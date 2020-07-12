382 Apartments for rent in Bradfield Farms, Charlotte, NC

Apartment List
Verified



Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
9 Units Available
Broadstone Lemmond Farm
11901 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,245
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1364 sqft
Plant yourself by the lake at sunset. Around the pool with neighbors, or by the firepit with new friends.
Verified



Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1153 sqft
Located near SR 24 with easy access to I-495, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments all have granite counters, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors. Pet friendly community with a dog park, pool and Internet cafe.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10418 Grand Fir Road
10418 Grand Fir Road, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
1668 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12515 Leaning Pine Lane
12515 Leaning Pine Lane, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1948 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
13503 Willow Falls Road
13503 Willow Falls Road, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2285 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6641 Reedy Creek Road
6641 Reedy Creek Road, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1620 sqft
Bradfield Farms - Terrific spacious and bright open split bedroom floor plan ranch with real hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters and fenced yard. Convenient to 485. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3386040)

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
12312 Green Fairway Drive
12312 Green Fairway Drive, Mecklenburg County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
1649 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,649 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Bradfield Farms

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6014 Fiddleleaf Court
6014 Fiddleleaf Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
2613 sqft
Beautiful Corner Home with Vinyl Privacy Fence Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7817 Davis Road
7817 Davis Road, Mint Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1292 sqft
Freshly painted. All new vinyl plank floors throughout. Off Wilgrove- Mint Hill Road. Large lot.
Results within 5 miles of Bradfield Farms
Verified



Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
$
19 Units Available
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$805
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1320 sqft
Located near E Independence Boulevard and within proximity to I-485, I-277, and Cedarwood Park. Apartment units include washer and dryer hookups, dishwasher, and air conditioner. On-site amenities feature convenient laundry facilities and playground.
Verified



Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
10 Units Available
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
959 sqft
A quiet, gated community in the Hickory Grove area, apartments are pet-friendly, cable ready and feature walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Enjoy 24-hr maintenance and free Wi-Fi. Easy access onto the E W.T. Harris Blvd.
Verified



Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
7 Units Available
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$883
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,141
1306 sqft
Prime location just over 10 miles from downtown Charlotte. Offers a quiet setting with easy access to the bustling downtown life. Pet-friendly complex includes indoor and outdoor pool, gym and clubhouse with cyber cafe.
Verified



Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
7 Units Available
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Here you can choose between our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom garden style apartments as well as our spacious 2 bedroom townhomes.
Verified



Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
12 Units Available
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$908
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, complete kitchen and appliance package, and private patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Wilora Lake Healthcare Center and uptown Charlotte. Gym and pool on premises.
Verified



Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
17 Units Available
The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr, Mint Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$865
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1402 sqft
Apartments in pet-friendly community with updated appliances and washer/dryer hookups. On-site amenities include a pool, playground and garages. Master suites with walk-in closets. Euro-style kitchens. Cozy layouts.
Verified



Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
7 Units Available
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$803
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,153
1360 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Estates Apartments in east Charlotte, North Carolina. We’re pleased to offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom residences, as well as a full suite of community amenities.
Verified



Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
16 Units Available
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1258 sqft
Charming 1-3 bedroom apartments surrounded by lush landscaping. Community amenities boast features such as pool, cabana and multi-sports court. Pet friendly with wood-style floors and full stainless steel appliance package.
Verified



Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$930
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1250 sqft
Rosecroft Apartments is a 60 unit community sitting on 3.7 acres centrally located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The property was built in 2003 with 9ft ceilings and modern floorplans of large 2 and 3 bedroom units, each with 2 full baths.
Verified



Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with pantries, private patios and more. On-site playground, swimming pool, clubhouse and laundry. Organized social events foster community spirit among residents.
Verified



Last updated April 1 at 03:06pm
11 Units Available
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
960 sqft
Conveniently situated a few miles from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, an apartment here features wood burning fireplaces and eat-in kitchen. Enjoy the on-site clubhouse, gym and business center. 24-maintenance available on request.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7213 Guyandotte Place
7213 Guyandotte Place, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1072 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2914 Caldwell Ridge Pkwy
2914 Caldwell Ridge Parkway, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse - Property Id: 307638 *Please No Smoking *Please No Pets 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom townhouse in Old Stone Crossing. Please call 571-295-6719 for information about applications and showings.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6809 Cardigan Avenue
6809 Cardigan Avenue, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1622 sqft
Cozy Split-Level Home Close to Viewmont Park Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,622 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3026 Rugged Stone Way
3026 Rugged Stone Way, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1100 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,100 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Bradfield Farms
Neighborhood Guide
Moving to Town

Whether you're looking for rental houses, a duplex for rent, or want your own little abode with a studio for rent, you'll want to allow at least a month to find what you want in this community. Check online resources, local papers, and of course, explore this neighborhood on foot or by car when searching for rentals. And come equipped with what every landlord requires today: your ID and credit report.

Neighborhoods

Bradfield Farms is itself a neighborhood in the greater Charlotte area, so there aren't too many neighborhoods hidden within it. As such, you'll find many rentals located on specific streets, like Reedy Creek Road, but vacancies are tight. Most homes have three to four bedrooms, though, so if you do find a place it'll be easy to pick up some roommates or just have a lot of room.

While Bradfield Farms is close enough to Charlotte to enjoy the big city, you may find yourself hanging out at home. There are many fun community happenings from an annual Independence Day Parade and Ice Cream Social to a Chili Cook-off. Yum.

Life in Bradfield Farms

There's the Reedy Creek Pool and Tennis Courts, and the Peacock Lane Pool and Tennis courts. Water sport and exercise lovers will enjoy these areas.

If tennis and swimming aren't for you, you can enjoy a walking trail, visit two community playgrounds, or assist with the Bradfield Farms NewsBeat, an online newspaper. You can also golf at the Larkhaven Country Club, known as one of the oldest and prettiest public golf courses in the greater Charlotte area.

The Great Outdoors

Just want to relax, hike, and do a little bird watching? Come visit Reedy Creek Park, 125 acres of urban green space adjoining a 737 acre nature preserve.

Near your home, you'll find historic Reed Gold Mine, the location of the very first documented commercial gold mine in the nation. You can take a tour through restored, underground tunnels. You may also want to check out the genteel beauty of Rosedale Plantation, constructed in 1815 and considered a beautiful example of Federal architecture. You can do more than tour this magnificent home--you can also rent space to get married there.

Shop Around

Head over to South Park Mall which contains over 150 stores and dining options. It has absolutely nothing to do with the Trey Parker cartoon series, _South Park, _so don't expect to find Cartman hanging out here.

