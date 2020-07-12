/
north central
168 Apartments for rent in North Central, Indianapolis, IN
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$935
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1703 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
2427 sqft
On-site lake provides access to White River. Amenities include kayak rentals, gym and pool. One- and two-bedroom units include granite countertops and wood floors. Close to I-465, Castleton Square Mall and The Fashion Mall at Keystone.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
3 Units Available
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,004
755 sqft
Stylish homes in the heart of the bustling Broad Ripple area. Building includes complementary trash pick-up, air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Right along the Monon Trail, offering easy access to world-class shopping, dining and more.
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
7908 Kimlough Drive
7908 Kimlough Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1344 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** This home is located in Washington Township off 78th & College Avenue in a mature neighborhood. Only a short drive to Broad Ripple, Nora and Keystone at the Crossing.
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
17 Units Available
The Coil
6349 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,175
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1433 sqft
Luxury living in an up-and-coming community close to numerous amenities and attractions is what you get when you choose to live at The Coil.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
925 sqft
Save up to 1 month free on select 2 Bedroom apartments! - Say yes to a great new apartment and to these one time only savings! Limited time only. Certain restrictions apply.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
15 Units Available
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,115
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1184 sqft
Suburban area with fully furnished apartments. Within walking distance to fine dining and shopping. 24-hour emergency maintenance, fitness center and sundeck. Underground garage parking available. Wi-Fi lounge.
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
24 Units Available
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
Surrounded by beautiful lakes on all sides, this community has recently renovated and brand new units with lakeside views. On-site recreational activities include volleyball, tennis, basketball and a pristine swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
20 Units Available
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,252
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
Luxury apartments that are spacious and airy with nine-foot ceilings and vast windows. Located right next to The Fashion Mall at Keystone for shopping and dining. Complimentary bike rentals and Starbucks coffee bar.
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
34 Units Available
The MK
5858 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,200
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1184 sqft
The MK features upscale studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. The MK offers a pet-friendly, active community with residents who embrace the energy of the local scene.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$925
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1099 sqft
LOCATION IS KING...
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,025
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,187
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
952 sqft
TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY! Monon Place Apartments offers modern apartments in the heart of Broad Ripple Village, an exciting neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
6 Units Available
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$844
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
1000 sqft
This Northside community is only moments away from the entertainment and dining areas of Keystone at the Crossing. Tenants have access to the clubhouse, community pool and gym exclusively for residents.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$982
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1104 sqft
Luxury apartments with maple-finished cabinetry, wood-style floors and granite counters. Enjoy access to a gym, business center and pool on site. Right near Town Run Trail Park. Easy access to I-465.
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
5 Units Available
Compton
6126 Compton Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
Located just off the Monon Trail in the heart of Broad Ripple, Compton Court apartment homes offer spacious two bedroom floor plans. Most units are conveniently equipped with basements containing washer and dryer connections.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
141 Units Available
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1017 sqft
Contact us to learn more about self-guided and virtual tour options! The Notch at Nora offers high-end studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the vibrant community of Nora.
Last updated December 28 at 01:19am
11 Units Available
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,180
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
909 sqft
Close to Broad Ripple Village with its many shops, restaurants and clubs. Apartments and townhomes featuring exposed-brick walls, hardwood floors and enclosed patios. Community overlooks and provides direct access to the Monon Trail.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8611 N Meridian St
8611 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2464 sqft
8611 N Meridian St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Townhome - Fantastic 4 Bedroom Townhome at Meridian Square. 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths. It's clean, crisp and spacious here.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
5833 Norwaldo Ave
5833 Norwaldo Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
144 sqft
***THIS IS FOR A ROOM RENTAL*** Furnished room for rent plus private bathroom in house in Broad Ripple, Indianapolis. Can use 2nd bedroom as an office.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
7525 North Meridian Street
7525 North Meridian Street, Meridian Hills, IN
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2875 sqft
Located in popular Meridian Hills off 75th & Meridian.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
6055 CENTRAL Avenue
6055 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2165 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6055 CENTRAL Avenue in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
6220 Carrollton Avenue
6220 Carrollton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$6,685
Exciting Office / Retail / Redevelopment / Live-Work potential in the heart of BROAD RIPPLE VILLAGE. 1 Block from INDY RED LINE Rapid Transit Station, connecting 1/4 of all jobs in Marion County.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6215 N. Indianola Av.
6215 Indianola Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1963 sqft
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - BROAD RIPPLE: N College Av & Broad Ripple Av Beautiful single family home has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, sun room, and basement .
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
6180 Kingsley Drive
6180 Kingsley Drive, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Beautifully updated home for rent.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
5814 North College Avenue
5814 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
1366 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 5/29. Great location for your lifestyle (one-half mile to the Vogue) with easy access to shopping and restaurants. All appliances including washer and dryer are provided for you. Full basement for gaming or storage.
