Amenities
Leasing Office Now Open for Tours! Charlotte's first pocket neighborhood. You want to graduate from dorm-style living, but you don’t want to take on a mortgage. You want to get a little farther from the city’s commotion, but you don’t want to move to the ‘burbs. You want a place to call your own - but you don’t want to live in isolation. You want Anker Haus. Anker Haus features thoughtfully designed 2 and 3 Bedroom townhomes with attached 2-car garages and a ton of individual personality. Less than a mile from the heart of Plaza Midwood, Anker Haus features a community courtyard pool with TV's, outdoor dining with fireplace and grilling area. Townhomes feature 9 and 10 foot ceilings, white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, attached 2-car garages, and smart home amenities. When you look out your window, you won’t see hundreds of other homes just like yours, with no end in sight. Anker Haus offers you the independence of your own digs with the ease of renting.