All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like Wolcott & Winnemac.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
Wolcott & Winnemac
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

Wolcott & Winnemac

Open Now until 6pm
5032 N Wolcott Ave · (773) 570-1886
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5032 N Wolcott Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5038-G · Avail. Aug 1

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1094 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5034-1 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Unit 5034-3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Unit 1904-2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wolcott & Winnemac.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
on-site laundry
5032-38 N. Wolcott / 1902-12 W. Winnemac

This building at the corner of Wolcott & Winnemac is nestled between the Ravenswood and Andersonville neighborhoods and offers spacious 1 and 2-bedroom apartments.
Amenities include:

Central Air
Dishwashers
Hardwood Floors
On-Site Laundry
Ceiling Fans
Gas Ranges

Nearby streets host plentiful nightlife, shops, restaurants, and parks. Both the Foster (#92) and Damen (#50) buses have stops a short walk away, which can also quickly get you to the Damen Brown Line, Berwyn Red Line, and Ravenswood Metra stations.

Located near the intersection of Wolcott & Argyle.

NO Security Deposit!

Cat friendly.

Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing.

ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company with over 50 years of experience.
To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range, please visit our website at www.icmproperties.com.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wolcott & Winnemac have any available units?
Wolcott & Winnemac has 5 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Wolcott & Winnemac have?
Some of Wolcott & Winnemac's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wolcott & Winnemac currently offering any rent specials?
Wolcott & Winnemac is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wolcott & Winnemac pet-friendly?
Yes, Wolcott & Winnemac is pet friendly.
Does Wolcott & Winnemac offer parking?
No, Wolcott & Winnemac does not offer parking.
Does Wolcott & Winnemac have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wolcott & Winnemac does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wolcott & Winnemac have a pool?
No, Wolcott & Winnemac does not have a pool.
Does Wolcott & Winnemac have accessible units?
No, Wolcott & Winnemac does not have accessible units.
Does Wolcott & Winnemac have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wolcott & Winnemac has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Wolcott & Winnemac?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1440 E. 52nd Street
1440-1450 E 52nd St
Chicago, IL 60615
5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue
5237-5245 S Kenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
25 E Delaware
25 E Delaware Pl
Chicago, IL 60611
451 W. Wrightwood Ave
451 W Wrightwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Luxe on Chicago
1838 W Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
3925 North Keeler Ave. Apt.
3925 North Keeler Avenue
Chicago, IL 60641
4863 N. Hermitage Apt.
4863 North Hermitage Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
1103 W Cornelia Ave
1103 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity