Artistry Apartments

Unit Amenities granite counters air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard pool dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage bocce court business center coffee bar community garden conference room green community guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby media room package receiving putting green

Artistry is a creatively revitalized mixed use campus in the Cole Noble district of downtown Indianapolis. Its architecture, modern features and appreciation for the arts is bound by the community's history of craft and skill. The main building features five stories of urban apartment homes and up to 68,000 square feet of commercial office space. With the addition of Mentor, Muse & Mosaic, the four building campus provides more living options to fit different lifestyles, including eco-suites for those who need minimal space. With a fun and creative atmosphere, Artistry allows your life to become a work of art. For the latest Artistry community news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.