south perry
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:41 PM
319 Apartments for rent in South Perry, Indianapolis, IN
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$674
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$714
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
913 sqft
Situated in the suburban south side of Indianapolis, South & Madison offers spacious apartments and townhomes in a premier location.
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$839
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1315 sqft
Autumn Chase apartment homes in Southport, Indiana are located a quick 11 miles south of downtown Indianapolis.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
3241 Remington Drive
3241 Remington Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
984 sqft
Enjoy this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home that has a lot to offer!! Large home with great gourmet kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space. Large bedrooms are accommodating to everyone.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8884 Summer Walk Dr. W
8884 Summer Walk Drive West, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1304 sqft
Coming Soon! Beautifully Renovated Greenwood Home! - Beautiful 3 bed, 2 Bath home nestled in a quiet neighborhood. Private tree-lined homesite with a beautiful lawn. The open kitchen looks into the huge family room. A must see! (RLNE5273261)
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
8511 Madison
8511 Madison Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$3,500
New Building
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
7436 Sharzad Place
7436 Sharzad Place, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
Well-appointed and recently renovated 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom 1-car garage, 2 Level town home at the Oak view Town homes in South port! New appliances (gas stove!), dry bar, private back patio, one car attached garage! Perry Township Schools.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
8523 Madison Avenue
8523 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$3,200
Office Space For Lease: Multi-Use Office Building with 2,500 Sqft.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
8101 Shelby Street
8101 Shelby St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$3,333
This 2,000 square foot space is already set up for a medical office use and was previously a dental practice.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1379 sqft
Redwood™ Indianapolis is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
32 Units Available
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$720
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$847
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1452 sqft
Ideally located within minutes of I-69 as well as the Greenwood Park Mall and Greendale Center. Residents have access to top features like a clubhouse, pool and gym. One- and two bedroom units available.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$904
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off of I-65 with numerous shopping and dining venues nearby. Pet-friendly apartments include private balcony or patio, in-unit laundry hookup and carpet. Residents have access to gym, pool and garage.
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
22 Units Available
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1195 sqft
Pool, gym, tanning beds and tech center are all on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are carpeted with walk-in closets. Close to I-65 and I-465 and minutes from shopping and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
13 Units Available
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$744
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from Downtown Indy, I-465 and I-65. This community offers larger apartments with new oak cabinetry, built-in appliances, and a private balcony or patio. On-site pool with a sundeck provided.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
18 Units Available
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eight minutes from downtown-Indianapolis, the Keeneland Crest Apartments offer high-end amenities in a comfortable community. Enjoy remodeled units with ample storage and outdoor living-space, as well as a pool, sundeck, cyber cafe, parking, and car-wash.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6407 Perry Pines Court
6407 Perry Pines Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1586 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
7279 Windsor Lakes Pl
7279 Windsor Lakes Place, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1050 sqft
Apartment at Southport road
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6770 S East St 67-6
6770 South East Street, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$835
700 sqft
Estate View - Property Id: 306763 Your rent includes water, gas, sewer and trash. Each unit has a designated covered parking. We are senior friendly and pet friendly. We are located 5 miles from downtown Indy, easy access to 465.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5162 East Stop 11 Road
5162 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$3,073
NOW LEASING Suite 6 at Southpoint Professional Center! This former medical office has 7 exam rooms, lobby, Front desk with HUGE reception area, break room, 3 nurse stations, and conference room.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5144 East Stop 11 Road
5144 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$785
Former Lawyer's office at Southpoint Professional Center now available! Suite 19 contains a reception area, and large open-office space, and kitchenette. This 650 sf unit is Perfect for any small professional business!
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5135 East Stop 11 Road
5135 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$6,458
Now Leasing HUGE 6200 sf office space at Southpoint Professional Center! 9 private offices, Conference rooms, 4 private restrooms, and plenty of open "Bullpen" style space! Would be great for medical practice, accounting firm, marketing, or call
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5136 East Stop 11 Road
5136 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$3,960
Now Leasing Franklin Township's Southpoint Professional Center! Suites 29 & 30 feature 10 private offices, Large conference room, reception areas, and 2 private restrooms. Suites could be divided between tenants or partners.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5150 East Stop 11 Road
5150 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$785
Private office space at Southpoint Professional Center now available! This END CAP suite contains a reception area and 2 private offices. Perfect for ANY expanding business professional!
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5128 East Stop 11 Road
5128 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$2,495
Professional Office AVAILABLE NOW! 2,300sf, 3 Private Offices, Huge 26x13 Conference Room, 16x10 Break Room, and Open Bullpen Area.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
622 North Madison Avenue
622 North Madison Avenue, Greenwood, IN
Studio
$21,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 622 North Madison Avenue in Greenwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
