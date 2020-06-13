Apartment List
/
IN
/
indianapolis
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

270 Apartments for rent in Indianapolis, IN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eagledale
9 Units Available
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$689
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1278 sqft
Minutes from Moreland Park and Marian University. On-site amenities include pool, dedicated parking and laundry facilities. One- to three-bedroom units available equipped with hardwood flooring, dishwasher and a private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North High School
3 Units Available
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$667
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$623
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with washer and dryer hookup, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Easy access to I-465 and I-65. Near Eagle Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Garden City
11 Units Available
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$641
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$777
1076 sqft
Accessible location just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Interstate 465. Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units available. Hardwood floors, all major appliances and private patio/balcony. Residents have access to on-site gym, playground and pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eastside
2 Units Available
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$715
885 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with large walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and carpeted floors. Affordable prices and excellent location on Arlington Ave with easy access to downtown Indy.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Edgewood
15 Units Available
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$645
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
1012 sqft
If you are looking for apartments in South Indianapolis near the West Edgewood neighborhood look no further! Here at Brookwood Apartments we believe your apartment is your home and your community should feel like family.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Arlington Woods
15 Units Available
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$619
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$679
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$684
828 sqft
Close to I-465 and E 34th Street. Spacious homes with hardwood floors, a coffee bar, carpeting and a dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 151

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Indianapolis
101 Units Available
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,205
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1256 sqft
Convenient urban living with easy access to the best local bars, eateries and public transportation. Airy and spacious apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Secure bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Devington
6 Units Available
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$789
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1047 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with large closets, modern kitchens and private patio or balcony. This recently renovated complex offers a pool, dog park, stocked lake and fitness center. Close to I-465, I-70 and Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
Downtown Indianapolis
48 Units Available
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,069
743 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1468 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penrose On Mass in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
13 Units Available
North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$840
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
North Willow is located on the prestigious north side of Indianapolis, Indiana, across the street from St. Vincent's Hospital and surrounded by the cities best shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Meridian Hills
22 Units Available
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$610
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Meridian Lakes is nestled in the quiet residential neighborhood of Meridian Hills on the north side of Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy the convenience of being located only minutes from Downtown Indy, Broad Ripple, I-465, St.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Snacks - Guion Creek
35 Units Available
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$739
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1162 sqft
Sparkling pool in a quiet community near North Westway Park. Upgraded interiors feature private patio/balcony, dishwasher and W/D hookup. Fitness center has sauna and steam bath, and community has a coffee bar and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
South Franklin
22 Units Available
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eight minutes from downtown-Indianapolis, the Keeneland Crest Apartments offer high-end amenities in a comfortable community. Enjoy remodeled units with ample storage and outdoor living-space, as well as a pool, sundeck, cyber cafe, parking, and car-wash.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
Downtown Indianapolis
54 Units Available
Axis
401 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,396
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1309 sqft
Luxury homes complete with an outdoor garden, expansive pool and skydeck to take in the sweeping vistas of downtown Indianapolis. Residents can take advantage of concierge services and in-unit laundry, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Millersville
52 Units Available
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$794
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,019
1207 sqft
Stylish homes with walk-in closets, a patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a grill area and pool on site. Easy access to the happening Broad Ripple neighborhood. Close to Butler University.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Near Westside
23 Units Available
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$959
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
777 sqft
Downtown Living with Suburban Amenities at River West Flats Welcome to the Indianapolis Downtown West! River West Flats offers a convenient location just blocks away from The Canal and White River State Park cultural district, major downtown
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Augusta-New Augusta
31 Units Available
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
1000 sqft
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Enjoy a rock climbing wall, swimming pool and racquetball court on site. Near College Park Plaza for shopping and dining convenience.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Key Meadows
12 Units Available
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$704
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off I-74 and close to Ben Davis Park, Country Club of Indianapolis and Eagle Creek. One- through three-bedroom units have private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and fireplace. Gym, internet cafe, pool and tennis courts on site.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Snacks - Guion Creek
7 Units Available
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$685
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Ashford Georgetown in Indianapolis, Indiana, choose from newly renovated one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wynnedale - Spring Hill
13 Units Available
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$995
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1265 sqft
Adjacent to the beautiful White River, this community offers easy access to the Museum of Art, Riverside Park and downtown Indianapolis. Residents have their own fireplaces and can relax poolside or in the clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Castleton
33 Units Available
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$777
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1065 sqft
Expansive floor plans complete with walk-in closets, fireplace and patio. Situated in the city center, close to the best food and entertainment that Castleton has to offer.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Indianapolis
23 Units Available
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$955
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1056 sqft
Prime location walking distance to Mass Ave and Circle Center. Units have granite counters, washer/dryer units in home and energy-efficient appliances. Community has rooftop terraces, fitness center and media lounge.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Perry
13 Units Available
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$694
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$704
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
913 sqft
Situated in the suburban south side of Indianapolis, South & Madison offers spacious apartments and townhomes in a premier location.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
I69-Fall Creek
11 Units Available
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1242 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with fireplace, large walk-in closets, screened patio/balcony and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include pool, fitness center, playground and lake. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, the Castleton Mall, I-69 and I-465.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Indianapolis, IN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Indianapolis renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndianapolis 3 BedroomsIndianapolis Accessible ApartmentsIndianapolis Apartments under $500Indianapolis Apartments under $600Indianapolis Apartments under $700
Indianapolis Apartments under $800Indianapolis Apartments with BalconyIndianapolis Apartments with GarageIndianapolis Apartments with GymIndianapolis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIndianapolis Apartments with Move-in SpecialsIndianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Apartments with Pool
Indianapolis Apartments with Washer-DryerIndianapolis Cheap PlacesIndianapolis Dog Friendly ApartmentsIndianapolis Furnished ApartmentsIndianapolis Luxury PlacesIndianapolis Pet Friendly PlacesIndianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College