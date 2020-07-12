262 Apartments for rent in Downtown Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN
Downtown Indianapolis has six exciting cultural districts all easily accessed by foot or bike. A day that starts with an urban hike to a local market might end with a brewery tour and a night at the symphony. No two days will be alike when you’re exploring and living in downtown Indianapolis.
Transportation
- Walkable
- I-65
- I-70
- IndyGo Bus Stops
- Bikeshare stations
Demographic
- Young professionals
- Singles
Contains:
- Lucas Oil Stadium
- Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- Indianapolis Cultural Trail
- Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI)
Close to:
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Indianapolis Zoo
- White River State Park
- Monon Trail
Downtown Indianapolis in three words: growth, energy, culture
Downtown Indianapolis has long been a popular destination for major sporting events, capitol tours, and big businesses. But downtown is now a thriving entertainment district and a hot new choice for residents. Downtown Indy is now a unique mix of big-ticket events, an established arts scene, and local dining and nightlife. Improved public transportation and new residential construction are tying it all together.
You can get a taste of all of downtown’s cultural offerings by exploring the newly constructed Indianapolis Cultural Trail, which links downtown’s six unique cultural districts. This 8-mile urban trail is bike and pedestrian friendly. The trail is more than just newly paved sidewalk; it’s landscaped with eco-friendly planters for added green space and features 10 public art displays. With dozens of bikeshare stations at different points along the trail, it’s simple for residents and visitors to take in all that downtown Indy has to offer.
Hop off the trail at Georgia Street, just across from the Indiana Convention Center, and you can check out the bustling Georgia Street Boardwalk. It’s only three blocks long, but there’s always something going on. Grab an outdoor table at one of the restaurants or bars lining the street, or swing by on a Friday for Food Truck Friday. Each week, a different group of food trucks sets up on the boardwalk, creating a great spot for downtown workers and residents to celebrate the start of the weekend! The boardwalk ends at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, making it the perfect place to grab a drink before a Pacers or Fever basketball game. Biking to one of the three different weekly farmer’s markets located in downtown Indy is also a great option. For a peaceful afternoon, head to the Canal district on the northwest side of downtown.
The different cultural districts have led to a good variety of options for those renting apartments in downtown Indianapolis. If entertainment is your top priority, the Wholesale District in the heart of downtown offers trendy lofts and apartments that are walking distance to major sporting events, concert venues, and shopping. If you want downtown access but in a more relaxing atmosphere, check out the new apartments along the canal. The luxury canal area apartments offer breathtaking views of the canal, downtown, and White River State Park. Indianapolis renters seeking the best access to the rest of the city might consider Market East, downtown’s newest cultural district. Market East is home to the downtown Bike Hub and the brand new Downtown Transit Center. Market East has a variety of high-rise and midrise apartments with easy access to Mass Ave, the Indianapolis City Market, and Georgia Street. If you’re up for a chilly day of apartment hunting, you can find lower rents in fall and winter.
While many downtown commuters might fall into a workday rut, actually living in downtown means that each day can be exciting and different. Whether you’re trying a new brewery, exploring a new neighborhood, or attending a block party, downtown life is always evolving. With hundreds of apartments to choose from, come join the other young professionals who are thriving on downtown Indianapolis’ electric atmosphere.