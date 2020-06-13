74 Cheap Apartments for rent in Indianapolis, IN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Eastside
5 Units Available
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$579
853 sqft
Arlington Green Apartments NOW Offering Newly Renovated Apartments! Schedule your tour today! Ask about our Leasing Specials!BOOK YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY with TOUR24 - https://app.tour24now.com/tour/indy-town
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North High School
3 Units Available
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$667
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$623
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with washer and dryer hookup, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Easy access to I-465 and I-65. Near Eagle Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Garden City
11 Units Available
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$641
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$777
1076 sqft
Accessible location just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Interstate 465. Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units available. Hardwood floors, all major appliances and private patio/balcony. Residents have access to on-site gym, playground and pool.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Key Meadows
15 Units Available
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$679
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$794
888 sqft
Located close to I-74 and I-465. Downtown Indianapolis, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Eagle Creek Park are just minutes away. Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom units available. Gym, dog park, pool and tennis courts onsite.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Garden City
2 Units Available
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$645
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
While it's only moments from downtown Indianapolis, residents of this community can stay home to enjoy the swimming pool, fully-equipped gym and take the little ones to the playground. Washer and dryer hookups in unit.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Arlington Woods
15 Units Available
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$619
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$679
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$684
828 sqft
Close to I-465 and E 34th Street. Spacious homes with hardwood floors, a coffee bar, carpeting and a dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
Near Eastside
7 Units Available
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$679
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$658
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$760
1075 sqft
Welcome to Emerson Place! Enjoy Indianapolis living in the comfort of this community.\n\nOur spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are thoughtfully designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
Snacks - Guion Creek
20 Units Available
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$680
2 Bedrooms
$775
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Scenic wooded views, wood-burning fireplaces, balconies, garden patios, and washer and dryer connections in every unit. Conveniently located near Eagle Creek Park and I-65. Pets welcomed.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Edgewood
15 Units Available
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$645
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
1012 sqft
If you are looking for apartments in South Indianapolis near the West Edgewood neighborhood look no further! Here at Brookwood Apartments we believe your apartment is your home and your community should feel like family.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
35 Units Available
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$639
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$869
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1138 sqft
Cozy homes within a great residential environment. Community amenities include a children's play area, fitness center and sparkling pool. Pet friendly. Easy access to I-465 and I-65.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
2 Units Available
Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$612
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Dogwood Glen Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Near Northside
3 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
1226 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$655
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
995 sqft
Welcome to Stonegate Apartments, Enjoy city living and the comfort of Indianapolis-living in this community.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Eastside
4 Units Available
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$559
885 sqft
Greenway Apartments NOW Offering Newly Renovated Apartments! Schedule your tour today! Ask about our Leasing Specials!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
15 Units Available
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$669
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
955 sqft
Deercross Apartments has everything you need to define your lifestyle and find your freedom. Located only 15 miles from the heart of Downtown Indianapolis, you can choose from classic restaurants like St.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Meridian Hills
22 Units Available
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$610
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Meridian Lakes is nestled in the quiet residential neighborhood of Meridian Hills on the north side of Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy the convenience of being located only minutes from Downtown Indy, Broad Ripple, I-465, St.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Delaware Trail
Contact for Availability
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$580
453 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
810 sqft
Hampton Court is an affordable-housing community located on the Northside of Indianapolis. We are conveniently located near St. Vincent Hospital, I-465, and the 86th Street shopping corridor.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Contact for Availability
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$623
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$686
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$854
1041 sqft
Welcome to Windsor Park Apartments and Townhomes, an affordable apartment community located on the West side of Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments and two, three and four bedroom townhomes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Mars Hill
Contact for Availability
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$645
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
774 sqft
Welcome to Mann Village Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the southwest side of Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Southdale
Contact for Availability
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$645
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
775 sqft
Welcome to Thompson Village Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the south side Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
North High School
Contact for Availability
Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$610
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$835
1082 sqft
Welcome to Colonial Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Crooked Creek
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$554
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$929
1248 sqft
Cambridge Square North Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the Northwest side of Indianapolis, IN, offering pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated September 7 at 08:49pm
Contact for Availability
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$605
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$727
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1100 sqft
A charming, low-rise community with ample green space. Pet-friendly. Near I-70 and I-465. On-site play area, community center, and emergency maintenance. Spacious interiors with cafe-style balconies.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Martindale - Brightwood
1 Unit Available
2049 Roosevelt Ave
2049 Roosevelt Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$495
573 sqft
This is a 1 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8. LEASE TERMS: 12 months. UTILITIES: All Electric.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Martindale - Brightwood
1 Unit Available
2047 Roosevelt Ave
2047 Roosevelt Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$495
573 sqft
This is a 1 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8. LEASE TERMS: 12 months. UTILITIES: All Electric.

June 2020 Indianapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Indianapolis Rent Report. Indianapolis rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Indianapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Indianapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Indianapolis Rent Report. Indianapolis rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Indianapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Indianapolis rent trends were flat over the past month

Indianapolis rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Indianapolis stand at $709 for a one-bedroom apartment and $878 for a two-bedroom. Indianapolis' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Indianapolis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Indianapolis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Beech Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $848, while one-bedrooms go for $685.
    • Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,143, while one-bedrooms go for $923.
    • Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,617; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 5.8% over the past year.

    Indianapolis rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Indianapolis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Indianapolis is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Indiana as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Fort Wayne and 1.1% in Evansville.
    • Indianapolis' median two-bedroom rent of $878 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Indianapolis.
    • While Indianapolis' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Indianapolis than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Indianapolis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Indianapolis
    $710
    $880
    0
    1.4%
    Carmel
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Fishers
    $920
    $1,140
    0.2%
    -5.4%
    Noblesville
    $880
    $1,090
    0.8%
    3.3%
    Greenwood
    $750
    $930
    0
    1.2%
    Plainfield
    $820
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Brownsburg
    $770
    $960
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Greenfield
    $750
    $930
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Beech Grove
    $690
    $850
    -0.8%
    6%
    Zionsville
    $1,310
    $1,620
    -0.2%
    5.8%
    Avon
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.5%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

