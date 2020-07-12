/
/
/
snacks guion creek
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:37 PM
196 Apartments for rent in Snacks - Guion Creek, Indianapolis, IN
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
21 Units Available
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$728
2 Bedrooms
$805
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Located a short walk from North Westway Park and W 59th St, these modern apartments feature a fireplace, a kitchen with appliances and a patio or balcony. Community offers a tennis court and a pool.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
28 Units Available
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
2 Bedrooms
$805
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
Scenic wooded views, wood-burning fireplaces, balconies, garden patios, and washer and dryer connections in every unit. Conveniently located near Eagle Creek Park and I-65. Pets welcomed.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
17 Units Available
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$729
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1162 sqft
Sparkling pool in a quiet community near North Westway Park. Upgraded interiors feature private patio/balcony, dishwasher and W/D hookup. Fitness center has sauna and steam bath, and community has a coffee bar and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
8 Units Available
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Ashford Georgetown in Indianapolis, Indiana, choose from newly renovated one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5312 Manning Road
5312 Manning Road, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1668 sqft
Pike Township Home Features All Appliances Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,668 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
4259 Village Bend Lane
4259 Village Bend Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1184 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
5971 Northland Road
5971 Northland Road, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2230 sqft
4 bedroom 2 full bath bi-level home in Pike Township. The home offers a living room and updated kitchen on the upper floor. Kitchen has been updated with tile flooring, beautiful white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
3429 West 48th Street
3429 West 48th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1812 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
3835 Nuthatcher Drive
3835 Nuthatcher Drive, Indianapolis, IN
5 Bedrooms
$1,425
1900 sqft
Great 5 bedroom home located in Pike Township. New carpet, new paint. This property won't last long. This is perfect for you and your family. Great 5 bedroom home located in Pike Township. New carpet, new paint. This property won't last long.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6028 Morning Dove Dr
6028 Morning Dove Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
CALL/TEXT 317.344.8585 $45 Non-refundable application fee per adult. Approved pets require additional fees. See other rental requirements at qualify.317rentals.com. Sorry, not participating in Section 8 at this time.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
5846 Democracy Drive
5846 Democracy Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1222 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Snacks - Guion Creek
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
23 Units Available
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$575
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$822
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$977
1278 sqft
Minutes from Moreland Park and Marian University. On-site amenities include pool, dedicated parking and laundry facilities. One- to three-bedroom units available equipped with hardwood flooring, dishwasher and a private balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$573
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$674
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$817
629 sqft
Modern apartments just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking and laundry available on site. Near the Indiana Discount Mall and Saraga International Grocery for shopping convenience.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$932
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1264 sqft
Beautiful grounds featuring private pool, tennis court, playground and gym for residents. Parking, carports and garages available. Luxury units with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and 9-foot ceilings. Across the street from Eagle Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
6 Units Available
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$886
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1454 sqft
Cozy apartment homes right near I-65. Plenty of onsite amenities, including a pool, business center, basketball court and gym. Within a short distance of Riverside Golf Course and Eagle Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$610
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$835
1082 sqft
Welcome to Colonial Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4007 Thrush Drive
4007 Thrush Drive, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$995
888 sqft
Eagledale - 4 BR 1.5 bath - Four bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch with a 1 car detached garage in Eagledale near 34th & Lafayette Road. Easy commute downtown and just minutes from the Speedway. AC, Gas heat, washer dryer hookup. Stove provided.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
5264 Austral Drive
5264 Austral Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2001 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
2807 Marley Court
2807 Marley Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1968 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6516 Apache Drive
6516 Apache Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1178 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is summer ready with both a front porch and covered back porch area to enjoy the cool breeze.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
4438 Fullwood Court
4438 Fullwood Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1368 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bedroom Two Bathroom 2 Story Home which features the Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace Opening to the Kitchen which has Beautiful Vinyl Wood Flooring, Lots of Cabinetry and Countertop Space, a Large Pantry, and an Additional Pantry
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4014 Alberta St
4014 Alberta Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
988 sqft
Eagledale - 3 bedroom home - Three bedroom, one story home with 998 square feet in Eagledale on Indy's West Side. Cleaning and painting in progress - please contact us for details. (RLNE5914513)
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6724 Townsend Way
6724 Townsend Way, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1880 sqft
Home is Located in the Cooper Pointe Subdivision Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,880 square feet.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
4125 Arcadia Street
4125 Arcadia Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
888 sqft
WEST SIDE 3BR AVAILABLE NOW! Available for immediate move-in! This 3 bedroom home features easy maintenance flooring throughout, one car detached garage, kitchen with appliances, dining area and large living room.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INWhitestown, INBeech Grove, INLebanon, IN