Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
Solstice on the Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

Solstice on the Park

1616 East 56th Street · (773) 295-0788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1616 East 56th Street, Chicago, IL 60637
West Englewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1009 · Avail. Sep 6

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Unit 1302 · Avail. Sep 26

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Unit 1402 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0603 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1303 sqft

Unit 0503 · Avail. Aug 7

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1303 sqft

Unit 1008 · Avail. Jul 15

$3,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1303 sqft

See 20+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0207 · Avail. Aug 23

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1729 sqft

Unit 0904 · Avail. Aug 7

$4,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1872 sqft

Unit 2007 · Avail. now

$5,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1873 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Solstice on the Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
elevator
gym
game room
parking
playground
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
lobby
Surrounded yourself by nature and open space. Solstice on the Park's premier location in Hyde Park puts 500 acres of nature at your front door. Your front yard is Jackson Park's playgrounds, gardens, paths, lagoons, bird trails, sporting courts and beaches. Communing with nature is as easy as stepping out your front door. By car, bike or public transportation, Hyde Park is only 15 minutes south of The Loop- but it feels like another world. Everything you need and want is easily walkable, but with peaceful tree-lined streets, historic architecture and positive energy abounding, you might just decide to slow down and enjoy the stroll.

The views from Solstice on the Park's apartments are a tapestry of trees, sky, sun, water, and Chicago's iconic skyline, interwoven with Hyde Park's magnificent architecture. Our apartments have all the modern appointments you expect in luxury housing: quartz countertops, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, home automation. It's the design, however, that sets our apartments apartment. Angled windows reduce energy consumption and large apartments with open floorplans allow sunlight deep inside, illuminating the softness of the natural wood finishes.

Expect a better lifestyle at Solstice on the Park. Our 24-hour lobby attendant will greet you home each day ready to help unload your packages. Solstice on the Park has enough common area to satisfy any mood. Ride a Peloton bike in our state-of-the art fitness center, get social in our resident game room, sip a latte in our cafe or read by the fireplace in our library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Solstice on the Park have any available units?
Solstice on the Park has 46 units available starting at $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Solstice on the Park have?
Some of Solstice on the Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Solstice on the Park currently offering any rent specials?
Solstice on the Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Solstice on the Park pet-friendly?
No, Solstice on the Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does Solstice on the Park offer parking?
Yes, Solstice on the Park offers parking.
Does Solstice on the Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Solstice on the Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Solstice on the Park have a pool?
No, Solstice on the Park does not have a pool.
Does Solstice on the Park have accessible units?
No, Solstice on the Park does not have accessible units.
Does Solstice on the Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Solstice on the Park has units with dishwashers.
