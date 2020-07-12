/
chapel hill ben davis
112 Apartments for rent in Chapel Hill - Ben Davis, Indianapolis, IN
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
30 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$794
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
937 sqft
Convenient location to I-465. Lake community with pool, tennis court and covered parking for each residence. Units include A/C, walk-in closets, fireplace, W/D connections and stylish decor. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
West Park
1225 West Park Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming place to call home with a grilling area, pool, rec room, and carport. On-site playground available. Homes include washer and dryer hookups, lots of storage, and efficient appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
26 Units Available
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$791
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1277 sqft
Central location in Indianapolis with access to schools, dining and shopping. Spacious floor plans with A/C, carpet, mini-blinds and huge closets. Lovely community with large swimming pool and children's play area.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
6 Units Available
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$919
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1468 sqft
Look no further! You have found your new home at Wyckford Commons in Indianapolis, Indiana. Our beautiful community is situated west of the 465 Freeway between Chapel Hill Village and Westwood.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$623
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$686
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$854
1041 sqft
Welcome to Windsor Park Apartments and Townhomes, an affordable apartment community located on the West side of Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments and two, three and four bedroom townhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6715 West 16th Street
6715 West 16th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1134 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1849 Southernwood Lane
1849 Southernwood Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2030 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
254 Fenster Drive
254 Fenster Drive, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1640 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 2. bathrooms, and 1640 sq/ft of comfortable living space for everyone to enjoy! It includes a cozy living room and a cook-friendly kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
7545 Rockville Road
7545 Rockville Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$2,525
Highly visible 18,480 sf professional brick building with steel structure, loading dock, and natural light. Over 3.7 acres, with 600' of frontage on US 36 provides easy access and 77 parking spots. Building and parking expansion potential.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
8847 Himebaugh Lane
8847 Himebaugh Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1758 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Brickyard Flats
6363 Hollister Drive, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$759
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$831
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1398 sqft
Brickyard Flats offers distinctive features in a spectacular location. We are located in Speedway, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, and are just minutes from the famed Speedway racetrack.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,074
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1279 sqft
Brand-new apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and white cabinetry. Enjoy a cyber cafe, swimming pool and attached garage on site. Minutes away from I-70 and I-465.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
19 Units Available
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$855
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1395 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry hookup and private patio or balcony. Property is just minutes from the Indy 500 racetrack, I-65, I-465 and I-74. Pool, clubhouse and gym onsite.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
20 Units Available
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
14 Units Available
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
2 Bedrooms
$940
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Enjoys good connectivity, thanks to its proximity to I-465 as well as the international airport. 1-3 bedroom sets come with garden patios, walk-in closets and generous floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
27 Units Available
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$575
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1076 sqft
Accessible location just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Interstate 465. Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units available. Hardwood floors, all major appliances and private patio/balcony. Residents have access to on-site gym, playground and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$660
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1200 sqft
While it's only moments from downtown Indianapolis, residents of this community can stay home to enjoy the swimming pool, fully-equipped gym and take the little ones to the playground. Washer and dryer hookups in unit.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Runaway Bay
2030 Runaway Bay Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,130
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1322 sqft
Luxury lakeside apartment homes available with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Grounds offer pool, spa, gym. Excellent location just minutes from downtown shopping and dining. Near Eagle Creek and Leonard Park with highway access.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
2 Units Available
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1105 sqft
When you are looking for luxury apartment homes in Avon, Indiana, Cox Creek will fulfill all of your rental preferences.
Last updated September 7 at 08:49pm
Contact for Availability
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$605
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$727
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1100 sqft
A charming, low-rise community with ample green space. Pet-friendly. Near I-70 and I-465. On-site play area, community center, and emergency maintenance. Spacious interiors with cafe-style balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1411 Lindley Avenue
1411 Lindley Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
936 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1412 Ingomar Street
1412 Ingmar Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$745
1076 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located on Indys West side. Act fast and get half off the first months rent if a lease is signed by 12/31/18.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1023 South Worth Avenue
1023 South Worth Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
1032 sqft
This Wayne Township home is within minutes to I74/I465 on the West side off Washington Street, just minutes to Speedway, Downtown and more. Home features hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1396 Brigade Circle
1396 Brigade Circle, Hendricks County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1386 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1386 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher, central air, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups and is freshly painted.
