8231-37 S Ellis Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

8231-37 S Ellis Ave

8231 S Ellis Ave · (312) 313-8445
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8231 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL 60619
Chatham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 8231-37 S Ellis Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This fully rehabbed 14 unit building offers 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Chatham, Chicago with Free Cooking Gas, Free Internet, On-site Laundry, Parking Available, Pre-wired phone/cable, Balcony, Bonus Room/Den, Eat-in kitchen, Hardwood floors, Free Heat, and more! Walking distance to Dat Donut, Avalon Park, Target, City Life Restaurant & Lounge, and D&Y Grocery Store. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric with the Avalon Park stop just steps from your apartment or via CTA bus line #4. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8231-37 S Ellis Ave have any available units?
8231-37 S Ellis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 8231-37 S Ellis Ave have?
Some of 8231-37 S Ellis Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8231-37 S Ellis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8231-37 S Ellis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8231-37 S Ellis Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8231-37 S Ellis Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 8231-37 S Ellis Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8231-37 S Ellis Ave offers parking.
Does 8231-37 S Ellis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8231-37 S Ellis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8231-37 S Ellis Ave have a pool?
No, 8231-37 S Ellis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8231-37 S Ellis Ave have accessible units?
No, 8231-37 S Ellis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8231-37 S Ellis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8231-37 S Ellis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
