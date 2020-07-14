Amenities

5032-38 N. Wolcott / 1902-12 W. Winnemac



This building at the corner of Wolcott & Winnemac is nestled between the Ravenswood and Andersonville neighborhoods and offers spacious 1 and 2-bedroom apartments.

Amenities include:



Central Air

Dishwashers

Hardwood Floors

On-Site Laundry

Ceiling Fans

Gas Ranges



Nearby streets host plentiful nightlife, shops, restaurants, and parks. Both the Foster (#92) and Damen (#50) buses have stops a short walk away, which can also quickly get you to the Damen Brown Line, Berwyn Red Line, and Ravenswood Metra stations.



Located near the intersection of Wolcott & Argyle.



NO Security Deposit!



Cat friendly.



