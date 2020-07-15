/
/
/
Ivy Tech Community College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:31 AM
113 Apartments For Rent Near Ivy Tech Community College
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
48 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Circa
617 North College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,099
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,262
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1020 sqft
Minutes from the bustling neighborhood of Mass Ave in downtown Indianapolis. Pet-friendly contemporary housing with urban lounge and in-unit laundry. Residents get easy access to walking trails, art galleries and unique restaurants.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
53 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Axis
401 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,396
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1309 sqft
Luxury homes complete with an outdoor garden, expansive pool and skydeck to take in the sweeping vistas of downtown Indianapolis. Residents can take advantage of concierge services and in-unit laundry, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
316 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$877
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1313 sqft
From their location in downtown Indianapolis, these apartment homes boast great views. The pet-friendly community features a resort-style pool with sun deck, trash removal and private gated parking.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
73 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,225
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1492 sqft
Nine+Eighteen is the new modern-nostalgic centerpiece of the St. Joseph Historic Neighborhood in Downtown Indianapolis.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
55 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,070
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
1435 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1372 sqft
Incredible community with a view. A walkable area near shopping and dining along Mass Ave. On-site fitness center, dog run area, and secured bike storage. Rooftop pool and connected parking.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
45 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,069
743 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1468 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penrose On Mass in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
144 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,034
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1046 sqft
Within walking distance of Military Park, Lucas Oil Stadiums, schools, stores and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments have walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to pool, gym and outdoor grill.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
$
22 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,550
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1159 sqft
This high-rise community offers a cyber cafe, concierge service, bike repair and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and quartz countertops. The Circle Centre Mall and Presidential Place are both located nearby.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
68 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$960
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1074 sqft
The apartment homes in this mixed-use space community feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Outside, residents have access to a bocce court, community garden. Interstate 70 is only moments away.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
$
39 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
700 sqft
Trendy apartments conveniently located near IUPUI campus, Riley Hospital, Eskenazi Hospital and IU Health Hospital. Amenities include a tech center, fitness center, coffee bar and free tanning. Both apartments and townhomes are available.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
35 Units Available
Near Northwest - Riverside
The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$910
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
886 sqft
The Marott has hosted an impresive guest list since opening its doors in 1926.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
80 Units Available
Near Northside
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$810
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1299 sqft
Full of historic charm, this renovated community is comprised of six unique buildings featuring studio to two-bedroom homes. Minutes from Circle Centre Mall, they feature granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and a new 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
$
23 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,365
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1288 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy the pool on hot days. Close to Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indianapolis Zoo and Hilbert Circle Theatre.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
15 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,300
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
964 sqft
Renovate industrial complex with loft-style apartments. Concrete floors, granite countertops, modern appliances in an ultra-urban space. Floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Walkable community near IUPUI campus. Close to I-65.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
18 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$950
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1115 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Indianapolis just steps from Mass Avenue and Indianapolis Monument Circle. Elegant building has garage parking and community room. All apartments feature granite counters and indoor bike storage.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,417
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1242 sqft
Brand new development in the heart of downtown. Be the first to live here and enjoy 24 hour gym access, lovely courtyard, bocce court and playground. Stunning units with granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
21 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$924
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1056 sqft
Prime location walking distance to Mass Ave and Circle Center. Units have granite counters, washer/dryer units in home and energy-efficient appliances. Community has rooftop terraces, fitness center and media lounge.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
19 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1022 sqft
New apartment complex with a 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Homes feature granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Near many downtown attractions, like Military Park, Indianapolis Zoo and American Legion Mall.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
735 sqft
Near IUPUI campus and area hospitals. On-site tech center, coffee bar, fitness center and tanning bed. Spacious floor plans with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
20 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1115 sqft
The Continental Apartments at Vermont Place are located on Meridian Street, just a few blocks north of Monument Circle.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
11 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$960
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
955 sqft
The Blacherne Apartments at Vermont Place is located on Meridian Street, just a few blocks north of Monument Circle.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$920
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1127 sqft
Situated on popular Georgia Street right in the heart of downtown. Sweeping floor plans with 14-foot ceilings and beautiful industrial touches. Community has a large gym, valet service and easy access to convenient stores and nearby restaurants.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Ambassador
39 E 9th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$957
642 sqft
Location can't be beat - minutes from Central Library and shops and restaurants downtown. Apartments feature exposed brick and hardwood floors. W/D in unit. 24-hour gym and parking. Pet friendly!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 09:00 AM
11 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
The Block
115 W Market St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,035
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1314 sqft
Nine-story historical building with 18 rooftop penthouses. Located in the Washington Street-Monument Circle Historic District downtown. Spacious, loft-style apartments with tile floors, walk-in closets and 16-foot ceilings.