Apartment List
/
IN
/
indianapolis
/
apartments under 800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 PM

153 Apartments under $800 for rent in Indianapolis, IN

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Devington
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$636
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near shopping, I-465, and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments in low-rise buildings with large kitchens, patio/balconies, and dishwashers. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness room.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Near Eastside
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$763
780 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, updated appliances and free heat are the highlights of these apartment homes. Cats and dogs allowed. Near Christian Park. Close to I-70 and I-65.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
Key Meadows
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
72 Units Available
Allisonville
Williamsburg North Apartments
4430 Brookline Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$729
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Cozy homes with nice carpeting, fireplace and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Near Keystone at the Crossing for shopping convenience. Within 20 minutes of downtown Indy.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
North High School
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$732
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1100 sqft
Residents of this community are close to Street Plaza and Meadowood Park. Community amenities include a fully-equipped gym, on-site laundry and a community pool. The recently renovated 2-3 bedroom units feature walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
41 Units Available
Nora - Far Northside
College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$714
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
1004 sqft
These newly refurbished homes features oak cabinetry and modern appliances. Near I-465. The community features a lavish pool, fitness center and private brick carports. Lake views available.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
2 Units Available
Near Eastside
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$694
1250 sqft
Indy Town Apartments NOW Offering Newly Renovated Apartments & Townhomes!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
24 Units Available
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1010 sqft
This community provides residents with a resort-style pool, fitness center, and pet park. Apartments have window seats, walk-in closets, and large patios. Just a short drive from Eagle Creek Reservoir and Lafayette Square.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
9 Units Available
Key Meadows
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$665
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$679
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$794
888 sqft
Located close to I-74 and I-465. Downtown Indianapolis, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Eagle Creek Park are just minutes away. Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom units available. Gym, dog park, pool and tennis courts onsite.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
10 Units Available
Millersville
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$630
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$735
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
1130 sqft
Located just off Binford Boulevard just minutes away from downtown Indianapolis. Beautiful landscaping and quiet courtyard. Apartments have hardwood floors, French architecture, W/D hookups in units and huge walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
1 Unit Available
Arlington Woods
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Frederick Square in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
23 Units Available
Millersville
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1065 sqft
Harbour Pointe Apartments is a tranquil community located just minutes from IUPUI and Ivy Tech. Our location offers easy access to Interstates 65 and 70, making your daily commute around the area simple and enjoyable.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
23 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$694
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$884
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1138 sqft
Cozy homes within a great residential environment. Community amenities include a children's play area, fitness center and sparkling pool. Pet friendly. Easy access to I-465 and I-65.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
885 sqft
Greenway Apartments NOW Offering Newly Renovated Apartments! Schedule your tour today! Ask about our Leasing Specials!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
4 Units Available
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$669
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
955 sqft
Deercross Apartments has everything you need to define your lifestyle and find your freedom. Located only 15 miles from the heart of Downtown Indianapolis, you can choose from classic restaurants like St.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:00pm
36 Units Available
Fairgrounds
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
828 sqft
Experience the historic charm of Historic Marcy Village constructed in 1938 with all modern conveniences and updates.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
13 Units Available
Edgewood
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$744
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from Downtown Indy, I-465 and I-65. This community offers larger apartments with new oak cabinetry, built-in appliances, and a private balcony or patio. On-site pool with a sundeck provided.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
14 Units Available
Allisonville
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$714
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
802 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet, residential location offers the best of both worlds with easy access to downtown and I-465. Cozy apartments feature private patio/balcony and W/D hookup. Pool and lovely courtyard for residents to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
7 Units Available
Snacks - Guion Creek
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Ashford Georgetown in Indianapolis, Indiana, choose from newly renovated one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Edgewood
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$730
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
1800 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live life at the next level at Southport Crossing Apartments and Townhomes in Indianapolis IN.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
18 Units Available
South Franklin
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eight minutes from downtown-Indianapolis, the Keeneland Crest Apartments offer high-end amenities in a comfortable community. Enjoy remodeled units with ample storage and outdoor living-space, as well as a pool, sundeck, cyber cafe, parking, and car-wash.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$498
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$612
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Dogwood Glen Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
14 Units Available
Crooked Creek
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$764
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The View at 79th Apartments in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
29 Units Available
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$794
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
937 sqft
Convenient location to I-465. Lake community with pool, tennis court and covered parking for each residence. Units include A/C, walk-in closets, fireplace, W/D connections and stylish decor. Pet-friendly.

July 2020 Indianapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Indianapolis Rent Report. Indianapolis rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Indianapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Indianapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Indianapolis Rent Report. Indianapolis rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Indianapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Indianapolis rents increased slightly over the past month

Indianapolis rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Indianapolis stand at $711 for a one-bedroom apartment and $880 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Indianapolis' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Indianapolis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Indianapolis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Beech Grove has the least expensive rents in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $848; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.2%.
    • Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,147, while one-bedrooms go for $926.
    • Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,620; rents increased 0.2% over the past month and 2.3% over the past year.

    Indianapolis rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Indianapolis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Indianapolis is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Indiana have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.7% in Fort Wayne and 1.2% in Evansville.
    • Indianapolis' median two-bedroom rent of $880 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Indianapolis' rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Indianapolis than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Indianapolis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Indianapolis
    $710
    $880
    0.2%
    1.2%
    Carmel
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Fishers
    $930
    $1,150
    0.3%
    -5.9%
    Noblesville
    $890
    $1,100
    0.9%
    3%
    Greenwood
    $750
    $930
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Plainfield
    $820
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Brownsburg
    $770
    $960
    0
    0.4%
    Greenfield
    $760
    $940
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Beech Grove
    $690
    $850
    0
    3.2%
    Zionsville
    $1,310
    $1,620
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Avon
    $1,000
    $1,240
    0.4%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndianapolis 3 BedroomsIndianapolis Accessible ApartmentsIndianapolis Apartments under $500Indianapolis Apartments under $600Indianapolis Apartments under $700
    Indianapolis Apartments under $800Indianapolis Apartments with BalconyIndianapolis Apartments with GarageIndianapolis Apartments with GymIndianapolis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIndianapolis Apartments with Move-in SpecialsIndianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Apartments with Pool
    Indianapolis Apartments with Washer-DryerIndianapolis Cheap PlacesIndianapolis Dog Friendly ApartmentsIndianapolis Furnished ApartmentsIndianapolis Luxury PlacesIndianapolis Pet Friendly PlacesIndianapolis Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
    Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
    Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
    St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
    Near EastsideCrooked Creek

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of IndianapolisMarian University
    Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
    Ivy Tech Community College