5032-38 N. Wolcott / 1902-12 W. Winnemac
This building at the corner of Wolcott & Winnemac is nestled between the Ravenswood and Andersonville neighborhoods and offers spacious 1 and 2-bedroom apartments.
Amenities include:
Central Air
Dishwashers
Hardwood Floors
On-Site Laundry
Ceiling Fans
Gas Ranges
Nearby streets host plentiful nightlife, shops, restaurants, and parks. Both the Foster (#92) and Damen (#50) buses have stops a short walk away, which can also quickly get you to the Damen Brown Line, Berwyn Red Line, and Ravenswood Metra stations.
Located near the intersection of Wolcott & Argyle.
NO Security Deposit!
Cat friendly.
Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing.
ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company with over 50 years of experience.
