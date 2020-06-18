811 S Claremont

Amenities
AVAILABLE June 7. 3 Bedroom 2 bath owners unit in newer UIC Medical District 3 flat. Modern roomy kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stove, frig, dishwasher, microwave, all wood cabinets, tiled back splash, granite counter tops throughout. 3 queen-size bedrooms with great closet space, bright and sunny living room. Vaulted ceilings and skylights in every room. Free in-unit washer/dryer, central heat and air, ceiling fans, buzzer entry, shared yard. Garage parking option $100/space. Cats OK. Near: UIC, Rush, Medical District, DIVVY, Roosevelt, Columbia, IIT, Loyola, Stroger, Blue Line, CTA, University Village, Little Italy, Greek Town, Pilsen, Loop, Eisenhower Expressway- Cats only.https://youtu.be/sJTPis4I8nk cbrd119068