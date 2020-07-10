All apartments in Charlotte
1027 Clover Gap Drive
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

1027 Clover Gap Drive

1027 Clover Gap Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1027 Clover Gap Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood East

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,320 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home

(RLNE5225224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 Clover Gap Drive have any available units?
1027 Clover Gap Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1027 Clover Gap Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1027 Clover Gap Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 Clover Gap Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1027 Clover Gap Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1027 Clover Gap Drive offer parking?
No, 1027 Clover Gap Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1027 Clover Gap Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1027 Clover Gap Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 Clover Gap Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1027 Clover Gap Drive has a pool.
Does 1027 Clover Gap Drive have accessible units?
No, 1027 Clover Gap Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 Clover Gap Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1027 Clover Gap Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1027 Clover Gap Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1027 Clover Gap Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

