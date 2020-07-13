Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area elevator gym game room parking playground bbq/grill bike storage internet access lobby

Surrounded yourself by nature and open space. Solstice on the Park's premier location in Hyde Park puts 500 acres of nature at your front door. Your front yard is Jackson Park's playgrounds, gardens, paths, lagoons, bird trails, sporting courts and beaches. Communing with nature is as easy as stepping out your front door. By car, bike or public transportation, Hyde Park is only 15 minutes south of The Loop- but it feels like another world. Everything you need and want is easily walkable, but with peaceful tree-lined streets, historic architecture and positive energy abounding, you might just decide to slow down and enjoy the stroll.



The views from Solstice on the Park's apartments are a tapestry of trees, sky, sun, water, and Chicago's iconic skyline, interwoven with Hyde Park's magnificent architecture. Our apartments have all the modern appointments you expect in luxury housing: quartz countertops, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, home automation. It's the design, however, that sets our apartments apartment. Angled windows reduce energy consumption and large apartments with open floorplans allow sunlight deep inside, illuminating the softness of the natural wood finishes.



Expect a better lifestyle at Solstice on the Park. Our 24-hour lobby attendant will greet you home each day ready to help unload your packages. Solstice on the Park has enough common area to satisfy any mood. Ride a Peloton bike in our state-of-the art fitness center, get social in our resident game room, sip a latte in our cafe or read by the fireplace in our library.