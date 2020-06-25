All apartments in Charlotte
Anker Haus
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:00 PM

Anker Haus

2925 Commonwealth Avenue · (980) 393-8952
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Get one month free for 2 & 3 bedroom floorplans!
Location

2925 Commonwealth Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Briarcreek - Woodland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4010-C · Avail. Sep 26

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6018 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1143 sqft

Unit 5016 · Avail. now

$2,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1143 sqft

Unit 6014 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1143 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5127 · Avail. now

$3,185

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Unit 5027 · Avail. now

$3,185

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Unit 5131 · Avail. now

$3,185

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Anker Haus.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
e-payments
green community
media room
online portal
Leasing Office Now Open for Tours! Charlotte's first pocket neighborhood. You want to graduate from dorm-style living, but you don’t want to take on a mortgage. You want to get a little farther from the city’s commotion, but you don’t want to move to the ‘burbs. You want a place to call your own - but you don’t want to live in isolation. You want Anker Haus. Anker Haus features thoughtfully designed 2 and 3 Bedroom townhomes with attached 2-car garages and a ton of individual personality. Less than a mile from the heart of Plaza Midwood, Anker Haus features a community courtyard pool with TV's, outdoor dining with fireplace and grilling area. Townhomes feature 9 and 10 foot ceilings, white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, attached 2-car garages, and smart home amenities. When you look out your window, you won’t see hundreds of other homes just like yours, with no end in sight. Anker Haus offers you the independence of your own digs with the ease of renting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Anker Haus have any available units?
Anker Haus has 17 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Anker Haus have?
Some of Anker Haus's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Anker Haus currently offering any rent specials?
Anker Haus is offering the following rent specials: Get one month free for 2 & 3 bedroom floorplans!
Is Anker Haus pet-friendly?
Yes, Anker Haus is pet friendly.
Does Anker Haus offer parking?
Yes, Anker Haus offers parking.
Does Anker Haus have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Anker Haus offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Anker Haus have a pool?
Yes, Anker Haus has a pool.
Does Anker Haus have accessible units?
Yes, Anker Haus has accessible units.
Does Anker Haus have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Anker Haus has units with dishwashers.
