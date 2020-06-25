Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel oven range Property Amenities accessible courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse e-payments green community media room online portal

Leasing Office Now Open for Tours! Charlotte's first pocket neighborhood. You want to graduate from dorm-style living, but you don’t want to take on a mortgage. You want to get a little farther from the city’s commotion, but you don’t want to move to the ‘burbs. You want a place to call your own - but you don’t want to live in isolation. You want Anker Haus. Anker Haus features thoughtfully designed 2 and 3 Bedroom townhomes with attached 2-car garages and a ton of individual personality. Less than a mile from the heart of Plaza Midwood, Anker Haus features a community courtyard pool with TV's, outdoor dining with fireplace and grilling area. Townhomes feature 9 and 10 foot ceilings, white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, attached 2-car garages, and smart home amenities. When you look out your window, you won’t see hundreds of other homes just like yours, with no end in sight. Anker Haus offers you the independence of your own digs with the ease of renting.