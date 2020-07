Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe gym game room parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access elevator lobby media room shuffle board

82 Flats at the Crossing, a 232 unit apartment community, is the hottest address in Indianapolis' Magnificent Mile. Apartments feature modern luxurious design features and one and two bedroom floor plans. Situated in the heart of the action at 82nd and Dean directly behind the newly renovated Rivers Edge Shopping.