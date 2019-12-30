All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 738 North Hudson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
738 North Hudson
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:02 AM

738 North Hudson

738 North Hudson Avenue · (312) 348-5798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

738 North Hudson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,240

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
coffee bar
dog park
doorman
fire pit
24hr gym
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
sauna
There is always something fun to do in River North. Known to many as the entertainment capital of Chicago, River North has an endless amount of roof-top/hotel bars, hidden speakeasies, and dance clubs. Hubbard Street is one of Chicago's most talked about locations because of its abundant selection of bars and restaurants that keep you coming back to try "the next place on the block." River North is also home to a well-established center for the arts community booming with new art galleries, production companies, photography studios, and some of Chicago's most famous architecture. One thing is for sure about River North, you will never run out of places to visit. Features: -Quartz Counter Tops -Huge Floor-to-Ceiling Windows with City views -Stainless Steel Appliances -Balconies in Select Options -Hardwood Flooring -Laundry in-unit -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Central Heat/Air Building Amenities -Free Coffee/Tea Daily -Fire Pits and Outdoor BBQ -Library/Study Room -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Outdoor Grill Kitchen -Gorgeous Outdoor Pool w/ a Sundeck and Hot Tub -Dog Park Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 North Hudson have any available units?
738 North Hudson has a unit available for $2,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 North Hudson have?
Some of 738 North Hudson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 North Hudson currently offering any rent specials?
738 North Hudson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 North Hudson pet-friendly?
Yes, 738 North Hudson is pet friendly.
Does 738 North Hudson offer parking?
Yes, 738 North Hudson does offer parking.
Does 738 North Hudson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 North Hudson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 North Hudson have a pool?
Yes, 738 North Hudson has a pool.
Does 738 North Hudson have accessible units?
No, 738 North Hudson does not have accessible units.
Does 738 North Hudson have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 North Hudson does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 738 North Hudson?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Artista 55
5525 North Winthrop Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
2335-45 North Geneva
2339 N Geneva Ter
Chicago, IL 60614
Lake Meadows
500 E 33rd St
Chicago, IL 60616
5201 W Washington Blvd
5201-07 West Washington Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60644
Reside on Jackson
1241-1245 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60607
2015-19 W Ainslie / 4855-57 N Seeley
2015 W Ainslie St
Chicago, IL 60625
Niche 905
905 N Orleans
Chicago, IL 60610
1018 E. 54th Street
1018 E 54th St
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity