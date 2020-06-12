114 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Indianapolis, IN

Apartment List
$
Millersville
52 Units Available
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$829
1123 sqft
Stylish homes with walk-in closets, a patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a grill area and pool on site. Easy access to the happening Broad Ripple neighborhood. Close to Butler University.
Downtown Indianapolis
25 Units Available
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1154 sqft
The Vue Apartments are in the heart of Indianapolis and offer the best in city living. Apartments are large, with big closets and individual climate control. The perfect place to make your own.
18 Units Available
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$915
1094 sqft
Modern homes just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Pet friendly. Community amenities include a pool, 24-hour gym and grill area. Near Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Easy access to I-465.
Castleton
32 Units Available
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$859
1065 sqft
Expansive floor plans complete with walk-in closets, fireplace and patio. Situated in the city center, close to the best food and entertainment that Castleton has to offer.
Wynnedale - Spring Hill
14 Units Available
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
998 sqft
Adjacent to the beautiful White River, this community offers easy access to the Museum of Art, Riverside Park and downtown Indianapolis. Residents have their own fireplaces and can relax poolside or in the clubhouse.
Key Meadows
18 Units Available
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$870
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
I69-Fall Creek
11 Units Available
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$995
1112 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with fireplace, large walk-in closets, screened patio/balcony and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include pool, fitness center, playground and lake. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, the Castleton Mall, I-69 and I-465.
Speedway
15 Units Available
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1162 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry hookup and private patio or balcony. Property is just minutes from the Indy 500 racetrack, I-65, I-465 and I-74. Pool, clubhouse and gym onsite.
North Central
12 Units Available
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1703 sqft
On-site lake provides access to White River. Amenities include kayak rentals, gym and pool. One- and two-bedroom units include granite countertops and wood floors. Close to I-465, Castleton Square Mall and The Fashion Mall at Keystone.
Delaware Trail
14 Units Available
The Jameson
1808 Century Way, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$999
948 sqft
Modern apartments feature a clubhouse, fitness center and a beautiful swimming pool. They also provide a playground and volleyball courts and tennis courts. They offer one and two bedroom apartments. Pet friendly.
Martindale - Brightwood
10 Units Available
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1001 sqft
Each unit has washer and dryer, kitchen island with bar, and granite countertops. Across from the Frank & Judy O'Bannon Soccer Park near I-70. Luxury on-site amenities include package receiving and club room.
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
20 Units Available
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$884
1018 sqft
Central location in Indianapolis with access to schools, dining and shopping. Spacious floor plans with A/C, carpet, mini-blinds and huge closets. Lovely community with large swimming pool and children's play area.
$
Allisonville
26 Units Available
Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$909
1195 sqft
Located close to I-465 and Keystone at the Crossing. Larger homes featuring beautiful views. Swimming pool with a sundeck and park-like setting. Private carports available. Full-size washers and dryer hookups provided.
55 Units Available
Grid
502 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1083 sqft
In the heart of downtown Indianapolis, Grid offers high-end amenities alongside some of the city’s favorite local dining, shopping and entertainment.
$
Castleton
32 Units Available
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1088 sqft
Luxurious homes located a stone's throw from Rivers Edge Shopping Center. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and patio among other plush amenities.
$
Keystone at The Crossing
48 Units Available
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1114 sqft
Gated communities includes gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and walk-in closets. Located off of I-465, close to the Fashion Mall at Keystone.
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
27 Units Available
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1041 sqft
Recently renovated. Modern apartment units with ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Plenty of onsite amenities, including a grill area, pool and business center. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Right near I-465.
$
Crooked Creek
18 Units Available
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$815
1061 sqft
Create your dream life at Ashford Meridian Hills! Our newly-renovated spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Augusta-New Augusta
10 Units Available
Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1036 sqft
Pet-friendly complex just 10 minutes from downtown Indianapolis. Luxury 1-3 bedroom units have nine-foot ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, dog park and furnished guest suite.
I65-South Emerson
15 Units Available
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1034 sqft
Just off of I-65 with numerous shopping and dining venues nearby. Pet-friendly apartments include private balcony or patio, in-unit laundry hookup and carpet. Residents have access to gym, pool and garage.
Downtown Indianapolis
23 Units Available
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1056 sqft
Prime location walking distance to Mass Ave and Circle Center. Units have granite counters, washer/dryer units in home and energy-efficient appliances. Community has rooftop terraces, fitness center and media lounge.
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
9 Units Available
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$960
1043 sqft
Classic architecture and lush landscaping complement large garden-style and townhouse apartments. Short walking distance for dining at Applebee's, Pancake House and Boston Market as well as a community nature park.
Bayswater
7 Units Available
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1056 sqft
Beautiful grounds featuring private pool, tennis court, playground and gym for residents. Parking, carports and garages available. Luxury units with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and 9-foot ceilings. Across the street from Eagle Creek Park.
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
8 Units Available
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$815
1154 sqft
Only blocks from I-465 and close to Eagle Creek Park, St. Vincent Hospital and downtown Indianapolis. Pet-friendly units include private balcony or patio and walk-in closets. Great amenities like clubhouse, pool and lighted dog park.

June 2020 Indianapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Indianapolis Rent Report. Indianapolis rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Indianapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Indianapolis rent trends were flat over the past month

Indianapolis rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Indianapolis stand at $709 for a one-bedroom apartment and $878 for a two-bedroom. Indianapolis' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Indianapolis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Indianapolis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Beech Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $848, while one-bedrooms go for $685.
    • Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,143, while one-bedrooms go for $923.
    • Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,617; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 5.8% over the past year.

    Indianapolis rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Indianapolis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Indianapolis is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Indiana as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Fort Wayne and 1.1% in Evansville.
    • Indianapolis' median two-bedroom rent of $878 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Indianapolis.
    • While Indianapolis' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Indianapolis than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Indianapolis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Indianapolis
    $710
    $880
    0
    1.4%
    Carmel
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Fishers
    $920
    $1,140
    0.2%
    -5.4%
    Noblesville
    $880
    $1,090
    0.8%
    3.3%
    Greenwood
    $750
    $930
    0
    1.2%
    Plainfield
    $820
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Brownsburg
    $770
    $960
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Greenfield
    $750
    $930
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Beech Grove
    $690
    $850
    -0.8%
    6%
    Zionsville
    $1,310
    $1,620
    -0.2%
    5.8%
    Avon
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.5%
    1.4%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

