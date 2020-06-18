All apartments in Chicago
811 S Claremont

811 South Claremont Avenue · (815) 735-0586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

811 South Claremont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE June 7. 3 Bedroom 2 bath owners unit in newer UIC Medical District 3 flat. Modern roomy kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stove, frig, dishwasher, microwave, all wood cabinets, tiled back splash, granite counter tops throughout. 3 queen-size bedrooms with great closet space, bright and sunny living room. Vaulted ceilings and skylights in every room. Free in-unit washer/dryer, central heat and air, ceiling fans, buzzer entry, shared yard. Garage parking option $100/space. Cats OK. Near: UIC, Rush, Medical District, DIVVY, Roosevelt, Columbia, IIT, Loyola, Stroger, Blue Line, CTA, University Village, Little Italy, Greek Town, Pilsen, Loop, Eisenhower Expressway- Cats only.https://youtu.be/sJTPis4I8nk cbrd119068

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 S Claremont have any available units?
811 S Claremont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 S Claremont have?
Some of 811 S Claremont's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 S Claremont currently offering any rent specials?
811 S Claremont isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 S Claremont pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 S Claremont is pet friendly.
Does 811 S Claremont offer parking?
Yes, 811 S Claremont does offer parking.
Does 811 S Claremont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 S Claremont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 S Claremont have a pool?
No, 811 S Claremont does not have a pool.
Does 811 S Claremont have accessible units?
No, 811 S Claremont does not have accessible units.
Does 811 S Claremont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 S Claremont has units with dishwashers.
