Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

550 N. Wells St.

550 North Wells Street · No Longer Available
Location

550 North Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
yoga
RIVER NORTH DREAM! SPACIOUS STUDIO! IN-UNIT W/D - Property Id: 303221

CONTEMPORARY STUDIO IN RIVER NORTH
Floor2ceiling windows
Stainless steel apps
Dark cabinetry
Quartz countertops
Plank flooring throughout
Fabulous closet space
In-unit W/D
PARKING IS AVAILABLE FOR AN EXTRA FEE

AMENITIES
24-Hour door staff
Fitness center+yoga studio
SKYDECK+OUTDOOR POOL+TANNING AREA+2 FIRE PITS
Community garden
Resident dining suite perfect for entertaining
TECH LOUNGE+BUSINESS CENTER
Covered dog run+grooming station
Bicycle storage
Box-based 24 hour dry cleaning
Pet-friendly building
SHOPPING+RESTAURANTS!
BROWN/PURPLE LINE & RED LINE!
90/94 EXPRESSWAY!
RIVERWALK!!!

Paulina Pacyna | Luxury Broker
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Equal housing opportunity.

REF # 132
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303221
Property Id 303221

(RLNE5869465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 N. Wells St. have any available units?
550 N. Wells St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 N. Wells St. have?
Some of 550 N. Wells St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 N. Wells St. currently offering any rent specials?
550 N. Wells St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 N. Wells St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 550 N. Wells St. is pet friendly.
Does 550 N. Wells St. offer parking?
Yes, 550 N. Wells St. offers parking.
Does 550 N. Wells St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 N. Wells St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 N. Wells St. have a pool?
Yes, 550 N. Wells St. has a pool.
Does 550 N. Wells St. have accessible units?
No, 550 N. Wells St. does not have accessible units.
Does 550 N. Wells St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 N. Wells St. has units with dishwashers.
