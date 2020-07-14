All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

Woodlawn Court

5218 S Woodlawn Ave · (773) 839-0409
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5218 S Woodlawn Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodlawn Court.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
bike storage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
bike storage
Centrally located in Hyde Park, Woodlawn Court is just a few blocks from the University of Chicago and steps from the 53rd Street Corridor's eclectic mix of restaurants and shops. With public transportation and major highways nearby, you can easily access the rest of Chicago. The building offers new, modern amenities within the classic context of a historic architecture. Mission style roof-lines top the geometric detailing of the Arts and Crafts Movement, showcased in the sandstone and yellow brick facade providing a subtle backdrop to the intimate courtyard.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 br: $3502 br: $4503 br: $5504 br: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street parking Parking lot couple of blocks away: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodlawn Court have any available units?
Woodlawn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodlawn Court have?
Some of Woodlawn Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodlawn Court currently offering any rent specials?
Woodlawn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodlawn Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodlawn Court is pet friendly.
Does Woodlawn Court offer parking?
No, Woodlawn Court does not offer parking.
Does Woodlawn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodlawn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodlawn Court have a pool?
No, Woodlawn Court does not have a pool.
Does Woodlawn Court have accessible units?
No, Woodlawn Court does not have accessible units.
Does Woodlawn Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodlawn Court has units with dishwashers.
