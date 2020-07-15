Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:54 AM
14 Apartments For Rent Near UIndy
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Southdale
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$645
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
775 sqft
Welcome to Thompson Village Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the south side Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
19 Units Available
Edgewood
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$635
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
1012 sqft
If you are looking for apartments in South Indianapolis near the West Edgewood neighborhood look no further! Here at Brookwood Apartments we believe your apartment is your home and your community should feel like family.
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 AM
11 Units Available
I65-South Emerson
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedrooms
$865
Upgraded apartments with granite counters and vinyl plank flooring. Pet friendly. Open parking on site. Conveniently located next to I-465 and I-65. Close to the University of Indianapolis.
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Near Southeast
2340 Walker Avenue
2340 Walker Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
798 sqft
SOUTH EAST SIDE 2 BEDROOM UPDATED! Recent Renovation duplex half includes refinished hardwood flooring, exposed brick wall, and gorgeous wooden beams. Kitchen features granite counter-tops and newer flooring. Some appliances included.
Last updated July 15 at 10:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
Cross Roads at Madison Park
4725 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
865 sqft
Granite Countertops, new appliances, new windows, 3 tone paint, new cabinets, wood floors. 111 total units within walking distance to the University of Indianapolis. So affordable! 317-345-0357.
Last updated April 10 at 04:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Beech Grove
1329 South 9th Avenue
1329 S 9th Ave, Beech Grove, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1219 sqft
*Move in by 4/20/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
University Heights
3726 Fetlock Dr
3726 Fetlock Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedroom 3 Bath House with 2 Car Garage - This spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath features a fully fenced back yard, a full 2 car garage, plenty of storage and is conveniently Located close to local businesses, schools, employment opportunities, and just
Last updated July 15 at 10:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Near Southeast
1535 E Legrande Ave
1535 E Legrande Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$675
632 sqft
Ready to move-in! Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex home with unfinished basement. This home has gone through some updates, including updated bathroom, new light fixtures, fresh paint and flooring, and is located on a quiet street.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Near Southeast
2334 Walker Ave
2334 Walker Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
798 sqft
SOUTH EAST SIDE 2 BEDROOM UPDATED! Recent Renovation includes refinished hardwood flooring, exposed brick wall, and gorgeous wooden beams. Kitchen features granite counter-tops and newer flooring. Some appliances included.
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Near Southside
1918 Delaware Street
1918 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$765
614 sqft
Welcome home to this spacious 3 bedroom /1 bath home.This home features an open floor plan with old world charm but has all new features that you will enjoy! Located on near Southside close to downtown. Quiet neighborhood.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
University Heights
2297 East Troy Avenue
2297 Troy Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,650
Corner 1774 sf building with garage and fenced outside storage. Double lot parcel with .30 acre. Zoned C 5/D 4. Historically used for auto sales and service.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
5130 Southgreen Drive Apt #4
5130 Southgreen Drive, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
813 sqft
SAVE SAVE SAVE!! Cross Roads at Southgreen Apartments offer one and two-bedroom apartments at an affordable rate.
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Garfield Park
1121 East Troy Avenue
1121 East Troy Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$2,900
This All Brick Stand Alone Building With Bar, Tables, Booths, and some Kitchen Equipment, is AVAILABLE NOW! This Former Casey's Bar would be Great for a Restaurant, Night Club, Auto Parts Store, Car Lot or Bring Your Imagination.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
University Heights
2201 East Troy Avenue
2201 Troy Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,550
Fully Fenced C-5 / D-4 parcel with small office offered for sale or for lease. The .25 Acre site is level and has a sidewalk in front.