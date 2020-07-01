1001 Richard Barry Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home on a corner lot in Sardis Forest. Gorgeous updated Kitchen with huge open floorplan great for entertaining. Expansive back deck that overlooks private back yard. Excellent location just minutes away from dining and shopping. Dont miss out on this home, lease today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.