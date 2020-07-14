851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated oven Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry media room parking

This courtyard building, located on a tree-lined street in Lakeview, has studio, 1, 2, and 4-bedroom apartments and offers both vintage and modern options.



Amenities include:



Central Air

Dishwashers

Hardwood Floors

Laundry On-Site



Some updated units include SS Appliances and Granite Countertops.



Within mere blocks there are various restaurants, shops, grocers, gyms, and nightlife spots. Popular nearby attractions include Wrigley Field, Gallagher Way, Lucky Strike, the Chicago Diner, and multiple theatres, saloons, salons, and spas. Belmont Harbor and the Lakefront Path are a short walk, or even shorter bus ride, away.



This area of Lakeview is easily accessed via the Halsted (#8), Addison (#152), Broadway (#36), and Clark (#22) buses. The Addison Red Line Station is only a couple of blocks away as well.



Located near the intersection of Cornelia & Halsted.



NO Security Deposit!



Cat friendly.



Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing.



ICM Pr