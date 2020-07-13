Apartment List
/
IN
/
indianapolis
/
apartments under 600
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:52 PM

32 Apartments under $600 for rent in Indianapolis, IN

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
6 Units Available
Eastside
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$595
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$599
853 sqft
Arlington Green Apartments NOW Offering Newly Renovated Apartments! Schedule your tour today! Ask about our Leasing Specials!BOOK YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY with TOUR24 - https://app.tour24now.com/tour/indy-town
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Autumn Trails
7975 Red Mill Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$489
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Single floor 1-2 bedroom units available. Apartments have vaulted ceilings, wall-to-wall carpeting, built-in shelves and extra storage in attic. Online rental portal. On-site parking. Close to public transportation, shopping centers, dining venues and I-465.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
25 Units Available
Eagledale
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$575
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$822
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$977
1278 sqft
Minutes from Moreland Park and Marian University. On-site amenities include pool, dedicated parking and laundry facilities. One- to three-bedroom units available equipped with hardwood flooring, dishwasher and a private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
2 Units Available
I65-South Emerson
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$503
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$787
864 sqft
Welcome home to Heathmoore Apartments! We are located on the Southeast side of Indianapolis in the desirable Franklin Township area! We are within a few minutes to Beech Grove, downtown Indianapolis, Southport, and Greenwood! We are near Greenwood
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
27 Units Available
Garden City
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$575
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1076 sqft
Accessible location just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Interstate 465. Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units available. Hardwood floors, all major appliances and private patio/balcony. Residents have access to on-site gym, playground and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
Eagledale
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$573
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$674
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$814
629 sqft
Modern apartments just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking and laundry available on site. Near the Indiana Discount Mall and Saraga International Grocery for shopping convenience.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Delaware Trail
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$575
453 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
810 sqft
Hampton Court is an affordable-housing community located on the Northside of Indianapolis. We are conveniently located near St. Vincent Hospital, I-465, and the 86th Street shopping corridor.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Crooked Creek
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$554
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$929
1248 sqft
Cambridge Square North Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the Northwest side of Indianapolis, IN, offering pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$498
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$612
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Dogwood Glen Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Near Eastside
411 N Oakland Ave
411 North Oakland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$575
COMING SOON - Cozy 3 Bedroom Duplex Near Michigan and Rural Street - This newly rehabbed apartment building sits between the rising Near Southside quiet neighborhood and Downtown Indianapolis! This newly rehabbed spacious three bedroom is located

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Near Eastside
619 N Oxford St
619 North Oxford Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$600
768 sqft
This is a newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8. LEASE TERMS: 12 months. UTILITIES: All Electric.

1 of 10

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Martindale - Brightwood
2047 Roosevelt Avenue
2047 Roosevelt Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$445
573 sqft
This is a 1 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8. LEASE TERMS: 12 months. UTILITIES: All Electric.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Mapleton - Fall Creek
727 Fairfield Ave Apt 101
727 Fairfield Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$550
One bedroom apartments next to monon trail! Renovated and conveniently located! These gems are ready for you to call them your new home! ALL ELECTRIC! $595 Deposit $595 studio-$525 Deposit $525 Ask for Austin! Text, call or email!

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Martindale - Brightwood
2049 Roosevelt Ave
2049 Roosevelt Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$445
573 sqft
This is a 1 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8. LEASE TERMS: 12 months. UTILITIES: All Electric.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Irvington
417 S. Arlington Ave.
417 South Arlington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$595
530 sqft
Now Showing a 1 bedroom, 1bath duplex in Indianapolis - Indianapolis: Arlington & Washington 1 Bedroom, 1 bath ranch duplex with living room, dining room, kitchen and basement.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Near Southeast
1527 Villa Ave
1527 Villa Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$525
Nice 1 Bedroom - This Cozy 1 bedroom is located on a quiet street close to the Circle Center Mall, Downtown Indianapolis and I-65. This property has a huge front porch and a large living area.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Near Eastside
514 North Gladstone Avenue
514 N Gladstone Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$575
798 sqft
Located right on the fringes of Tuxedo Park and Bosart Brown neighborhoods and just a few blocks from Emerson Heights you will love this popular 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Near Eastside
1230 N. Keystone Avenue - 2
1230 N Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$525
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1230 N. Keystone Avenue - 2 in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Martindale - Brightwood
1702 E. 25th St. - 1704
1702 East 25th Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$475
576 sqft
Great income producing double. Solid built duplex with 2 bed/1 bath on each side. Great location and near the busline and park. Both sides occupied.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Near Eastside
1228 N. Keystone Avenue - 1
1228 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$525
800 sqft
Altai pays water and sewer charges with Citizens

