Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:58 PM

169 Apartments for rent in Indianapolis, IN with pool

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
36 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,161
704 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,044
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1154 sqft
The Vue Apartments are in the heart of Indianapolis and offer the best in city living. Apartments are large, with big closets and individual climate control. The perfect place to make your own.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
18 Units Available
South Franklin
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eight minutes from downtown-Indianapolis, the Keeneland Crest Apartments offer high-end amenities in a comfortable community. Enjoy remodeled units with ample storage and outdoor living-space, as well as a pool, sundeck, cyber cafe, parking, and car-wash.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Edgewood
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$730
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
1800 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live life at the next level at Southport Crossing Apartments and Townhomes in Indianapolis IN.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
Crooked Creek
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$690
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1300 sqft
Come home to Creekside at Meridian Hills and see what it means to Live Life Better! Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes include features designed to ensure your comfort, such as oversized walk-in closets,
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Fairgrounds
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$680
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
415 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$691
700 sqft
Recently renovated units with a patio/balcony, central air conditioning and quality appliances. Enjoy access to an onsite playground, laundry room and clubhouse. Right near Arsenal Park. Easy access to I-465.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Marian - Cold Springs
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$722
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-2 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors and open kitchens. Residents get access to the outdoor pool and sundeck. Located minutes away from the White River and Coffin Golf Course for scenic vistas.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Speedway
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$867
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1395 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry hookup and private patio or balcony. Property is just minutes from the Indy 500 racetrack, I-65, I-465 and I-74. Pool, clubhouse and gym onsite.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Augusta-New Augusta
Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$940
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1269 sqft
Pet-friendly complex just 10 minutes from downtown Indianapolis. Luxury 1-3 bedroom units have nine-foot ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, dog park and furnished guest suite.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
856 sqft
Newly renovated apartments near I-70. Air conditioning, breakfast bar, wood-burning fireplace and large closets. Community has swimming pool and picnic area. Just 15 minutes from downtown Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
29 Units Available
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$794
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
937 sqft
Convenient location to I-465. Lake community with pool, tennis court and covered parking for each residence. Units include A/C, walk-in closets, fireplace, W/D connections and stylish decor. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
9 Units Available
I65-South Emerson
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedrooms
$880
Upgraded apartments with granite counters and vinyl plank flooring. Pet friendly. Open parking on site. Conveniently located next to I-465 and I-65. Close to the University of Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
19 Units Available
Devonshire
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$805
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1340 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Avalon Lake in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
72 Units Available
Allisonville
Williamsburg North Apartments
4430 Brookline Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$729
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Cozy homes with nice carpeting, fireplace and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Near Keystone at the Crossing for shopping convenience. Within 20 minutes of downtown Indy.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
31 Units Available
Millersville
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$794
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,054
1207 sqft
Stylish homes with walk-in closets, a patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a grill area and pool on site. Easy access to the happening Broad Ripple neighborhood. Close to Butler University.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
32 Units Available
Castleton
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$881
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$967
1065 sqft
Expansive floor plans complete with walk-in closets, fireplace and patio. Situated in the city center, close to the best food and entertainment that Castleton has to offer.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
20 Units Available
Near Westside
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$959
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
777 sqft
Downtown Living with Suburban Amenities at River West Flats Welcome to the Indianapolis Downtown West! River West Flats offers a convenient location just blocks away from The Canal and White River State Park cultural district, major downtown
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
23 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$694
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$884
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1138 sqft
Cozy homes within a great residential environment. Community amenities include a children's play area, fitness center and sparkling pool. Pet friendly. Easy access to I-465 and I-65.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Key Meadows
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Eagledale
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$575
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$822
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$977
1278 sqft
Minutes from Moreland Park and Marian University. On-site amenities include pool, dedicated parking and laundry facilities. One- to three-bedroom units available equipped with hardwood flooring, dishwasher and a private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
I69-Fall Creek
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$910
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1242 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with fireplace, large walk-in closets, screened patio/balcony and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include pool, fitness center, playground and lake. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, the Castleton Mall, I-69 and I-465.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
54 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Axis
401 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,396
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1309 sqft
Luxury homes complete with an outdoor garden, expansive pool and skydeck to take in the sweeping vistas of downtown Indianapolis. Residents can take advantage of concierge services and in-unit laundry, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Crooked Creek
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$620
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1486 sqft
Create your dream life at Ashford Meridian Hills! Our newly-renovated spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Meridian Kessler
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$962
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hi-rise living with privacy, security and luxury features including a rooftop pool. Minutes from Broad Ripple Park, Butler University and the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
West Park
1225 West Park Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming place to call home with a grilling area, pool, rec room, and carport. On-site playground available. Homes include washer and dryer hookups, lots of storage, and efficient appliances.

July 2020 Indianapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Indianapolis Rent Report. Indianapolis rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Indianapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Indianapolis rents increased slightly over the past month

Indianapolis rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Indianapolis stand at $711 for a one-bedroom apartment and $880 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Indianapolis' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Indianapolis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Indianapolis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Beech Grove has the least expensive rents in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $848; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.2%.
    • Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,147, while one-bedrooms go for $926.
    • Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,620; rents increased 0.2% over the past month and 2.3% over the past year.

    Indianapolis rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Indianapolis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Indianapolis is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Indiana have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.7% in Fort Wayne and 1.2% in Evansville.
    • Indianapolis' median two-bedroom rent of $880 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Indianapolis' rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Indianapolis than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Indianapolis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Indianapolis
    $710
    $880
    0.2%
    1.2%
    Carmel
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Fishers
    $930
    $1,150
    0.3%
    -5.9%
    Noblesville
    $890
    $1,100
    0.9%
    3%
    Greenwood
    $750
    $930
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Plainfield
    $820
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Brownsburg
    $770
    $960
    0
    0.4%
    Greenfield
    $760
    $940
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Beech Grove
    $690
    $850
    0
    3.2%
    Zionsville
    $1,310
    $1,620
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Avon
    $1,000
    $1,240
    0.4%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

