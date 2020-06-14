152 Apartments for rent in Indianapolis, IN with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Indianapolis renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Eastside
1 Unit Available
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$720
885 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with large walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and carpeted floors. Affordable prices and excellent location on Arlington Ave with easy access to downtown Indy.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
19 Units Available
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$970
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1127 sqft
Situated on popular Georgia Street right in the heart of downtown. Sweeping floor plans with 14-foot ceilings and beautiful industrial touches. Community has a large gym, valet service and easy access to convenient stores and nearby restaurants.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
9 Units Available
Ambassador
39 E 9th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$972
642 sqft
Location can't be beat - minutes from Central Library and shops and restaurants downtown. Apartments feature exposed brick and hardwood floors. W/D in unit. 24-hour gym and parking. Pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
8 Units Available
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,067
1054 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1636 sqft
Huge apartments with 13-foot ceilings, original hardwood floors and W/D in unit. Conveniently located close to Mass Ave with easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife downtown. Well-maintained community with courtyard.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
8 Units Available
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1059 sqft
Great apartment complex in the heart of downtown near the American Legion Mall. Historic apartment homes with charming touches like hardwood floors and lots of sunlight. The community features a courtyard, bike storage and parking.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Devington
6 Units Available
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$789
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1047 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with large closets, modern kitchens and private patio or balcony. This recently renovated complex offers a pool, dog park, stocked lake and fitness center. Close to I-465, I-70 and Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
I65-South Emerson
6 Units Available
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$740
3 Bedrooms
$855
Upgraded apartments with granite counters and vinyl plank flooring. Pet friendly. Open parking on site. Conveniently located next to I-465 and I-65. Close to the University of Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
49 Units Available
Circa
617 North College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,096
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1020 sqft
Minutes from the bustling neighborhood of Mass Ave in downtown Indianapolis. Pet-friendly contemporary housing with urban lounge and in-unit laundry. Residents get easy access to walking trails, art galleries and unique restaurants.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
$
Downtown Indianapolis
43 Units Available
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,265
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
1435 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1372 sqft
Incredible community with a view. A walkable area near shopping and dining along Mass Ave. On-site fitness center, dog run area, and secured bike storage. Rooftop pool and connected parking.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Snacks - Guion Creek
31 Units Available
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$739
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1162 sqft
Sparkling pool in a quiet community near North Westway Park. Upgraded interiors feature private patio/balcony, dishwasher and W/D hookup. Fitness center has sauna and steam bath, and community has a coffee bar and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
South Franklin
22 Units Available
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eight minutes from downtown-Indianapolis, the Keeneland Crest Apartments offer high-end amenities in a comfortable community. Enjoy remodeled units with ample storage and outdoor living-space, as well as a pool, sundeck, cyber cafe, parking, and car-wash.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:37pm
Downtown Indianapolis
54 Units Available
Axis
401 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,396
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1309 sqft
Luxury homes complete with an outdoor garden, expansive pool and skydeck to take in the sweeping vistas of downtown Indianapolis. Residents can take advantage of concierge services and in-unit laundry, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:50pm
Fairgrounds
50 Units Available
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
828 sqft
Experience the historic charm of Historic Marcy Village constructed in 1938 with all modern conveniences and updates.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
North Central
12 Units Available
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$886
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1703 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
2427 sqft
On-site lake provides access to White River. Amenities include kayak rentals, gym and pool. One- and two-bedroom units include granite countertops and wood floors. Close to I-465, Castleton Square Mall and The Fashion Mall at Keystone.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Millersville
32 Units Available
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$789
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1065 sqft
Harbour Pointe Apartments is a tranquil community located just minutes from IUPUI and Ivy Tech. Our location offers easy access to Interstates 65 and 70, making your daily commute around the area simple and enjoyable.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
$
I69-Fall Creek
10 Units Available
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$774
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to Woods of Castleton!\nCall today for more information or to schedule your personal tour of Woods of Castleton.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$930
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1374 sqft
Sophisticated accommodations meet elegant amenities. Recently renovated, smoke-free units boast fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Clubhouse, coffee bar and concierge on site. Several shopping options at nearby Geist Center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Edgewood
2 Units Available
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live life at the next level at Southport Crossing Apartments and Townhomes in Indianapolis IN.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Wynnedale - Spring Hill
9 Units Available
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$865
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1454 sqft
Cozy apartment homes right near I-65. Plenty of onsite amenities, including a pool, business center, basketball court and gym. Within a short distance of Riverside Golf Course and Eagle Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Meridian Kessler
7 Units Available
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$915
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1500 sqft
Hi-rise living with privacy, security and luxury features including a rooftop pool. Minutes from Broad Ripple Park, Butler University and the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
1 Unit Available
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
1158 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in the vibrant and historic Indianapolis Warehouse District with Janus Lofts. The lofts are a redevelopment of a historic five-story warehouse originally built in 1905 and renovated in 2003.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Broad Ripple
9 Units Available
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,145
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,303
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
952 sqft
TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY! Monon Place Apartments offers modern apartments in the heart of Broad Ripple Village, an exciting neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
4 Units Available
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1086 sqft
The best of downtown living, within walking distance of Lucas Oil Stadium and the best shops and local eats Indianapolis has to offer. Pet-friendly units. Hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
11 Units Available
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,478
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1246 sqft
Brand new development in the heart of downtown. Be the first to live here and enjoy 24 hour gym access, lovely courtyard, bocce court and playground. Stunning units with granite counters and hardwood floors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Indianapolis, IN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Indianapolis renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

