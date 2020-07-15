Apartment List
/
IN
/
indianapolis
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM

81 Studio Apartments for rent in Indianapolis, IN

Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
316 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$877
472 sqft
From their location in downtown Indianapolis, these apartment homes boast great views. The pet-friendly community features a resort-style pool with sun deck, trash removal and private gated parking.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
$
50 Units Available
Grid
502 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,000
505 sqft
In the heart of downtown Indianapolis, Grid offers high-end amenities alongside some of the city’s favorite local dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
68 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$960
452 sqft
The apartment homes in this mixed-use space community feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Outside, residents have access to a bocce court, community garden. Interstate 70 is only moments away.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
25 Units Available
Fountain Square
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$865
464 sqft
Located in vibrant Fountain Square, Edge 35 features a heightened residential and commercial experience. Offering a pet-friendly community, outdoor grilling area, bike-friendly options, and more.
Verified

1 of 151

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
102 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,242
578 sqft
Convenient urban living with easy access to the best local bars, eateries and public transportation. Airy and spacious apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Secure bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
21 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$924
526 sqft
Prime location walking distance to Mass Ave and Circle Center. Units have granite counters, washer/dryer units in home and energy-efficient appliances. Community has rooftop terraces, fitness center and media lounge.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$920
600 sqft
Situated on popular Georgia Street right in the heart of downtown. Sweeping floor plans with 14-foot ceilings and beautiful industrial touches. Community has a large gym, valet service and easy access to convenient stores and nearby restaurants.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
45 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,069
743 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penrose On Mass in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
17 Units Available
Fairgrounds
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$676
325 sqft
Recently renovated units with a patio/balcony, central air conditioning and quality appliances. Enjoy access to an onsite playground, laundry room and clubhouse. Right near Arsenal Park. Easy access to I-465.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
37 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,073
704 sqft
The Vue Apartments are in the heart of Indianapolis and offer the best in city living. Apartments are large, with big closets and individual climate control. The perfect place to make your own.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Autumn Trails
7975 Red Mill Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$499
288 sqft
Single floor 1-2 bedroom units available. Apartments have vaulted ceilings, wall-to-wall carpeting, built-in shelves and extra storage in attic. Online rental portal. On-site parking. Close to public transportation, shopping centers, dining venues and I-465.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
55 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,070
618 sqft
Incredible community with a view. A walkable area near shopping and dining along Mass Ave. On-site fitness center, dog run area, and secured bike storage. Rooftop pool and connected parking.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
48 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Circa
617 North College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,099
544 sqft
Minutes from the bustling neighborhood of Mass Ave in downtown Indianapolis. Pet-friendly contemporary housing with urban lounge and in-unit laundry. Residents get easy access to walking trails, art galleries and unique restaurants.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
80 Units Available
Near Northside
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$810
480 sqft
Full of historic charm, this renovated community is comprised of six unique buildings featuring studio to two-bedroom homes. Minutes from Circle Centre Mall, they feature granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and a new 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
25 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$694
450 sqft
Cozy homes within a great residential environment. Community amenities include a children's play area, fitness center and sparkling pool. Pet friendly. Easy access to I-465 and I-65.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
15 Units Available
Arlington Woods
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$599
578 sqft
Close to I-465 and E 34th Street. Spacious homes with hardwood floors, a coffee bar, carpeting and a dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
18 Units Available
Broad Ripple
The Coil
6349 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,175
609 sqft
Luxury living in an up-and-coming community close to numerous amenities and attractions is what you get when you choose to live at The Coil.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Eagledale
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$532
417 sqft
Modern apartments just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking and laundry available on site. Near the Indiana Discount Mall and Saraga International Grocery for shopping convenience.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
11 Units Available
Millersville
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$630
520 sqft
Located just off Binford Boulevard just minutes away from downtown Indianapolis. Beautiful landscaping and quiet courtyard. Apartments have hardwood floors, French architecture, W/D hookups in units and huge walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
$
22 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,550
574 sqft
This high-rise community offers a cyber cafe, concierge service, bike repair and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and quartz countertops. The Circle Centre Mall and Presidential Place are both located nearby.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
35 Units Available
Meridian Kessler
The MK
5858 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,200
595 sqft
The MK features upscale studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. The MK offers a pet-friendly, active community with residents who embrace the energy of the local scene.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
South Perry
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$672
565 sqft
Situated in the suburban south side of Indianapolis, South & Madison offers spacious apartments and townhomes in a premier location.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
15 Units Available
Nora - Far Northside
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,115
598 sqft
Suburban area with fully furnished apartments. Within walking distance to fine dining and shopping. 24-hour emergency maintenance, fitness center and sundeck. Underground garage parking available. Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Broad Ripple
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,000
450 sqft
TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY! Monon Place Apartments offers modern apartments in the heart of Broad Ripple Village, an exciting neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana.

July 2020 Indianapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Indianapolis Rent Report. Indianapolis rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Indianapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Indianapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Indianapolis Rent Report. Indianapolis rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Indianapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Indianapolis rents increased slightly over the past month

Indianapolis rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Indianapolis stand at $711 for a one-bedroom apartment and $880 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Indianapolis' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Indianapolis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Indianapolis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Beech Grove has the least expensive rents in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $848; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.2%.
    • Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,147, while one-bedrooms go for $926.
    • Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,620; rents increased 0.2% over the past month and 2.3% over the past year.

    Indianapolis rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Indianapolis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Indianapolis is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Indiana have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.7% in Fort Wayne and 1.2% in Evansville.
    • Indianapolis' median two-bedroom rent of $880 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Indianapolis' rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Indianapolis than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Indianapolis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Indianapolis
    $710
    $880
    0.2%
    1.2%
    Carmel
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Fishers
    $930
    $1,150
    0.3%
    -5.9%
    Noblesville
    $890
    $1,100
    0.9%
    3%
    Greenwood
    $750
    $930
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Plainfield
    $820
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Brownsburg
    $770
    $960
    0
    0.4%
    Greenfield
    $760
    $940
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Beech Grove
    $690
    $850
    0
    3.2%
    Zionsville
    $1,310
    $1,620
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Avon
    $1,000
    $1,240
    0.4%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndianapolis 3 BedroomsIndianapolis Accessible ApartmentsIndianapolis Apartments under $500Indianapolis Apartments under $600Indianapolis Apartments under $700
    Indianapolis Apartments under $800Indianapolis Apartments with BalconyIndianapolis Apartments with GarageIndianapolis Apartments with GymIndianapolis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIndianapolis Apartments with Move-in SpecialsIndianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Apartments with Pool
    Indianapolis Apartments with Washer-DryerIndianapolis Cheap PlacesIndianapolis Dog Friendly ApartmentsIndianapolis Furnished ApartmentsIndianapolis Luxury PlacesIndianapolis Pet Friendly PlacesIndianapolis Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
    Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
    Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
    St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
    Near EastsideCrooked Creek

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of IndianapolisMarian University
    Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
    Ivy Tech Community College