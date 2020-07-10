326 Luxury Apartments for rent in Indianapolis, IN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 06:28pm
$
23 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,550
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1159 sqft
This high-rise community offers a cyber cafe, concierge service, bike repair and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and quartz countertops. The Circle Centre Mall and Presidential Place are both located nearby.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 06:25pm
127 Units Available
Brendonwood
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$805
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1583 sqft
Welcome to The Residences on 56th Street - the most exclusive address for apartment rentals in Indianapolis. When trying to find apartments for rent, this apartment community is located in Lawrence Township in Lawrence City School District.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:09pm
11 Units Available
Martindale - Brightwood
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1001 sqft
Each unit has washer and dryer, kitchen island with bar, and granite countertops. Across from the Frank & Judy O'Bannon Soccer Park near I-70. Luxury on-site amenities include package receiving and club room.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
73 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,225
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1492 sqft
Nine+Eighteen is the new modern-nostalgic centerpiece of the St. Joseph Historic Neighborhood in Downtown Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
87 Units Available
Near Northside
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$795
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1299 sqft
Full of historic charm, this renovated community is comprised of six unique buildings featuring studio to two-bedroom homes. Minutes from Circle Centre Mall, they feature granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and a new 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Meridian Kessler
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$962
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hi-rise living with privacy, security and luxury features including a rooftop pool. Minutes from Broad Ripple Park, Butler University and the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
West Park
1225 West Park Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming place to call home with a grilling area, pool, rec room, and carport. On-site playground available. Homes include washer and dryer hookups, lots of storage, and efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 06:57pm
13 Units Available
I65-South Emerson
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$670
3 Bedrooms
$880
Upgraded apartments with granite counters and vinyl plank flooring. Pet friendly. Open parking on site. Conveniently located next to I-465 and I-65. Close to the University of Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
21 Units Available
I69-Fall Creek
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$730
2 Bedrooms
$820
3 Bedrooms
$925
Elegant apartments located right off of I-465, just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Choose from several beautiful floor plans. Car ports and garages are available. Apartments are cat and dog friendly.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
48 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Circa
617 North College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,075
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,368
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1020 sqft
Minutes from the bustling neighborhood of Mass Ave in downtown Indianapolis. Pet-friendly contemporary housing with urban lounge and in-unit laundry. Residents get easy access to walking trails, art galleries and unique restaurants.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
14 Units Available
Geist
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Shadeland Station in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
4 Units Available
Broad Ripple
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
925 sqft
Save up to 1 month free on select 2 Bedroom apartments! - Say yes to a great new apartment and to these one time only savings! Limited time only. Certain restrictions apply.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Garden City
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
2 Bedrooms
$940
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
Enjoys good connectivity, thanks to its proximity to I-465 as well as the international airport. 1-3 bedroom sets come with garden patios, walk-in closets and generous floor plans.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:47pm
25 Units Available
Clearwater
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
3 Bedrooms
$1,278
Surrounded by beautiful lakes on all sides, this community has recently renovated and brand new units with lakeside views. On-site recreational activities include volleyball, tennis, basketball and a pristine swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 10 at 06:06pm
34 Units Available
Meridian Kessler
The MK
5858 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,200
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1184 sqft
The MK features upscale studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. The MK offers a pet-friendly, active community with residents who embrace the energy of the local scene.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 06:01pm
20 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
South of I-465, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available. Spacious units offer a fireplace, as well as 24-hour Wi-Fi in the laundry lounge. Enjoy the surrounding natural environment before heading into the city.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:28pm
5 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,590
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1646 sqft
Situated in the thriving Mass Ave Arts District. Pet-friendly apartments with wood-style floors, large windows, spacious balconies and a technology package with high speed internet and DISH TV channels. Garage parking and bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
14 Units Available
Nora - Far Northside
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,115
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1184 sqft
Suburban area with fully furnished apartments. Within walking distance to fine dining and shopping. 24-hour emergency maintenance, fitness center and sundeck. Underground garage parking available. Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 06:56pm
7 Units Available
Castleton
Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$780
2 Bedrooms
$885
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
Large living spaces, generous cabinets, and washer and dryer included with each unit. Conveniently located near Castleton Square Mall, Keystone at the Crossing, I-465 and I-69.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
24 Units Available
Fountain Square
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$865
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
966 sqft
Located in vibrant Fountain Square, Edge 35 features a heightened residential and commercial experience. Offering a pet-friendly community, outdoor grilling area, bike-friendly options, and more.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
20 Units Available
Keystone at The Crossing
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,252
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
Luxury apartments that are spacious and airy with nine-foot ceilings and vast windows. Located right next to The Fashion Mall at Keystone for shopping and dining. Complimentary bike rentals and Starbucks coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
52 Units Available
Grid
502 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,000
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1083 sqft
In the heart of downtown Indianapolis, Grid offers high-end amenities alongside some of the city’s favorite local dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
13 Units Available
Fountain Square
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,160
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,306
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1034 sqft
Situated just five minutes away from Fountain Square and within easy walking distance to dining, shopping and entertainment. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Urban workshop, bike storage. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
46 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,069
743 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1468 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penrose On Mass in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!

Indianapolis rents increased slightly over the past month

Indianapolis rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Indianapolis stand at $711 for a one-bedroom apartment and $880 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Indianapolis' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Indianapolis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Indianapolis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Beech Grove has the least expensive rents in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $848; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.2%.
    • Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,147, while one-bedrooms go for $926.
    • Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,620; rents increased 0.2% over the past month and 2.3% over the past year.

    Indianapolis rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Indianapolis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Indianapolis is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Indiana have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.7% in Fort Wayne and 1.2% in Evansville.
    • Indianapolis' median two-bedroom rent of $880 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Indianapolis' rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Indianapolis than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Indianapolis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Indianapolis
    $710
    $880
    0.2%
    1.2%
    Carmel
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Fishers
    $930
    $1,150
    0.3%
    -5.9%
    Noblesville
    $890
    $1,100
    0.9%
    3%
    Greenwood
    $750
    $930
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Plainfield
    $820
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Brownsburg
    $770
    $960
    0
    0.4%
    Greenfield
    $760
    $940
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Beech Grove
    $690
    $850
    0
    3.2%
    Zionsville
    $1,310
    $1,620
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Avon
    $1,000
    $1,240
    0.4%
    2.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