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Martindale - Brightwood
2357 North Dearborn Street
2357 North Dearborn Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$445
528 sqft
This is a beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bath duplex that is Move In Ready..waiting for your family. Here you have New Paint, New Carpet, New Flooring, Updated bathroom, and kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Near Eastside
3511 East 10th Street
3511 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$425
931 sqft
This Large 1 bedroom 1 bath home is so nice! You will love the updates, and how clean it is. There is easy access to all stores, schools, and shopping. There are nice wood-like floors and an open kitchen for you to enjoy.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Eastside
2226 N Catherwood Ave
2226 North Catherwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$600
2 Bedroom House for Rent - Property Id: 246358 If you would like to view the property, call us at 317-542-1141 between 9-4 or at 317-619-2839 between 4-9. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Broad Ripple
711 East 65th Street
711 East 65th Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$400
Professional office suites starting at $400/month. Recently updated with new carpet & paint, off street park at your door convenience, Full service sublease includes utilities, internet, access to copier/scanner, conference rooms, kitchen.

July 2020 Indianapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Indianapolis Rent Report. Indianapolis rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Indianapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Indianapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Indianapolis Rent Report. Indianapolis rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Indianapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Indianapolis rents increased slightly over the past month

Indianapolis rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Indianapolis stand at $711 for a one-bedroom apartment and $880 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Indianapolis' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Indianapolis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Indianapolis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Beech Grove has the least expensive rents in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $848; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.2%.
    • Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,147, while one-bedrooms go for $926.
    • Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,620; rents increased 0.2% over the past month and 2.3% over the past year.

    Indianapolis rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Indianapolis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Indianapolis is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Indiana have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.7% in Fort Wayne and 1.2% in Evansville.
    • Indianapolis' median two-bedroom rent of $880 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Indianapolis' rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Indianapolis than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Indianapolis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Indianapolis
    $710
    $880
    0.2%
    1.2%
    Carmel
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Fishers
    $930
    $1,150
    0.3%
    -5.9%
    Noblesville
    $890
    $1,100
    0.9%
    3%
    Greenwood
    $750
    $930
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Plainfield
    $820
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Brownsburg
    $770
    $960
    0
    0.4%
    Greenfield
    $760
    $940
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Beech Grove
    $690
    $850
    0
    3.2%
    Zionsville
    $1,310
    $1,620
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Avon
    $1,000
    $1,240
    0.4%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndianapolis 3 BedroomsIndianapolis Accessible ApartmentsIndianapolis Apartments under $500Indianapolis Apartments under $600Indianapolis Apartments under $700
    Indianapolis Apartments under $800Indianapolis Apartments with BalconyIndianapolis Apartments with GarageIndianapolis Apartments with GymIndianapolis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIndianapolis Apartments with Move-in SpecialsIndianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Apartments with Pool
    Indianapolis Apartments with Washer-DryerIndianapolis Cheap PlacesIndianapolis Dog Friendly ApartmentsIndianapolis Furnished ApartmentsIndianapolis Luxury PlacesIndianapolis Pet Friendly PlacesIndianapolis Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
    Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
    Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
    St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
    Near EastsideCrooked Creek

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of IndianapolisMarian University
    Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
    Ivy Tech Community College