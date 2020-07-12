Apartment List
/
IN
/
indianapolis
/
castleton
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:35 PM

140 Apartments for rent in Castleton, Indianapolis, IN

Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
39 Units Available
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$845
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1031 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Autumn Woods in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
33 Units Available
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$881
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$973
1065 sqft
Expansive floor plans complete with walk-in closets, fireplace and patio. Situated in the city center, close to the best food and entertainment that Castleton has to offer.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
14 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$805
2 Bedrooms
$855
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Conveniently close to Castleton Square Mall, Nickel Plate District, I-69 and I-465. Apartments and townhomes available. Units include fireplace and laundry hookups. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Large pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
5 Units Available
Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$815
2 Bedrooms
$885
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
Large living spaces, generous cabinets, and washer and dryer included with each unit. Conveniently located near Castleton Square Mall, Keystone at the Crossing, I-465 and I-69.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
35 Units Available
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,114
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1088 sqft
Luxurious homes located a stone's throw from Rivers Edge Shopping Center. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and patio among other plush amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
35 Units Available
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$829
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1649 sqft
Stylish apartments located in the Scandia Neighborhood. Several floor plans to choose from. Apartments feature custom cabinets, granite counters, fireplace and built-in wine rack. Beautiful pool with poolside Wi-Fi. Carports and garages available.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard
8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$2,250
Just under 2000 square feet of first floor office space in Allison Pointe Office Park. This space has lots of windows allowing natural light, 2 private offices, an entry/reception area and remaining open space to build out or use as is.
Results within 1 mile of Castleton
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,115
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1184 sqft
Suburban area with fully furnished apartments. Within walking distance to fine dining and shopping. 24-hour emergency maintenance, fitness center and sundeck. Underground garage parking available. Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
20 Units Available
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,252
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
Luxury apartments that are spacious and airy with nine-foot ceilings and vast windows. Located right next to The Fashion Mall at Keystone for shopping and dining. Complimentary bike rentals and Starbucks coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$910
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1242 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with fireplace, large walk-in closets, screened patio/balcony and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include pool, fitness center, playground and lake. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, the Castleton Mall, I-69 and I-465.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
55 Units Available
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$964
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1114 sqft
Gated communities includes gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and walk-in closets. Located off of I-465, close to the Fashion Mall at Keystone.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
$
18 Units Available
Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$909
1195 sqft
Located close to I-465 and Keystone at the Crossing. Larger homes featuring beautiful views. Swimming pool with a sundeck and park-like setting. Private carports available. Full-size washers and dryer hookups provided.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
36 Units Available
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1001 sqft
A modern, recently updated community minutes from several malls, restaurants and schools. Near I-69 and I-465. On-site fitness center, game room, picnic area, pool, and playground. Apartments offer fireplaces, granite countertops, and balconies.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
90 Units Available
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1335 sqft
Luxurious units with hardwood floors, granite counters and extra storage. Community amenities include a tennis court, conference room and garage parking. Right in the heart of Keystone at the Crossing.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm
13 Units Available
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated interiors with new paint, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Wood-look apartments. Large fitness center, and updated pool and lounge area. Garden apartments with beautiful green spaces and landscaping.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
$
8 Units Available
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$839
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1288 sqft
Welcome Home to Woods of Castleton!\nCall today for more information or to schedule your personal tour of Woods of Castleton.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
21 Units Available
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$982
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1104 sqft
Luxury apartments with maple-finished cabinetry, wood-style floors and granite counters. Enjoy access to a gym, business center and pool on site. Right near Town Run Trail Park. Easy access to I-465.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
9955 Crosspoint Boulevard
9955 Crosspoint Boulevard, Fishers, IN
Studio
$4,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9955 Crosspoint Boulevard in Fishers. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
6010 Southbay Drive
6010 Southbay Dr, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1472 sqft
Lovely townhouse with 2-3BR/2 full & 2 half bathrooms for rent in Fishers! New carpet, paint & other updates! Sleek wood style laminate flooring on the main level in the living room with fireplace & open kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Castleton
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
68 Units Available
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850, Fishers, IN
Studio
$949
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1213 sqft
The Mark at Fishers District is a high-end, residential community featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Fishers, IN.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
63 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$625
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$699
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
932 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
22 Units Available
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$705
2 Bedrooms
$820
3 Bedrooms
$920
Elegant apartments located right off of I-465, just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Choose from several beautiful floor plans. Car ports and garages are available. Apartments are cat and dog friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
19 Units Available
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$805
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1340 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Avalon Lake in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
925 sqft
Save up to 1 month free on select 2 Bedroom apartments! - Say yes to a great new apartment and to these one time only savings! Limited time only. Certain restrictions apply.
Castleton
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Castleton is best known for having the largest mall in Indiana. But this Indianapolis suburb has more to offer than just department stores. With affordable apartments, pristine parks, and convenient highway access, it’s easy to see why so many young singles are settling down in Castleton.

