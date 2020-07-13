86 Apartments under $700 for rent in Indianapolis, IN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
15 Units Available
Arlington Woods
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$669
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$684
828 sqft
Close to I-465 and E 34th Street. Spacious homes with hardwood floors, a coffee bar, carpeting and a dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
22 Units Available
I69-Fall Creek
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
2 Bedrooms
$830
3 Bedrooms
$925
Elegant apartments located right off of I-465, just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Choose from several beautiful floor plans. Car ports and garages are available. Apartments are cat and dog friendly.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Autumn Trails
7975 Red Mill Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$489
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Single floor 1-2 bedroom units available. Apartments have vaulted ceilings, wall-to-wall carpeting, built-in shelves and extra storage in attic. Online rental portal. On-site parking. Close to public transportation, shopping centers, dining venues and I-465.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
20 Units Available
Crooked Creek
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$690
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1300 sqft
Come home to Creekside at Meridian Hills and see what it means to Live Life Better! Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes include features designed to ensure your comfort, such as oversized walk-in closets,
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
North High School
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$643
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$666
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with washer and dryer hookup, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Easy access to I-465 and I-65. Near Eagle Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
28 Units Available
Fairgrounds
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$680
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
415 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$691
700 sqft
Recently renovated units with a patio/balcony, central air conditioning and quality appliances. Enjoy access to an onsite playground, laundry room and clubhouse. Right near Arsenal Park. Easy access to I-465.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
25 Units Available
Eagledale
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$575
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$822
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$977
1278 sqft
Minutes from Moreland Park and Marian University. On-site amenities include pool, dedicated parking and laundry facilities. One- to three-bedroom units available equipped with hardwood flooring, dishwasher and a private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Eagledale
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$573
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$674
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$817
629 sqft
Modern apartments just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking and laundry available on site. Near the Indiana Discount Mall and Saraga International Grocery for shopping convenience.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
15 Units Available
Crooked Creek
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$620
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1486 sqft
Create your dream life at Ashford Meridian Hills! Our newly-renovated spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
2 Units Available
I65-South Emerson
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$503
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$787
864 sqft
Welcome home to Heathmoore Apartments! We are located on the Southeast side of Indianapolis in the desirable Franklin Township area! We are within a few minutes to Beech Grove, downtown Indianapolis, Southport, and Greenwood! We are near Greenwood
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
27 Units Available
Garden City
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$575
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1076 sqft
Accessible location just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Interstate 465. Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units available. Hardwood floors, all major appliances and private patio/balcony. Residents have access to on-site gym, playground and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Devington
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$636
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near shopping, I-465, and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments in low-rise buildings with large kitchens, patio/balconies, and dishwashers. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness room.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
Edgewood
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$635
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
1012 sqft
If you are looking for apartments in South Indianapolis near the West Edgewood neighborhood look no further! Here at Brookwood Apartments we believe your apartment is your home and your community should feel like family.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
2 Units Available
Near Eastside
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$694
1250 sqft
Indy Town Apartments NOW Offering Newly Renovated Apartments & Townhomes!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
9 Units Available
I65-South Emerson
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedrooms
$880
Upgraded apartments with granite counters and vinyl plank flooring. Pet friendly. Open parking on site. Conveniently located next to I-465 and I-65. Close to the University of Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
10 Units Available
Millersville
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$630
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$735
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
1130 sqft
Located just off Binford Boulevard just minutes away from downtown Indianapolis. Beautiful landscaping and quiet courtyard. Apartments have hardwood floors, French architecture, W/D hookups in units and huge walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
1 Unit Available
Arlington Woods
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Frederick Square in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
23 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$694
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$884
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1138 sqft
Cozy homes within a great residential environment. Community amenities include a children's play area, fitness center and sparkling pool. Pet friendly. Easy access to I-465 and I-65.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
14 Units Available
Meridian Hills
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$630
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Meridian Lakes is nestled in the quiet residential neighborhood of Meridian Hills on the north side of Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy the convenience of being located only minutes from Downtown Indy, Broad Ripple, I-465, St.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
23 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$689
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,238
1500 sqft
The Eclipse apartment homes (formerly Brandywine Apartments) located in Indianapolis, Indiana offer the recreational luxuries that people of every lifestyle find comfort in.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
885 sqft
Greenway Apartments NOW Offering Newly Renovated Apartments! Schedule your tour today! Ask about our Leasing Specials!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
4 Units Available
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$669
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
955 sqft
Deercross Apartments has everything you need to define your lifestyle and find your freedom. Located only 15 miles from the heart of Downtown Indianapolis, you can choose from classic restaurants like St.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
64 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$699
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1310 sqft
Welcome home to Connect Apartments and Townhomes located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy an inviting community with a variety of floor plans that offer a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
9 Units Available
Key Meadows
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$665
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$679
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$794
888 sqft
Located close to I-74 and I-465. Downtown Indianapolis, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Eagle Creek Park are just minutes away. Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom units available. Gym, dog park, pool and tennis courts onsite.

July 2020 Indianapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Indianapolis Rent Report. Indianapolis rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Indianapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Indianapolis rents increased slightly over the past month

Indianapolis rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Indianapolis stand at $711 for a one-bedroom apartment and $880 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Indianapolis' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Indianapolis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Indianapolis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Beech Grove has the least expensive rents in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $848; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.2%.
    • Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,147, while one-bedrooms go for $926.
    • Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,620; rents increased 0.2% over the past month and 2.3% over the past year.

    Indianapolis rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Indianapolis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Indianapolis is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Indiana have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.7% in Fort Wayne and 1.2% in Evansville.
    • Indianapolis' median two-bedroom rent of $880 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Indianapolis' rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Indianapolis than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Indianapolis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Indianapolis
    $710
    $880
    0.2%
    1.2%
    Carmel
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Fishers
    $930
    $1,150
    0.3%
    -5.9%
    Noblesville
    $890
    $1,100
    0.9%
    3%
    Greenwood
    $750
    $930
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Plainfield
    $820
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Brownsburg
    $770
    $960
    0
    0.4%
    Greenfield
    $760
    $940
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Beech Grove
    $690
    $850
    0
    3.2%
    Zionsville
    $1,310
    $1,620
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Avon
    $1,000
    $1,240
    0.4%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

