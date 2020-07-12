/
228 Apartments for rent in Eagledale, Indianapolis, IN
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$575
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$822
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$977
1278 sqft
Minutes from Moreland Park and Marian University. On-site amenities include pool, dedicated parking and laundry facilities. One- to three-bedroom units available equipped with hardwood flooring, dishwasher and a private balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$573
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$674
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$817
629 sqft
Modern apartments just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking and laundry available on site. Near the Indiana Discount Mall and Saraga International Grocery for shopping convenience.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4007 Thrush Drive
4007 Thrush Drive, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$995
888 sqft
Eagledale - 4 BR 1.5 bath - Four bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch with a 1 car detached garage in Eagledale near 34th & Lafayette Road. Easy commute downtown and just minutes from the Speedway. AC, Gas heat, washer dryer hookup. Stove provided.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4014 Alberta St
4014 Alberta Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
988 sqft
Eagledale - 3 bedroom home - Three bedroom, one story home with 998 square feet in Eagledale on Indy's West Side. Cleaning and painting in progress - please contact us for details. (RLNE5914513)
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
4125 Arcadia Street
4125 Arcadia Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
888 sqft
WEST SIDE 3BR AVAILABLE NOW! Available for immediate move-in! This 3 bedroom home features easy maintenance flooring throughout, one car detached garage, kitchen with appliances, dining area and large living room.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
5355 Penway Street
5355 Penway Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$975
925 sqft
WEST SIDE 3BR AVAILABLE NOW! Close to Speedway and convenient to shopping and downtown! Charming 3 bedroom bungalow offers plenty of space, low-maintenance wood-look flooring, and front porch. Large fenced in back yard and attached garage access.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
1927 North Winfield Avenue
1927 Winfield Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1622 sqft
Cute clean bungalow in well established neighborhood. This home has 2 bedrooms plus a dining and living room. The home boasts hard wood floors through out with ceramic tile in the dining and bath. The appliances are in place for the tenant to use.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3161 CHRYSLER ST
3161 Chrysler Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$875
1306 sqft
Eagledale - 3 bedroom with bonus room. - Spacious three bedroom, one story home with bonus sun room in Eagledale. Gas Heat. Washer dryer hookup. (RLNE3928167)
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
4120 Patricia Street
4120 Patricia Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
WEST SIDE 3BR AVAILABLE NOW! Eagledale blocks from Speedway! This charming ranch home has tile flooring, fresh paint and mini-blinds throughout. 3 appropriately sized bedrooms, and fresh and airy kitchen with some appliances included.
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
3246 Chrysler Street
3246 Chrysler Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
975 sqft
MOVE IN READY! Renovated 3/2 for rent. New floors, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, and more. Come look at this home today. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Results within 1 mile of Eagledale
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
92 Units Available
The Legend at Speedway
2202 Fair Oaks Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$684
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$747
818 sqft
Located in Speedway, IN, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, The Legend at Speedway offers distinctive features in a spectacular location.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
19 Units Available
Hermitage Apartments
2234 Hermitage Way #617, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
949 sqft
Recently renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, and air conditioning. Near Indianapolis Speedway and Eagle Creek Reservoir. Community pool, sundeck, playground, clubhouse. Laundry facility in each building.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
19 Units Available
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$959
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
777 sqft
Downtown Living with Suburban Amenities at River West Flats Welcome to the Indianapolis Downtown West! River West Flats offers a convenient location just blocks away from The Canal and White River State Park cultural district, major downtown
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$643
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$666
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with washer and dryer hookup, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Easy access to I-465 and I-65. Near Eagle Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
21 Units Available
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$732
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1100 sqft
Residents of this community are close to Street Plaza and Meadowood Park. Community amenities include a fully-equipped gym, on-site laundry and a community pool. The recently renovated 2-3 bedroom units feature walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$746
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-2 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors and open kitchens. Residents get access to the outdoor pool and sundeck. Located minutes away from the White River and Coffin Golf Course for scenic vistas.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$886
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1454 sqft
Cozy apartment homes right near I-65. Plenty of onsite amenities, including a pool, business center, basketball court and gym. Within a short distance of Riverside Golf Course and Eagle Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$610
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$835
1082 sqft
Welcome to Colonial Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
4259 Village Bend Lane
4259 Village Bend Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1184 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
5944 Price Lane
5944 Price Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
925 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
4438 Fullwood Court
4438 Fullwood Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1368 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bedroom Two Bathroom 2 Story Home which features the Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace Opening to the Kitchen which has Beautiful Vinyl Wood Flooring, Lots of Cabinetry and Countertop Space, a Large Pantry, and an Additional Pantry
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2043 Gerrard Ave
2043 Gerrard Avenue, Speedway, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2800 sqft
**Pre-qualify: Gross income must be 3x rent, no criminal background, no bankruptcies and no evictions in the past 5 years. Must move within 45 days. Email confirming that you pre-qualify for the fastest response.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2824 W. 10th St.
2824 West 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$765
970 sqft
Well-maintained 3 Bedroom Bungalow Close to Downtown - Pride of ownership shows in the updated 3-bedroom beauty on the west side.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1128 Holmes
1128 N Holmes Ave, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$895
1700 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom home with basement located on West Side of Indianapolis. - Home located on the West Side of Indianapolis.
