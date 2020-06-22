Extra Large newly remodeled three bedroom, one bath, hardwood flooring, newer kitchen, all new appliances. Good closet space heat & water included. conveniently located. No pets, No smokers. Wait list for parking. laundry in the building.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6116 North DAMEN Avenue have any available units?
6116 North DAMEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6116 North DAMEN Avenue have?
Some of 6116 North DAMEN Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6116 North DAMEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6116 North DAMEN Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.