738 North Hudson

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar dog park doorman fire pit 24hr gym green community parking pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub sauna

There is always something fun to do in River North. Known to many as the entertainment capital of Chicago, River North has an endless amount of roof-top/hotel bars, hidden speakeasies, and dance clubs. Hubbard Street is one of Chicago's most talked about locations because of its abundant selection of bars and restaurants that keep you coming back to try "the next place on the block." River North is also home to a well-established center for the arts community booming with new art galleries, production companies, photography studios, and some of Chicago's most famous architecture. One thing is for sure about River North, you will never run out of places to visit. Features: -Quartz Counter Tops -Huge Floor-to-Ceiling Windows with City views -Stainless Steel Appliances -Balconies in Select Options -Hardwood Flooring -Laundry in-unit -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Central Heat/Air Building Amenities -Free Coffee/Tea Daily -Fire Pits and Outdoor BBQ -Library/Study Room -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Outdoor Grill Kitchen -Gorgeous Outdoor Pool w/ a Sundeck and Hot Tub -Dog Park Contact for up to date availability.



Terms: One year lease