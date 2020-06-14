Apartment List
51 Furnished Apartments for rent in Indianapolis, IN

Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
20 Units Available
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$689
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,238
1500 sqft
The Eclipse apartment homes (formerly Brandywine Apartments) located in Indianapolis, Indiana offer the recreational luxuries that people of every lifestyle find comfort in.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Perry
11 Units Available
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$692
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$702
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
913 sqft
Situated in the suburban south side of Indianapolis, South & Madison offers spacious apartments and townhomes in a premier location.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Downtown Indianapolis
318 Units Available
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$877
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1313 sqft
From their location in downtown Indianapolis, these apartment homes boast great views. The pet-friendly community features a resort-style pool with sun deck, trash removal and private gated parking.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Downtown Indianapolis
148 Units Available
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,034
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1046 sqft
Within walking distance of Military Park, Lucas Oil Stadiums, schools, stores and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments have walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to pool, gym and outdoor grill.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
Meridian Kessler
27 Units Available
The MK
5858 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,375
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1184 sqft
The MK features upscale studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. The MK offers a pet-friendly, active community with residents who embrace the energy of the local scene.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
Meridian Hills
22 Units Available
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$610
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Meridian Lakes is nestled in the quiet residential neighborhood of Meridian Hills on the north side of Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy the convenience of being located only minutes from Downtown Indy, Broad Ripple, I-465, St.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
22 Units Available
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$930
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1374 sqft
Sophisticated accommodations meet elegant amenities. Recently renovated, smoke-free units boast fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Clubhouse, coffee bar and concierge on site. Several shopping options at nearby Geist Center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Indianapolis
1 Unit Available
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
1158 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in the vibrant and historic Indianapolis Warehouse District with Janus Lofts. The lofts are a redevelopment of a historic five-story warehouse originally built in 1905 and renovated in 2003.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Downtown Indianapolis
11 Units Available
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,478
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1246 sqft
Brand new development in the heart of downtown. Be the first to live here and enjoy 24 hour gym access, lovely courtyard, bocce court and playground. Stunning units with granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Keystone at The Crossing
91 Units Available
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1335 sqft
Luxurious units with hardwood floors, granite counters and extra storage. Community amenities include a tennis court, conference room and garage parking. Right in the heart of Keystone at the Crossing.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Keystone at The Crossing
48 Units Available
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$964
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1114 sqft
Gated communities includes gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and walk-in closets. Located off of I-465, close to the Fashion Mall at Keystone.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Downtown Indianapolis
16 Units Available
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1115 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Indianapolis just steps from Mass Avenue and Indianapolis Monument Circle. Elegant building has garage parking and community room. All apartments feature granite counters and indoor bike storage.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Nora - Far Northside
5 Units Available
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$834
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
1000 sqft
This Northside community is only moments away from the entertainment and dining areas of Keystone at the Crossing. Tenants have access to the clubhouse, community pool and gym exclusively for residents.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
North Central
3 Units Available
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$969
755 sqft
Stylish homes in the heart of the bustling Broad Ripple area. Building includes complementary trash pick-up, air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Right along the Monon Trail, offering easy access to world-class shopping, dining and more.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:00am
Downtown Indianapolis
7 Units Available
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,300
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovate industrial complex with loft-style apartments. Concrete floors, granite countertops, modern appliances in an ultra-urban space. Floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Walkable community near IUPUI campus. Close to I-65.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Near Northside
1 Unit Available
1332 Central Ave
1332 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
2789 sqft
Stunning Townhouse, Old Northside/Downtown Indy - Property Id: 299029 Come enjoy this furnished townhome nestled in an urban, historical, charming neighborhood just one block north of the mile square.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Near Southside
1 Unit Available
722 Terrace Avenue
722 Terrace Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$800
1890 sqft
Historic Arts & Crafts House - Property Id: 241376 Experience your home, don't just live in it! Shared household with two remaining beautifully furnished rooms are available for first responders or other professionals or students in this newly

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Near Southside
1 Unit Available
1231 S. Meridian St
1231 South Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
4290 sqft
Newly Remodeled! Unique 5-6 Bedroom home Downtown Indy! - This huge 4300 sq/ft home offer 5-6 Bedrooms and 4.5 baths over three different levels. Nestled into 1231 S. Meridian St.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Fountain Square
1 Unit Available
1628 Orange Street
1628 Orange Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$945
864 sqft
This totally furnished property is in the hip Fountain Square neighborhood in Indy and is ready for your family! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is decorated and in pristine condition.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Indianapolis
1 Unit Available
604 East 10th Street
604 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1478 sqft
This fully furnished home is a MUST SEE! Beautifully decorated with plenty of open space and natural light. Additional features include: 2 car attached garage parking en-suite bathroom attached to all bedrooms.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Meridian Kessler
1 Unit Available
4033 Central Avenue
4033 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2496 sqft
A Charming fully furnished townhome featuring a 3 season front porch, living rm, formal dining rm, newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 3 nice sized bedrms (3 queen beds ), 1 1/2 bathrooms, a full clean and unfinished basement with a

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Mapleton - Fall Creek
1 Unit Available
3558 Central Avenue
3558 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1215 sqft
A cute 3 bedroom , 1 bath home with a living/dining combo, eat-in kitchen, new windows, hardwood floors, and a front and back patio. This home is fully furnished with appliances, furniture, linens , dishes and more.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Chatard
1 Unit Available
5833 Norwaldo Ave
5833 Norwaldo Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$850
144 sqft
***THIS IS FOR A ROOM RENTAL*** Furnished room for rent plus private bathroom in house in Broad Ripple, Indianapolis. Can use 2nd bedroom as an office.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Fountain Square
1 Unit Available
1632 Orange Street
1632 Orange Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$945
864 sqft
This totally furnished property is in the hip Fountain Square neighborhood in Indy and is ready for your family! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is decorated and in pristine condition.

Welcome to the June 2020 Indianapolis Rent Report. Indianapolis rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Indianapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Indianapolis rent trends were flat over the past month

Indianapolis rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Indianapolis stand at $709 for a one-bedroom apartment and $878 for a two-bedroom. Indianapolis' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Indianapolis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Indianapolis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Beech Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $848, while one-bedrooms go for $685.
    • Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,143, while one-bedrooms go for $923.
    • Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,617; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 5.8% over the past year.

    Indianapolis rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Indianapolis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Indianapolis is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Indiana as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Fort Wayne and 1.1% in Evansville.
    • Indianapolis' median two-bedroom rent of $878 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Indianapolis.
    • While Indianapolis' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Indianapolis than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Indianapolis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Indianapolis
    $710
    $880
    0
    1.4%
    Carmel
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Fishers
    $920
    $1,140
    0.2%
    -5.4%
    Noblesville
    $880
    $1,090
    0.8%
    3.3%
    Greenwood
    $750
    $930
    0
    1.2%
    Plainfield
    $820
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Brownsburg
    $770
    $960
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Greenfield
    $750
    $930
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Beech Grove
    $690
    $850
    -0.8%
    6%
    Zionsville
    $1,310
    $1,620
    -0.2%
    5.8%
    Avon
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.5%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

