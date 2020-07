Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub granite counters ice maker oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking bike storage garage media room new construction package receiving 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car charging cc payments conference room e-payments internet access internet cafe key fob access nest technology online portal trash valet

Welcome to Library Square, a micro-neighborhood adjacent to the Central Library on Meridian and 9th Street, located on the north end of downtown Indianapolis. Brand new contemporary apartments, local restaurants, art galleries, performance theater, and creative office space connect an urban live, work and play lifestyle to a neighborhood feel.



Located at the center of the Library Square neighborhood is The Congress, newly constructed studio, 1 and 2-bedroom apartments featuring stylish and lux finishes, city views, private green space, living alley and available rooftop terraces. Live in the action, or escape from it - at The Congress at Library Square, urban meets neighborhood living in Indianapolis.