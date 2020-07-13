All apartments in Chicago
7800-06 S Morgan
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

7800-06 S Morgan

7800 S Morgan St · (773) 886-1625
Location

7800 S Morgan St, Chicago, IL 60620
Auburn Gresham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7800-06 S Morgan.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This 25-unit apartment building at
7800-06 S Morgan in Auburn Gresham, Chicago features newly renovated apartments with a dining room, hardwood floors, and free heat! Walking distance to Cutie Pies Kitchen, Save-A-Lot, BJ's Market & Bakery, Walgreens, King Park, and Throop Food Mart. Commute to Downtown Chicago easily via Metra RI line, CTA Red Line at 79th, or CTA bus lines 8, 44, and 79. Section 8 is accepted. Call to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7800-06 S Morgan have any available units?
7800-06 S Morgan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7800-06 S Morgan have?
Some of 7800-06 S Morgan's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7800-06 S Morgan currently offering any rent specials?
7800-06 S Morgan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800-06 S Morgan pet-friendly?
No, 7800-06 S Morgan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7800-06 S Morgan offer parking?
No, 7800-06 S Morgan does not offer parking.
Does 7800-06 S Morgan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7800-06 S Morgan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800-06 S Morgan have a pool?
No, 7800-06 S Morgan does not have a pool.
Does 7800-06 S Morgan have accessible units?
No, 7800-06 S Morgan does not have accessible units.
Does 7800-06 S Morgan have units with dishwashers?
No, 7800-06 S Morgan does not have units with dishwashers.
