4721 S. Ellis Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher recently renovated range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym racquetball court 24hr maintenance online portal on-site laundry

4721-29 S. Ellis has 24/7 emergency maintenance service, a centralized resident services center, online work order request notifications and package pick-up alerts. We offer Hyde Park studio apartments, and have 1 bedroom apartments for rent, and 2 bedroom apartments for rent as well. Street parking at these Hyde Park apartments is readily available as is exits from Interstate 90/94 and Lake Shore Drive highways are close.



4721-29 S. Ellis apartments sit at the heart of a vibrant neighborhood as Hyde Park is full of museums, restaurants, bookstores, public parks, and even beaches. For starters, Washington Park totals 366.84 acres and features two gyms, a photography lab, dance studio, racquetball court, fitness center, harvest garden, lagoon, aquatic center, and all sorts of sports fields. Also close by is Promontory Point, a favored lookout point among bikers, joggers, not to mention a great place to have a picnic! However, if sand is more your thing- 31st street's swimming beach is just a 6-minute drive from these Hyde Park rentals. The CTA bus stop to the beach is on the block.



The center of dining in downtown Hyde Park is also close by where there are also several popular restaurants along 53rd and 57th Streets. If you are more into preparing your own meals, the Hyde Park Farmers Market, Whole Foods and Hyde Park Grocer are all a short walk from these Hyde Park apartments.



Let a member of our friendly leasing staff know if you are interested in learning more about our 1 bedroom apartments for rent, 2 bedroom apartments for rent or Hyde Park studio apartments at the 4721-29 S. Ellis.