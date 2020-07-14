8231-37 S Ellis Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse on-site laundry parking internet access

This fully rehabbed 14 unit building offers 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Chatham, Chicago with Free Cooking Gas, Free Internet, On-site Laundry, Parking Available, Pre-wired phone/cable, Balcony, Bonus Room/Den, Eat-in kitchen, Hardwood floors, Free Heat, and more! Walking distance to Dat Donut, Avalon Park, Target, City Life Restaurant & Lounge, and D&Y Grocery Store. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric with the Avalon Park stop just steps from your apartment or via CTA bus line #4. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to schedule your showing!