/
/
/
Butler University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM
48 Apartments For Rent Near Butler University
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
35 Units Available
Meridian Kessler
The MK
5858 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,200
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1184 sqft
The MK features upscale studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. The MK offers a pet-friendly, active community with residents who embrace the energy of the local scene.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
18 Units Available
Broad Ripple
The Coil
6349 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,175
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,216
1433 sqft
Luxury living in an up-and-coming community close to numerous amenities and attractions is what you get when you choose to live at The Coil.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
Wynnedale - Spring Hill
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1265 sqft
Adjacent to the beautiful White River, this community offers easy access to the Museum of Art, Riverside Park and downtown Indianapolis. Residents have their own fireplaces and can relax poolside or in the clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
30 Units Available
Fairgrounds
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
828 sqft
Experience the historic charm of Historic Marcy Village constructed in 1938 with all modern conveniences and updates.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
11 Units Available
Broad Ripple
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$925
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1099 sqft
LOCATION IS KING...
Verified
1 of 94
Last updated December 28 at 01:19 AM
11 Units Available
Broad Ripple
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,180
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
909 sqft
Close to Broad Ripple Village with its many shops, restaurants and clubs. Apartments and townhomes featuring exposed-brick walls, hardwood floors and enclosed patios. Community overlooks and provides direct access to the Monon Trail.
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Meridian Kessler
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$962
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hi-rise living with privacy, security and luxury features including a rooftop pool. Minutes from Broad Ripple Park, Butler University and the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
5 Units Available
Broad Ripple
Compton
6126 Compton Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
Located just off the Monon Trail in the heart of Broad Ripple, Compton Court apartment homes offer spacious two bedroom floor plans. Most units are conveniently equipped with basements containing washer and dryer connections.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Broad Ripple
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,000
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,162
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
952 sqft
TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY! Monon Place Apartments offers modern apartments in the heart of Broad Ripple Village, an exciting neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
4 Units Available
Broad Ripple
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
925 sqft
Save up to 1 month free on select 2 Bedroom apartments! - Say yes to a great new apartment and to these one time only savings! Limited time only. Certain restrictions apply.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
3 Units Available
Near Northwest - Riverside
Buckingham Balmoral
3103 N Meridian St Suite J, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1449 sqft
Just 3 miles north of downtown Indianapolis and close to the Children's Museum of Indianapolis and the Indian State Fairgrounds. Amenities include outdoor courtyard with dog path, grill and seating, clubhouse, tanning beds and gym.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
17 Units Available
Fairgrounds
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$676
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
415 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$707
700 sqft
Recently renovated units with a patio/balcony, central air conditioning and quality appliances. Enjoy access to an onsite playground, laundry room and clubhouse. Right near Arsenal Park. Easy access to I-465.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Butler - Tarkington
45 W 46th St
45 West 46th Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 08/04/20 46th Street and Illinois Duplex - Property Id: 315176 Beautiful location across from Governors Mansion and close to Butler University Campus, Broadripple and downtown. 2 story Brick Duplex, 2 bedroom, 1.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Near Northwest - Riverside
976 West 29th Street
976 West 29th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$795
1408 sqft
Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1408 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, and stove, large living area, washer/dryer hookups, and is freshly painted.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Mapleton - Fall Creek
611 East 34th Street
611 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1308 sqft
This Charmer is off 34th & College - minutes to Downtown, Mass Ave, Broad Ripple and more. This home features lovely laminate flooring, family room with a woodburning fireplace, formal dining room leading into a lovely kitchen.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Meridian Kessler
4033 Central Avenue
4033 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2496 sqft
A Charming fully furnished townhome featuring a 3 season front porch, living rm, formal dining rm, newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 3 nice sized bedrms (3 queen beds ), 1 1/2 bathrooms, a full clean and unfinished basement with a
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Fairgrounds
5161 HAVERFORD Avenue
5161 Haverford Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1056 sqft
For rent! Updated ranch in Broad Ripple sits on double lot w/a newer full privacy fence. Fully updated kitchen which tripled the counter & cabinet space.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Fairgrounds
4254 Crittenden Ave 4256
4254 Crittenden Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
550 sqft
Unit 4256 Available 07/15/20 Perfect 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath near South Broadripple - Property Id: 306785 Great Location Near Downtown, Broadripple and the State Fair. Within walking distance from brand new Red Line. 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Mapleton - Fall Creek
3554 Central Avenue
3554 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3154 sqft
A fully furnished 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home. All one needs to do is bring their luggage. It includes furniture, linens, dishes & more. The owner pays for all utilities, cable, internet & lawn maintenance.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Fairgrounds
4220 Crittenden Avenue
4220 Crittenden Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
1798 sqft
Fully Renovated and waiting for you! This Two Bed and One Full Bath Home has had a full Remodel from the Roof to the Basement. New Furnaces and AC units along with all New Appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Fairgrounds
4222 Crittenden Avenue
4222 Crittenden Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
1798 sqft
Fully Renovated and waiting for you! This Two Bed and One Full Bath Home has had a full Remodel from the Roof to the Basement. New Furnaces and AC units along with all New Appliances.
1 of 21
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Butler - Tarkington
4631 Graceland Ave
4631 Graceland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2149 sqft
Furnished Home Blocks from Butler University! - This furnished home is ready for move-in walking to Butler's campus. Relax on the deck in the shaded back yard in this popular Butler-Tarkington neighborhood.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Mapleton - Fall Creek
3558 Central Avenue
3558 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1215 sqft
A cute 3 bedroom , 1 bath home with a living/dining combo, eat-in kitchen, new windows, hardwood floors, and a front and back patio. This home is fully furnished with appliances, furniture, linens , dishes and more.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Butler - Tarkington
451 West 44th Street
451 West 44th Street, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2420 sqft
Updated 4 bdrm/2.5 bath, very charming & cool home located 1 block from Butler campus.Large living & dining rms on main level,Eat-in kitchen w/nook, screened-in porch & bonus study rm in bsmt, all in a comfortable setting.