Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:23 PM

6116 North DAMEN Avenue

6116 North Damen Avenue · (312) 531-2327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6116 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60659
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Extra Large newly remodeled three bedroom, one bath, hardwood flooring, newer kitchen, all new appliances. Good closet space heat & water included. conveniently located. No pets, No smokers. Wait list for parking. laundry in the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6116 North DAMEN Avenue have any available units?
6116 North DAMEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6116 North DAMEN Avenue have?
Some of 6116 North DAMEN Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6116 North DAMEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6116 North DAMEN Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6116 North DAMEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6116 North DAMEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6116 North DAMEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6116 North DAMEN Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6116 North DAMEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6116 North DAMEN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6116 North DAMEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 6116 North DAMEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6116 North DAMEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6116 North DAMEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6116 North DAMEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6116 North DAMEN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
