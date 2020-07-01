All apartments in Charlotte
1001 Richard Barry Drive
Last updated November 22 2019 at 12:08 AM

1001 Richard Barry Drive

1001 Richard Barry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Richard Barry Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home on a corner lot in Sardis Forest. Gorgeous updated Kitchen with huge open floorplan great for entertaining. Expansive back deck that overlooks private back yard. Excellent location just minutes away from dining and shopping. Dont miss out on this home, lease today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Richard Barry Drive have any available units?
1001 Richard Barry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Richard Barry Drive have?
Some of 1001 Richard Barry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Richard Barry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Richard Barry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Richard Barry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Richard Barry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Richard Barry Drive offer parking?
No, 1001 Richard Barry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1001 Richard Barry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Richard Barry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Richard Barry Drive have a pool?
No, 1001 Richard Barry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Richard Barry Drive have accessible units?
No, 1001 Richard Barry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Richard Barry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Richard Barry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

