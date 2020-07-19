All apartments in Chicago
6059 West Giddings Street 2

6059 West Giddings Street · (773) 606-3933
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6059 West Giddings Street, Chicago, IL 60630
Portage Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath



Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom, one bath, nice, quiet location - Property Id: 315194

Clean, recently painted 2nd floor apartment in owner occupied building. Laundry on premises, nice backyard, control your own heat. Carpeted. Close to Kennedy Expressway, O'Hare Airport, several busses, and shopping. If you have pets we require two months security deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6059-west-giddings-street-chicago-il-unit-2/315194
Property Id 315194

(RLNE5941723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6059 West Giddings Street 2 have any available units?
6059 West Giddings Street 2 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6059 West Giddings Street 2 have?
Some of 6059 West Giddings Street 2's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6059 West Giddings Street 2 currently offering any rent specials?
6059 West Giddings Street 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6059 West Giddings Street 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6059 West Giddings Street 2 is pet friendly.
Does 6059 West Giddings Street 2 offer parking?
No, 6059 West Giddings Street 2 does not offer parking.
Does 6059 West Giddings Street 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6059 West Giddings Street 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6059 West Giddings Street 2 have a pool?
No, 6059 West Giddings Street 2 does not have a pool.
Does 6059 West Giddings Street 2 have accessible units?
No, 6059 West Giddings Street 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6059 West Giddings Street 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6059 West Giddings Street 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
