262 Apartments for rent in Downtown Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN

The different cultural districts have led to a good variety of options for those renting apartments in downtown Indianapolis. If entertainment is your top priority, the Wholesale District in the heart of downtown offers trendy lofts and apartments that are walking distance to major sporting events, concert venues, and shopping. If you want downtown access but in a more relaxing atmosphere, check out the new apartments along the canal. The luxury canal area apartments offer breathtaking views of the canal, downtown, and White River State Park. Indianapolis renters seeking the best access to the rest of the city might consider Market East, downtown’s newest cultural district. Market East is home to the downtown Bike Hub and the brand new Downtown Transit Center. Market East has a variety of high-rise and midrise apartments with easy access to Mass Ave, the Indianapolis City Market, and Georgia Street. If you’re up for a chilly day of apartment hunting, you can find lower rents in fall and winter.

While many downtown commuters might fall into a workday rut, actually living in downtown means that each day can be exciting and different. Whether you’re trying a new brewery, exploring a new neighborhood, or attending a block party, downtown life is always evolving. With hundreds of apartments to choose from, come join the other young professionals who are thriving on downtown Indianapolis’ electric atmosphere.