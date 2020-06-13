Apartment List
/
IN
/
indianapolis
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM

43 Accessible Apartments for rent in Indianapolis, IN

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
78 Units Available
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$699
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1310 sqft
Welcome home to Connect Apartments and Townhomes located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy an inviting community with a variety of floor plans that offer a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Key Meadows
19 Units Available
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Downtown Indianapolis
318 Units Available
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$877
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1313 sqft
From their location in downtown Indianapolis, these apartment homes boast great views. The pet-friendly community features a resort-style pool with sun deck, trash removal and private gated parking.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
South Franklin
22 Units Available
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eight minutes from downtown-Indianapolis, the Keeneland Crest Apartments offer high-end amenities in a comfortable community. Enjoy remodeled units with ample storage and outdoor living-space, as well as a pool, sundeck, cyber cafe, parking, and car-wash.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Downtown Indianapolis
50 Units Available
Circa
617 North College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,096
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1020 sqft
Minutes from the bustling neighborhood of Mass Ave in downtown Indianapolis. Pet-friendly contemporary housing with urban lounge and in-unit laundry. Residents get easy access to walking trails, art galleries and unique restaurants.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
Near Northwest - Riverside
32 Units Available
The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$910
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
886 sqft
The Marott has hosted an impresive guest list since opening its doors in 1926.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Central
12 Units Available
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$886
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1703 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
2427 sqft
On-site lake provides access to White River. Amenities include kayak rentals, gym and pool. One- and two-bedroom units include granite countertops and wood floors. Close to I-465, Castleton Square Mall and The Fashion Mall at Keystone.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Aspen Ridge
2 Units Available
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$787
917 sqft
Recently updated. Homes feature new appliances and a patio/balcony. Enjoy a lake view. Have access to a barbecue area and pool on site. Close to I-465. Near Eagle Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Edgewood
3 Units Available
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
1800 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live life at the next level at Southport Crossing Apartments and Townhomes in Indianapolis IN.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Indianapolis
1 Unit Available
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
1158 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in the vibrant and historic Indianapolis Warehouse District with Janus Lofts. The lofts are a redevelopment of a historic five-story warehouse originally built in 1905 and renovated in 2003.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
856 sqft
Newly renovated apartments near I-70. Air conditioning, breakfast bar, wood-burning fireplace and large closets. Community has swimming pool and picnic area. Just 15 minutes from downtown Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Indianapolis
75 Units Available
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,400
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1492 sqft
Nine+Eighteen is the new modern-nostalgic centerpiece of the St. Joseph Historic Neighborhood in Downtown Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:43pm
I65-South Emerson
8 Units Available
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$730
3 Bedrooms
$850
Upgraded apartments with granite counters and vinyl plank flooring. Pet friendly. Open parking on site. Conveniently located next to I-465 and I-65. Close to the University of Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
Castleton
9 Units Available
Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$770
2 Bedrooms
$825
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
Large living spaces, generous cabinets, and washer and dryer included with each unit. Conveniently located near Castleton Square Mall, Keystone at the Crossing, I-465 and I-69.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
Castleton
12 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$724
2 Bedrooms
$825
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Conveniently close to Castleton Square Mall, Nickel Plate District, I-69 and I-465. Apartments and townhomes available. Units include fireplace and laundry hookups. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Large pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
Nora - Far Northside
11 Units Available
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,115
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Suburban area with fully furnished apartments. Within walking distance to fine dining and shopping. 24-hour emergency maintenance, fitness center and sundeck. Underground garage parking available. Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Crooked Creek
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$554
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$929
1248 sqft
Cambridge Square North Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the Northwest side of Indianapolis, IN, offering pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
Broad Ripple
15 Units Available
The Coil
6349 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,290
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,196
1433 sqft
Luxury living in an up-and-coming community close to numerous amenities and attractions is what you get when you choose to live at The Coil.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
20 Units Available
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$884
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,104
1277 sqft
Central location in Indianapolis with access to schools, dining and shopping. Spacious floor plans with A/C, carpet, mini-blinds and huge closets. Lovely community with large swimming pool and children's play area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Downtown Indianapolis
16 Units Available
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1115 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Indianapolis just steps from Mass Avenue and Indianapolis Monument Circle. Elegant building has garage parking and community room. All apartments feature granite counters and indoor bike storage.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
College Park
2 Units Available
Slate Run
9555 International Circle, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$755
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Slate Run offers an exceptional location on 96th Street, between Michigan Road and Township Line Road, on the north side of Indianapolis. Accessibility to I-465, I-65 or downtown is easy. In addition, the St.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
15 Units Available
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$669
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
955 sqft
Deercross Apartments has everything you need to define your lifestyle and find your freedom. Located only 15 miles from the heart of Downtown Indianapolis, you can choose from classic restaurants like St.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
South Perry
2 Units Available
Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
767 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1054 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Community Place is the place to be on the south side of Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
I65-South Emerson
1 Unit Available
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$787
864 sqft
Welcome home to Heathmoore Apartments! We are located on the Southeast side of Indianapolis in the desirable Franklin Township area! We are within a few minutes to Beech Grove, downtown Indianapolis, Southport, and Greenwood! We are near Greenwood

June 2020 Indianapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Indianapolis Rent Report. Indianapolis rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Indianapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Indianapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Indianapolis Rent Report. Indianapolis rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Indianapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Indianapolis rent trends were flat over the past month

Indianapolis rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Indianapolis stand at $709 for a one-bedroom apartment and $878 for a two-bedroom. Indianapolis' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Indianapolis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Indianapolis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Beech Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $848, while one-bedrooms go for $685.
    • Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,143, while one-bedrooms go for $923.
    • Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,617; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 5.8% over the past year.

    Indianapolis rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Indianapolis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Indianapolis is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Indiana as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Fort Wayne and 1.1% in Evansville.
    • Indianapolis' median two-bedroom rent of $878 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Indianapolis.
    • While Indianapolis' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Indianapolis than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Indianapolis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Indianapolis
    $710
    $880
    0
    1.4%
    Carmel
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Fishers
    $920
    $1,140
    0.2%
    -5.4%
    Noblesville
    $880
    $1,090
    0.8%
    3.3%
    Greenwood
    $750
    $930
    0
    1.2%
    Plainfield
    $820
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Brownsburg
    $770
    $960
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Greenfield
    $750
    $930
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Beech Grove
    $690
    $850
    -0.8%
    6%
    Zionsville
    $1,310
    $1,620
    -0.2%
    5.8%
    Avon
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.5%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndianapolis 3 BedroomsIndianapolis Accessible ApartmentsIndianapolis Apartments under $500Indianapolis Apartments under $600Indianapolis Apartments under $700
    Indianapolis Apartments under $800Indianapolis Apartments with BalconyIndianapolis Apartments with GarageIndianapolis Apartments with GymIndianapolis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIndianapolis Apartments with Move-in SpecialsIndianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Apartments with Pool
    Indianapolis Apartments with Washer-DryerIndianapolis Cheap PlacesIndianapolis Dog Friendly ApartmentsIndianapolis Furnished ApartmentsIndianapolis Luxury PlacesIndianapolis Pet Friendly PlacesIndianapolis Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
    Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
    Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
    St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
    Near EastsideCrooked Creek

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of IndianapolisMarian University
    Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
    Ivy Tech Community College