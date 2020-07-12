331 Apartments for rent in Indianapolis, IN with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Indianapolis apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
$
23 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,365
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1288 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy the pool on hot days. Close to Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indianapolis Zoo and Hilbert Circle Theatre.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
11 Units Available
Augusta-New Augusta
Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$940
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1269 sqft
Pet-friendly complex just 10 minutes from downtown Indianapolis. Luxury 1-3 bedroom units have nine-foot ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, dog park and furnished guest suite.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
856 sqft
Newly renovated apartments near I-70. Air conditioning, breakfast bar, wood-burning fireplace and large closets. Community has swimming pool and picnic area. Just 15 minutes from downtown Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
30 Units Available
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$794
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
937 sqft
Convenient location to I-465. Lake community with pool, tennis court and covered parking for each residence. Units include A/C, walk-in closets, fireplace, W/D connections and stylish decor. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
69 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$933
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1074 sqft
The apartment homes in this mixed-use space community feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Outside, residents have access to a bocce court, community garden. Interstate 70 is only moments away.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
22 Units Available
I69-Fall Creek
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$705
2 Bedrooms
$820
3 Bedrooms
$920
Elegant apartments located right off of I-465, just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Choose from several beautiful floor plans. Car ports and garages are available. Apartments are cat and dog friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
9 Units Available
I65-South Emerson
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$670
3 Bedrooms
$880
Upgraded apartments with granite counters and vinyl plank flooring. Pet friendly. Open parking on site. Conveniently located next to I-465 and I-65. Close to the University of Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
39 Units Available
Castleton
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$845
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1031 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Autumn Woods in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
19 Units Available
Devonshire
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$805
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1340 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Avalon Lake in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Autumn Trails
7975 Red Mill Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$489
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Single floor 1-2 bedroom units available. Apartments have vaulted ceilings, wall-to-wall carpeting, built-in shelves and extra storage in attic. Online rental portal. On-site parking. Close to public transportation, shopping centers, dining venues and I-465.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
73 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,225
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1492 sqft
Nine+Eighteen is the new modern-nostalgic centerpiece of the St. Joseph Historic Neighborhood in Downtown Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Broad Ripple
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
925 sqft
Save up to 1 month free on select 2 Bedroom apartments! - Say yes to a great new apartment and to these one time only savings! Limited time only. Certain restrictions apply.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
5 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,590
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1646 sqft
Situated in the thriving Mass Ave Arts District. Pet-friendly apartments with wood-style floors, large windows, spacious balconies and a technology package with high speed internet and DISH TV channels. Garage parking and bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
15 Units Available
Nora - Far Northside
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,115
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1184 sqft
Suburban area with fully furnished apartments. Within walking distance to fine dining and shopping. 24-hour emergency maintenance, fitness center and sundeck. Underground garage parking available. Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
24 Units Available
Clearwater
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
Surrounded by beautiful lakes on all sides, this community has recently renovated and brand new units with lakeside views. On-site recreational activities include volleyball, tennis, basketball and a pristine swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
$
50 Units Available
Grid
502 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,000
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1083 sqft
In the heart of downtown Indianapolis, Grid offers high-end amenities alongside some of the city’s favorite local dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
13 Units Available
Fountain Square
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,160
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,306
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1034 sqft
Situated just five minutes away from Fountain Square and within easy walking distance to dining, shopping and entertainment. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Urban workshop, bike storage. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
20 Units Available
Keystone at The Crossing
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,252
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
Luxury apartments that are spacious and airy with nine-foot ceilings and vast windows. Located right next to The Fashion Mall at Keystone for shopping and dining. Complimentary bike rentals and Starbucks coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
18 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
South of I-465, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available. Spacious units offer a fireplace, as well as 24-hour Wi-Fi in the laundry lounge. Enjoy the surrounding natural environment before heading into the city.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
24 Units Available
Fountain Square
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$865
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
966 sqft
Located in vibrant Fountain Square, Edge 35 features a heightened residential and commercial experience. Offering a pet-friendly community, outdoor grilling area, bike-friendly options, and more.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
34 Units Available
Meridian Kessler
The MK
5858 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,200
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1184 sqft
The MK features upscale studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. The MK offers a pet-friendly, active community with residents who embrace the energy of the local scene.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Edgewood
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$635
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
1012 sqft
If you are looking for apartments in South Indianapolis near the West Edgewood neighborhood look no further! Here at Brookwood Apartments we believe your apartment is your home and your community should feel like family.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
72 Units Available
Allisonville
Williamsburg North Apartments
4430 Brookline Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$729
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Cozy homes with nice carpeting, fireplace and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Near Keystone at the Crossing for shopping convenience. Within 20 minutes of downtown Indy.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
31 Units Available
Millersville
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$794
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,054
1207 sqft
Stylish homes with walk-in closets, a patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a grill area and pool on site. Easy access to the happening Broad Ripple neighborhood. Close to Butler University.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Indianapolis, IN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Indianapolis apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

