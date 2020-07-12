382 Apartments for rent in Bradfield Farms, Charlotte, NC

Bradfield Farms is itself a neighborhood in the greater Charlotte area, so there aren't too many neighborhoods hidden within it. As such, you'll find many rentals located on specific streets, like Reedy Creek Road, but vacancies are tight. Most homes have three to four bedrooms, though, so if you do find a place it'll be easy to pick up some roommates or just have a lot of room.

While Bradfield Farms is close enough to Charlotte to enjoy the big city, you may find yourself hanging out at home. There are many fun community happenings from an annual Independence Day Parade and Ice Cream Social to a Chili Cook-off. Yum.