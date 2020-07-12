AL
/
IN
/
indianapolis
/
downtown indianapolis
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:53 PM

262 Apartments for rent in Downtown Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN

Verified

1 of 151

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
103 Units Available
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,237
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1256 sqft
Convenient urban living with easy access to the best local bars, eateries and public transportation. Airy and spacious apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Secure bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
319 Units Available
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$877
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1313 sqft
From their location in downtown Indianapolis, these apartment homes boast great views. The pet-friendly community features a resort-style pool with sun deck, trash removal and private gated parking.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
146 Units Available
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,034
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1046 sqft
Within walking distance of Military Park, Lucas Oil Stadiums, schools, stores and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments have walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to pool, gym and outdoor grill.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
69 Units Available
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$933
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1074 sqft
The apartment homes in this mixed-use space community feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Outside, residents have access to a bocce court, community garden. Interstate 70 is only moments away.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
73 Units Available
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,225
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1492 sqft
Nine+Eighteen is the new modern-nostalgic centerpiece of the St. Joseph Historic Neighborhood in Downtown Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
5 Units Available
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,590
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1646 sqft
Situated in the thriving Mass Ave Arts District. Pet-friendly apartments with wood-style floors, large windows, spacious balconies and a technology package with high speed internet and DISH TV channels. Garage parking and bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
$
22 Units Available
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,550
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1159 sqft
This high-rise community offers a cyber cafe, concierge service, bike repair and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and quartz countertops. The Circle Centre Mall and Presidential Place are both located nearby.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
46 Units Available
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,069
743 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1468 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penrose On Mass in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,215
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1086 sqft
The best of downtown living, within walking distance of Lucas Oil Stadium and the best shops and local eats Indianapolis has to offer. Pet-friendly units. Hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
54 Units Available
Axis
401 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,396
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1309 sqft
Luxury homes complete with an outdoor garden, expansive pool and skydeck to take in the sweeping vistas of downtown Indianapolis. Residents can take advantage of concierge services and in-unit laundry, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
35 Units Available
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,161
704 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,044
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1154 sqft
The Vue Apartments are in the heart of Indianapolis and offer the best in city living. Apartments are large, with big closets and individual climate control. The perfect place to make your own.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$910
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1127 sqft
Situated on popular Georgia Street right in the heart of downtown. Sweeping floor plans with 14-foot ceilings and beautiful industrial touches. Community has a large gym, valet service and easy access to convenient stores and nearby restaurants.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
47 Units Available
Circa
617 North College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,075
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,368
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1020 sqft
Minutes from the bustling neighborhood of Mass Ave in downtown Indianapolis. Pet-friendly contemporary housing with urban lounge and in-unit laundry. Residents get easy access to walking trails, art galleries and unique restaurants.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
$
22 Units Available
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,365
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1288 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy the pool on hot days. Close to Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indianapolis Zoo and Hilbert Circle Theatre.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1059 sqft
Great apartment complex in the heart of downtown near the American Legion Mall. Historic apartment homes with charming touches like hardwood floors and lots of sunlight. The community features a courtyard, bike storage and parking.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,062
1054 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1636 sqft
Huge apartments with 13-foot ceilings, original hardwood floors and W/D in unit. Conveniently located close to Mass Ave with easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife downtown. Well-maintained community with courtyard.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,356
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1242 sqft
Brand new development in the heart of downtown. Be the first to live here and enjoy 24 hour gym access, lovely courtyard, bocce court and playground. Stunning units with granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
14 Units Available
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,300
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovate industrial complex with loft-style apartments. Concrete floors, granite countertops, modern appliances in an ultra-urban space. Floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Walkable community near IUPUI campus. Close to I-65.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 10:28am
10 Units Available
The Block
115 W Market St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,035
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1314 sqft
Nine-story historical building with 18 rooftop penthouses. Located in the Washington Street-Monument Circle Historic District downtown. Spacious, loft-style apartments with tile floors, walk-in closets and 16-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
21 Units Available
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$964
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1056 sqft
Prime location walking distance to Mass Ave and Circle Center. Units have granite counters, washer/dryer units in home and energy-efficient appliances. Community has rooftop terraces, fitness center and media lounge.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Ambassador
39 E 9th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$957
642 sqft
Location can't be beat - minutes from Central Library and shops and restaurants downtown. Apartments feature exposed brick and hardwood floors. W/D in unit. 24-hour gym and parking. Pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
7 Units Available
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1185 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Indianapolis, history and elegance come together at The Turnverein Apartments. Originally constructed in 1914 as The Independent Turnverein, this historic building was originally a German Athletic Club.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
47 Units Available
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,265
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
1435 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1372 sqft
Incredible community with a view. A walkable area near shopping and dining along Mass Ave. On-site fitness center, dog run area, and secured bike storage. Rooftop pool and connected parking.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
11 Units Available
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$960
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
955 sqft
The Blacherne Apartments at Vermont Place is located on Meridian Street, just a few blocks north of Monument Circle.
Downtown Indianapolis
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Downtown Indianapolis has six exciting cultural districts all easily accessed by foot or bike. A day that starts with an urban hike to a local market might end with a brewery tour and a night at the symphony. No two days will be alike when you’re exploring and living in downtown Indianapolis.

