Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel furnished in unit laundry bathtub fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage bocce court cc payments conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments game room guest suite internet cafe lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board yoga

Stay connected to it all at Spoke. This gorgeous two-tower community in the River West neighborhood features apartments and town homes with instant access to the city of Chicago via the Blue Line subway and Milwaukee Avenue’s “Hipster Highway.” If you’re staying in, take a spin at our virtual cycling studio, cozy up to the South Tower’s indoor/outdoor fireplace or tap your toes in the music room’s lounge and recording studio. Our open-concept floor plans feature stainless steel appliances and dramatic panoramic views of the Chicago skyline, bringing the city’s glow right to you.