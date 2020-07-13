All apartments in Chicago
4721 S. Ellis Avenue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

4721 S. Ellis Avenue

4721 S Ellis Ave · (773) 570-9737
Location

4721 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Kenwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 4725-02A · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Unit 47215-1A · Avail. now

$885

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 326 sqft

Unit 47215-2D · Avail. now

$905

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 326 sqft

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 4725-02C · Avail. Jul 18

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 462 sqft

Unit 4729-03B · Avail. Aug 7

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

Unit 4729-02B · Avail. Aug 27

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 472553AR · Avail. Jul 18

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

Unit 472552Ar · Avail. Jul 21

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 4721 S. Ellis Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
racquetball court
24hr maintenance
online portal
on-site laundry
4721-29 S. Ellis has 24/7 emergency maintenance service, a centralized resident services center, online work order request notifications and package pick-up alerts. We offer Hyde Park studio apartments, and have 1 bedroom apartments for rent, and 2 bedroom apartments for rent as well. Street parking at these Hyde Park apartments is readily available as is exits from Interstate 90/94 and Lake Shore Drive highways are close.

4721-29 S. Ellis apartments sit at the heart of a vibrant neighborhood as Hyde Park is full of museums, restaurants, bookstores, public parks, and even beaches. For starters, Washington Park totals 366.84 acres and features two gyms, a photography lab, dance studio, racquetball court, fitness center, harvest garden, lagoon, aquatic center, and all sorts of sports fields. Also close by is Promontory Point, a favored lookout point among bikers, joggers, not to mention a great place to have a picnic! However, if sand is more your thing- 31st street's swimming beach is just a 6-minute drive from these Hyde Park rentals. The CTA bus stop to the beach is on the block.

The center of dining in downtown Hyde Park is also close by where there are also several popular restaurants along 53rd and 57th Streets. If you are more into preparing your own meals, the Hyde Park Farmers Market, Whole Foods and Hyde Park Grocer are all a short walk from these Hyde Park apartments.

Let a member of our friendly leasing staff know if you are interested in learning more about our 1 bedroom apartments for rent, 2 bedroom apartments for rent or Hyde Park studio apartments at the 4721-29 S. Ellis.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 br: $350 2 br: $450 3 br: $550 4 br: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $400 Flat Rate
limit: 2 pets
rent: $25/month Flat Rate
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street parking Parking lot couple of blocks away: $100/month per space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4721 S. Ellis Avenue have any available units?
4721 S. Ellis Avenue has 12 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4721 S. Ellis Avenue have?
Some of 4721 S. Ellis Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4721 S. Ellis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4721 S. Ellis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4721 S. Ellis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4721 S. Ellis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4721 S. Ellis Avenue offer parking?
No, 4721 S. Ellis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4721 S. Ellis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4721 S. Ellis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4721 S. Ellis Avenue have a pool?
No, 4721 S. Ellis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4721 S. Ellis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4721 S. Ellis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4721 S. Ellis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4721 S. Ellis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
