5542 N Artesian Ave 1A

Amenities
Updated 2 Bed apartment Available now - Property Id: 293208
High Raised 1st Floor East Facing 2 Bed/1 Bath apartment. Refinished Hardwood Floors, updated kitchen and bath. Queen sized bedrooms. Eat in Kitchen. Laundry on premises. Nice Clean well kept property.
Fairly easy street parking. Western Bus 1 block, Lincoln Bus 3 blocks, Western Brown line, Bus or 17 min walk.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293208
Property Id 293208
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5830154)