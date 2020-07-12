140 Apartments for rent in Castleton, Indianapolis, IN

With the abundance of shopping, you might think that Castleton is nothing more than traffic and fluorescent lights. But what many people miss on the drive from one mall to the next is the active network of trails, parks, and recreation centers that are in and around Castleton. Mountain bikers will want to head straight to Town Run Trail just off of 96th Street. They’ll find 7 miles of packed dirt bike trails (and a skills area where bikers can practice challenging techniques). Families who want an activity that’s fun for everyone can visit Sahm Park. Kids will delight in the remodeled aquatic center with slides while mom and dad take in sand volleyball or a full 18 holes of golf. Sahm Park is also a great place for singles to meet new friends by joining a recreational sports league or by hopping in on a game of disc golf. For an adventure-packed Saturday, you’re less than 10 miles from Fort Harrison State park which offers horse rides, a dog park, fishing, and multi-use trails.

This variety of activities makes Castleton the perfect location for weekend warriors. It’s no surprise that Castleton is home to so many single, young professionals who soak up all the sun and shopping on weekends. There’s no shortage of convenient crashpads in Castleton for all these residents. Most Castleton apartments are located with convenient access to I-69 and/or I-465, making for an easy commute in several directions. Most apartments are also far enough away from Castleton Square that you don’t have to sit in mall traffic just to hit the grocery store on weekends. Castleton offers plenty of affordable apartments with spacious floorplans that range from 1-3 bedrooms.

Like many suburbs, you won’t find art museums or concert venues in Castleton, but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in culture. The AMC Theatre at Castleton Square is one of the main screening locations for the Heartland Film Festival in October. Each year the festival screens hundreds of independent films from around the globe for a large audience of visitors and local residents. There are also plenty of dining options in Castleton once you step outside the food court. You can eat at a number of familiar chain restaurants or try one of the popular Thai, Indian, or Vietnamese restaurants. And of course, you can wrap up the night by choosing from over 200 beers at Ale Emporium.

If you’re looking for convenient suburban living, Castleton has so much to offer. It’s a short drive from downtown and other suburbs like Carmel and Sherwood Forest, so come take a look at Castleton’s many apartments. You’ll immediately see the appeal of renting in a popular neighborhood that offers great access to shopping and nature.