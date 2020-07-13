Amenities
This 25-unit apartment building at
7800-06 S Morgan in Auburn Gresham, Chicago features newly renovated apartments with a dining room, hardwood floors, and free heat! Walking distance to Cutie Pies Kitchen, Save-A-Lot, BJ's Market & Bakery, Walgreens, King Park, and Throop Food Mart. Commute to Downtown Chicago easily via Metra RI line, CTA Red Line at 79th, or CTA bus lines 8, 44, and 79. Section 8 is accepted. Call to schedule a showing today!