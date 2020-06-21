All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

5542 N Artesian Ave 1A

5542 North Artesian Avenue · (773) 569-0889
Location

5542 North Artesian Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1A · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
Updated 2 Bed apartment Available now - Property Id: 293208

High Raised 1st Floor East Facing 2 Bed/1 Bath apartment. Refinished Hardwood Floors, updated kitchen and bath. Queen sized bedrooms. Eat in Kitchen. Laundry on premises. Nice Clean well kept property.
Fairly easy street parking. Western Bus 1 block, Lincoln Bus 3 blocks, Western Brown line, Bus or 17 min walk.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293208
Property Id 293208

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5830154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5542 N Artesian Ave 1A have any available units?
5542 N Artesian Ave 1A has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5542 N Artesian Ave 1A have?
Some of 5542 N Artesian Ave 1A's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5542 N Artesian Ave 1A currently offering any rent specials?
5542 N Artesian Ave 1A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5542 N Artesian Ave 1A pet-friendly?
Yes, 5542 N Artesian Ave 1A is pet friendly.
Does 5542 N Artesian Ave 1A offer parking?
No, 5542 N Artesian Ave 1A does not offer parking.
Does 5542 N Artesian Ave 1A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5542 N Artesian Ave 1A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5542 N Artesian Ave 1A have a pool?
No, 5542 N Artesian Ave 1A does not have a pool.
Does 5542 N Artesian Ave 1A have accessible units?
No, 5542 N Artesian Ave 1A does not have accessible units.
Does 5542 N Artesian Ave 1A have units with dishwashers?
No, 5542 N Artesian Ave 1A does not have units with dishwashers.
