6059 West Giddings Street 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom, one bath, nice, quiet location - Property Id: 315194
Clean, recently painted 2nd floor apartment in owner occupied building. Laundry on premises, nice backyard, control your own heat. Carpeted. Close to Kennedy Expressway, O'Hare Airport, several busses, and shopping. If you have pets we require two months security deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6059-west-giddings-street-chicago-il-unit-2/315194
Property Id 315194
(RLNE5941723)