Transportation

  • I-69
  • I-465
  • E. 82nd Street
  • IndyGo Bus Route

Demographic

  • Single
  • Young Professionals

Contains:

  • Castleton Square Mall
  • Sahm Park

Close to:

  • Fort Harrison State Park
  • Skiles Test Nature Park
  • Downtown Indianapolis

Castleton in three words: retail, variety, lively

Living in Castleton

Castleton is one of Indianapolis’ most popular suburbs. There’s plenty to do in nature or in the comforts of a climate-controlled mall. Of course, it’s still just 15 miles from downtown Indianapolis when you’re ready for a taste of the city. If you’re looking to rent in a suburb that’s anything but sleepy, come see what Castleton has to offer.

Castleton is known for its thriving retail economy. At the heart of that is Indiana’s largest mall, Castleton Square. With over 130 stores, Castleton Square has everything you need from major anchors like Macy’s and Dick’s to specialty shops and a 14-screen movie theater. If that’s not enough, true retail junkies can head just 3 miles west on 82nd Street to browse the upscale Fashion Mall at Keystone. With stores like Nordstrom, Saks, Stuart Weitzman, and Apple, you can splurge as much as your credit card allows.

Things to do in Castleton

With the abundance of shopping, you might think that Castleton is nothing more than traffic and fluorescent lights. But what many people miss on the drive from one mall to the next is the active network of trails, parks, and recreation centers that are in and around Castleton. Mountain bikers will want to head straight to Town Run Trail just off of 96th Street. They’ll find 7 miles of packed dirt bike trails (and a skills area  where bikers can practice challenging techniques). Families who want an activity that’s fun for everyone can visit Sahm Park. Kids will delight in the remodeled aquatic center with slides while mom and dad take in sand volleyball or a full 18 holes of golf. Sahm Park is also a great place for singles to meet new friends by joining a recreational sports league or by hopping in on a game of disc golf. For an adventure-packed Saturday, you’re less than 10 miles from Fort Harrison State park which offers horse rides, a dog park, fishing, and multi-use trails.

This variety of activities makes Castleton the perfect location for weekend warriors. It’s no surprise that Castleton is home to so many single, young professionals who soak up all the sun and shopping on weekends. There’s no shortage of convenient crashpads in Castleton for all these residents. Most Castleton apartments are located with convenient access to I-69 and/or I-465, making for an easy commute in several directions. Most apartments are also far enough away from Castleton Square that you don’t have to sit in mall traffic just to hit the grocery store on weekends. Castleton offers plenty of affordable apartments with spacious floorplans that range from 1-3 bedrooms.

Like many suburbs, you won’t find art museums or concert venues in Castleton, but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in culture. The AMC Theatre at Castleton Square is one of the main screening locations for the Heartland Film Festival in October. Each year the festival screens hundreds of independent films from around the globe for a large audience of visitors and local residents. There are also plenty of dining options in Castleton once you step outside the food court. You can eat at a number of familiar chain restaurants or try one of the popular Thai, Indian, or Vietnamese restaurants. And of course, you can wrap up the night by choosing from over 200 beers at Ale Emporium.

If you’re looking for convenient suburban living, Castleton has so much to offer. It’s a short drive from downtown and other suburbs like Carmel and Sherwood Forest, so come take a look at Castleton’s many apartments. You’ll immediately see the appeal of renting in a popular neighborhood that offers great access to shopping and nature.

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INCumberland, INBeech Grove, INWhitestown, INPendleton, IN
Lebanon, INBargersville, INTipton, INPittsboro, INFranklin, INDanville, INMartinsville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INGreensburg, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideSt. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion CreekNear EastsideCrooked Creek
EagledaleI69 Fall Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis