382 Apartments for rent in Bradfield Farms, Charlotte, NC
Whether you're looking for rental houses, a duplex for rent, or want your own little abode with a studio for rent, you'll want to allow at least a month to find what you want in this community. Check online resources, local papers, and of course, explore this neighborhood on foot or by car when searching for rentals. And come equipped with what every landlord requires today: your ID and credit report.
Bradfield Farms is itself a neighborhood in the greater Charlotte area, so there aren't too many neighborhoods hidden within it. As such, you'll find many rentals located on specific streets, like Reedy Creek Road, but vacancies are tight. Most homes have three to four bedrooms, though, so if you do find a place it'll be easy to pick up some roommates or just have a lot of room.
While Bradfield Farms is close enough to Charlotte to enjoy the big city, you may find yourself hanging out at home. There are many fun community happenings from an annual Independence Day Parade and Ice Cream Social to a Chili Cook-off. Yum.
There's the Reedy Creek Pool and Tennis Courts, and the Peacock Lane Pool and Tennis courts. Water sport and exercise lovers will enjoy these areas.
If tennis and swimming aren't for you, you can enjoy a walking trail, visit two community playgrounds, or assist with the Bradfield Farms NewsBeat, an online newspaper. You can also golf at the Larkhaven Country Club, known as one of the oldest and prettiest public golf courses in the greater Charlotte area.
The Great Outdoors
Just want to relax, hike, and do a little bird watching? Come visit Reedy Creek Park, 125 acres of urban green space adjoining a 737 acre nature preserve.
Near your home, you'll find historic Reed Gold Mine, the location of the very first documented commercial gold mine in the nation. You can take a tour through restored, underground tunnels. You may also want to check out the genteel beauty of Rosedale Plantation, constructed in 1815 and considered a beautiful example of Federal architecture. You can do more than tour this magnificent home--you can also rent space to get married there.
Shop Around
Head over to South Park Mall which contains over 150 stores and dining options. It has absolutely nothing to do with the Trey Parker cartoon series, _South Park, _so don't expect to find Cartman hanging out here.