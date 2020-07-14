All apartments in Chicago
5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue

5411 S Ellis Ave · (773) 985-8492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5411 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
This long, narrow courtyard building both stands out and complements its neighbors: The yellow brick facade contrasts with the surrounding red, yet it reflects the same clean design and geometric details produced during the Arts and Craft movement. As a tribute to classic architecture, Greek pediments top the projected window bays. The courtyard, which brings natural light and fresh air to the buildings interiors, provides a private, landscaped respite with which to welcome you home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 br: $3502 br: $4503 br: $5504 br: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street parking Parking lot couple of blocks away: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue have any available units?
5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue have?
Some of 5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue offer parking?
No, 5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue have a pool?
No, 5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
