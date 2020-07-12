/
st vincent greenbriar
146 Apartments for rent in St. Vincent - Greenbriar, Indianapolis, IN
Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
18 Units Available
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
South of I-465, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available. Spacious units offer a fireplace, as well as 24-hour Wi-Fi in the laundry lounge. Enjoy the surrounding natural environment before heading into the city.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
65 Units Available
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$699
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1310 sqft
Welcome home to Connect Apartments and Townhomes located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy an inviting community with a variety of floor plans that offer a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
23 Units Available
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$689
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,238
1500 sqft
The Eclipse apartment homes (formerly Brandywine Apartments) located in Indianapolis, Indiana offer the recreational luxuries that people of every lifestyle find comfort in.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
15 Units Available
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1329 sqft
Recently renovated. Modern apartment units with ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Plenty of onsite amenities, including a grill area, pool and business center. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Right near I-465.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
22 Units Available
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$694
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$884
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1138 sqft
Cozy homes within a great residential environment. Community amenities include a children's play area, fitness center and sparkling pool. Pet friendly. Easy access to I-465 and I-65.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
12 Units Available
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1376 sqft
Classic architecture and lush landscaping complement large garden-style and townhouse apartments. Short walking distance for dining at Applebee's, Pancake House and Boston Market as well as a community nature park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
5 Units Available
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$755
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1154 sqft
Only blocks from I-465 and close to Eagle Creek Park, St. Vincent Hospital and downtown Indianapolis. Pet-friendly units include private balcony or patio and walk-in closets. Great amenities like clubhouse, pool and lighted dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
2 Units Available
Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$498
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$612
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Dogwood Glen Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
12 Units Available
North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$840
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1665 sqft
North Willow is located on the prestigious north side of Indianapolis, Indiana, across the street from St. Vincent's Hospital and surrounded by the cities best shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
The Springs Apartment Homes
8851 Springside Ln E, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$949
1075 sqft
Situated off I-465 and minutes for parks, restaurants, golfing, shopping centers and Eagle Creek Park. All units have private garage, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, saltwater pool, gym and coffee bar on site.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2306 Brightwell Place
2306 Brightwell Place, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1428 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Perfect Northside Indy Rental! - Property Id: 82471 Located near interstates, shopping & more. In highly sought after gated community on the northwest side of Indy. Condo is tastefully decorated & well appointed, a must see.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
2376 THE SPRINGS Drive
2376 The Springs Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
2227 sqft
TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Former model home! Gorgeous 3-story townhome with ceramic tile in 2-story entry with rec room and half bath on the first level.
Results within 1 mile of St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
20 Units Available
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$685
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1300 sqft
Come home to Creekside at Meridian Hills and see what it means to Live Life Better! Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes include features designed to ensure your comfort, such as oversized walk-in closets,
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
15 Units Available
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$620
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1486 sqft
Create your dream life at Ashford Meridian Hills! Our newly-renovated spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
11 Units Available
Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$942
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1269 sqft
Pet-friendly complex just 10 minutes from downtown Indianapolis. Luxury 1-3 bedroom units have nine-foot ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, dog park and furnished guest suite.
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
14 Units Available
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$630
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Meridian Lakes is nestled in the quiet residential neighborhood of Meridian Hills on the north side of Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy the convenience of being located only minutes from Downtown Indy, Broad Ripple, I-465, St.
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
10 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$820
2 Bedrooms
$930
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed apartments and townhomes with a fireplace, walk-in closets and wash/dryer hookup. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court and gym. Very close to the Broad Ripple and Nora areas for convenient entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
14 Units Available
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$764
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The View at 79th Apartments in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
37 Units Available
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1000 sqft
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Enjoy a rock climbing wall, swimming pool and racquetball court on site. Near College Park Plaza for shopping and dining convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
4 Units Available
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$664
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1207 sqft
A gated community in Indianapolis, these apartments are in a wooded setting by a lake. Sunken living rooms, a pool, a bark park and walk-in closets charm residents. Minutes from I-465 and close to downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
1 Unit Available
Slate Run
9555 International Circle, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$765
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Slate Run offers an exceptional location on 96th Street, between Michigan Road and Township Line Road, on the north side of Indianapolis. Accessibility to I-465, I-65 or downtown is easy. In addition, the St.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$575
453 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
810 sqft
Hampton Court is an affordable-housing community located on the Northside of Indianapolis. We are conveniently located near St. Vincent Hospital, I-465, and the 86th Street shopping corridor.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$554
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$929
1248 sqft
Cambridge Square North Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the Northwest side of Indianapolis, IN, offering pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
10460 Springmill Road
10460 Spring Mill Rd, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
4785 sqft
Beautiful Victorian home on approx. 2 acres. Very Generous room sizes throughout home. Wrap around front porch, two patio areas of of back of home. Walk out basement with fenced area. Large master suite with sitting area and vaulted ceiling.
