225 Apartments for rent in Eastside, Indianapolis, IN
11 Units Available
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$713
885 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with large walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and carpeted floors. Affordable prices and excellent location on Arlington Ave with easy access to downtown Indy.
1 Unit Available
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
885 sqft
Greenway Apartments NOW Offering Newly Renovated Apartments! Schedule your tour today! Ask about our Leasing Specials!
6 Units Available
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$595
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$599
853 sqft
Arlington Green Apartments NOW Offering Newly Renovated Apartments! Schedule your tour today! Ask about our Leasing Specials!BOOK YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY with TOUR24 - https://app.tour24now.com/tour/indy-town
1 Unit Available
1934 N Audubon Rd
1934 North Audubon Road, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
920 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom has all the updates; paint, carpet, vinyl, and more. Alley access to single car garage and a large beautiful lot. Call 317-575-1990 or go to www.EMShomes.com to fill out an application
1 Unit Available
1407 North Webster Avenue
1407 North Webster Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
Well kept 2 bedroom 1 story single family home in Warren Township. There is a breezeway between the garage & house, a large workshop on rear of garage and an, unfinished addition across the entire back of the dwelling. .
1 Unit Available
5806 10th Street
5806 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1835 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
2226 N Catherwood Ave
2226 North Catherwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$600
2 Bedroom House for Rent - Property Id: 246358 If you would like to view the property, call us at 317-542-1141 between 9-4 or at 317-619-2839 between 4-9. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
6257 Commodore Drive
6257 Commodore Drive, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$530
408 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A coveted rental home near Eastside. Your next home includes: Newly rehabbed two bedroom conveniently located on Indy's east side! New plank-style flooring throughout and fresh paint! Great open concept with a breakfast bar and large living space.
1 Unit Available
1728 N Whittier Pl
1728 North Whittier Place, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
912 sqft
***Community Heights 3 Bedroom 1 Bath 1 Car Garage and Basement Tenants responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome with a one-time pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.
Results within 1 mile of Eastside
3 Units Available
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$763
780 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, updated appliances and free heat are the highlights of these apartment homes. Cats and dogs allowed. Near Christian Park. Close to I-70 and I-65.
2 Units Available
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$694
1250 sqft
Indy Town Apartments NOW Offering Newly Renovated Apartments & Townhomes!
1 Unit Available
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Frederick Square in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
6 Units Available
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$679
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$658
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$760
1075 sqft
Welcome to Emerson Place! Enjoy Indianapolis living in the comfort of this community.\n\nOur spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are thoughtfully designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.
1 Unit Available
130 South Butler Avenue
130 South Butler Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
1044 sqft
The Historic Charm of this 2 bedroom duplex on the east side community is what attracts tenants and owners to the Area. Dine at Jokckamo Upper Crust Pizza, the Rock-Cola Cafe, or The Famous Steer Drive In.
1 Unit Available
16 North Whittier Place - Lower Unit
16 North Whittier Place, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
1038 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath with a full basement and 1 car semi-attached garage. Gas and water utilities are included in rent. Washer and Dryer included. Unfurnished Non-Smoking No Pets We Do Not Accept Section 8
1 Unit Available
2041 Glenridge Drive
2041 Glenridge Drive, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$645
1017 sqft
This renovated duplex is waiting for its new tenants. With 2 bedrooms and 1 bath you will love the upgrades and modern feel of this home. There is a lot of space and you will appreciate the location and all it offers.
1 Unit Available
203 South Kenmore Road
203 S Kenmore Rd, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
$250 off April Move-in!! Irvington Home Available!!!. Located in historic Irvington. Step out your front door and on to the Pennsy Trail. Property is a short 0.
1 Unit Available
5620 East 30th Street
5620 E 30th St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$2,086
Excellent opportunity to start your new business or move your existing company. Located in a developing community, this lease space is ready for build out. Retail,medical or office possibilities.
1 Unit Available
128 South Butler Avenue
128 South Butler Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
1044 sqft
The Historic Charm of this 2 bedroom duplex on the east side community is what attracts tenants and owners to the Area. Dine at Jokckamo Upper Crust Pizza, the Rock-Cola Cafe, or The Famous Steer Drive In.
1 Unit Available
4306 East 16TH Street
4306 East 16th Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$675
1428 sqft
This cozy, updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home is priced just right and the one for you! The enclosed front porch allows year-round relaxation for all.
1 Unit Available
2823 North Gladstone Avenue
2823 North Gladstone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$730
1016 sqft
A coveted rental home in Martindale-Brightwood. Your next home includes: Attractive 4 bedroom home on a large lot! Fresh paint throughout with modern colors! Floor plan has an open concept and a very spacious kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Eastside
63 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$625
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$699
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
932 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
29 Units Available
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$616
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
415 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$691
700 sqft
Recently renovated units with a patio/balcony, central air conditioning and quality appliances. Enjoy access to an onsite playground, laundry room and clubhouse. Right near Arsenal Park. Easy access to I-465.
15 Units Available
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$669
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$684
828 sqft
Close to I-465 and E 34th Street. Spacious homes with hardwood floors, a coffee bar, carpeting and a dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a picnic area.