Transportation

  • Walkable
  • I-65
  • I-70
  • IndyGo Bus Stops
  • Bikeshare stations

Demographic

  • Young professionals
  • Singles

Contains:

  • Lucas Oil Stadium
  • Bankers Life Fieldhouse
  • Indianapolis Cultural Trail
  • Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI)

Close to:

  • Indianapolis Motor Speedway
  • Indianapolis Zoo
  • White River State Park
  • Monon Trail

Downtown Indianapolis in three words: growth, energy, culture

Living in Downtown Indianapolis

Downtown Indianapolis has long been a popular destination for major sporting events, capitol tours, and big businesses. But downtown is now a thriving entertainment district and a hot new choice for residents. Downtown Indy is now a unique mix of big-ticket events, an established arts scene, and local dining and nightlife. Improved public transportation and new residential construction are tying it all together.

Things to do in Downtown Indianapolis

You can get a taste of all of downtown’s cultural offerings by exploring the newly constructed Indianapolis Cultural Trail, which links downtown’s six unique cultural districts. This 8-mile urban trail is bike and pedestrian friendly. The trail is more than just newly paved sidewalk; it’s landscaped with eco-friendly planters for added green space and features 10 public art displays. With dozens of bikeshare stations at different points along the trail, it’s simple for residents and visitors to take in all that downtown Indy has to offer.

Hop off the trail at Georgia Street, just across from the Indiana Convention Center, and you can check out the bustling Georgia Street Boardwalk. It’s only three blocks long, but there’s always something going on. Grab an outdoor table at one of the restaurants or bars lining the street, or swing by on a Friday for Food Truck Friday. Each week, a different group of food trucks sets up on the boardwalk, creating a great spot for downtown workers and residents to celebrate the start of the weekend! The boardwalk ends at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, making it the perfect place to grab a drink before a Pacers or Fever basketball game. Biking to one of the three different weekly farmer’s markets located in downtown Indy is also a great option. For a peaceful afternoon, head to the Canal district on the northwest side of downtown.

Renting in Downtown Indianapolis

The different cultural districts have led to a good variety of options for those renting apartments in downtown Indianapolis. If entertainment is your top priority, the Wholesale District in the heart of downtown offers trendy lofts and apartments that are walking distance to major sporting events, concert venues, and shopping. If you want downtown access but in a more relaxing atmosphere, check out the new apartments along the canal. The luxury canal area apartments offer breathtaking views of the canal, downtown, and White River State Park. Indianapolis renters seeking the best access to the rest of the city might consider Market East, downtown’s newest cultural district. Market East is home to the downtown Bike Hub and the brand new Downtown Transit Center. Market East has a variety of high-rise and midrise apartments with easy access to Mass Ave, the Indianapolis City Market, and Georgia Street. If you’re up for a chilly day of apartment hunting, you can find lower rents in fall and winter.

While many downtown commuters might fall into a workday rut, actually living in downtown means that each day can be exciting and different. Whether you’re trying a new brewery, exploring a new neighborhood, or attending a block party, downtown life is always evolving. With hundreds of apartments to choose from, come join the other young professionals who are thriving on downtown Indianapolis’ electric atmosphere.

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 BedroomsIndianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly PlacesIndianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INBeech Grove, INCumberland, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INFranklin, INPittsboro, INDanville, INLebanon, INMartinsville, INPendleton, INTipton, INEllettsville, INGreensburg, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

EastsideChapel Hill Ben DavisSnacks Guion CreekNear EastsideCrooked CreekEagledaleGarden CityI65 South Emerson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-KokomoIndiana University-BloomingtonMarian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis