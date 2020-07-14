All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt.

851 West Cornelia Avenue · (773) 496-4827
Location

851 West Cornelia Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 851-G · Avail. Aug 1

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Unit 859-2S · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 857-1N · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

See 2+ more

4 Bedrooms

Unit 855-1E · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt..

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
media room
parking
This courtyard building, located on a tree-lined street in Lakeview, has studio, 1, 2, and 4-bedroom apartments and offers both vintage and modern options.

Amenities include:

Central Air
Dishwashers
Hardwood Floors
Laundry On-Site

Some updated units include SS Appliances and Granite Countertops.

Within mere blocks there are various restaurants, shops, grocers, gyms, and nightlife spots. Popular nearby attractions include Wrigley Field, Gallagher Way, Lucky Strike, the Chicago Diner, and multiple theatres, saloons, salons, and spas. Belmont Harbor and the Lakefront Path are a short walk, or even shorter bus ride, away.

This area of Lakeview is easily accessed via the Halsted (#8), Addison (#152), Broadway (#36), and Clark (#22) buses. The Addison Red Line Station is only a couple of blocks away as well.

Located near the intersection of Cornelia & Halsted.

NO Security Deposit!

Cat friendly.

Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing.

ICM Pr

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $0 for Applicant, $50 if Co-Signer
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. have any available units?
851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. has 6 units available starting at $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. have?
Some of 851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. is pet friendly.
Does 851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. offer parking?
Yes, 851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. offers parking.
Does 851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. have a pool?
No, 851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. have accessible units?
No, 851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. does not have accessible units.
Does 851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt.?
Add a Message
