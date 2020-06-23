Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6930 WESLEY Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6930 WESLEY Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6930 WESLEY Court
6930 Wesley Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
North Central
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
6930 Wesley Court, Indianapolis, IN 46220
North Central
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly updated 3 bedroom/3 Bath rental within footsteps of the Monon Trail and located in the heart of Broadripple
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6930 WESLEY Court have any available units?
6930 WESLEY Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6930 WESLEY Court have?
Some of 6930 WESLEY Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6930 WESLEY Court currently offering any rent specials?
6930 WESLEY Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6930 WESLEY Court pet-friendly?
No, 6930 WESLEY Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 6930 WESLEY Court offer parking?
No, 6930 WESLEY Court does not offer parking.
Does 6930 WESLEY Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6930 WESLEY Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6930 WESLEY Court have a pool?
No, 6930 WESLEY Court does not have a pool.
Does 6930 WESLEY Court have accessible units?
No, 6930 WESLEY Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6930 WESLEY Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6930 WESLEY Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College