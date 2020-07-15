550 N. Wells St.

Amenities

RIVER NORTH DREAM! SPACIOUS STUDIO! IN-UNIT W/D - Property Id: 303221



CONTEMPORARY STUDIO IN RIVER NORTH

Floor2ceiling windows

Stainless steel apps

Dark cabinetry

Quartz countertops

Plank flooring throughout

Fabulous closet space

In-unit W/D

PARKING IS AVAILABLE FOR AN EXTRA FEE



AMENITIES

24-Hour door staff

Fitness center+yoga studio

SKYDECK+OUTDOOR POOL+TANNING AREA+2 FIRE PITS

Community garden

Resident dining suite perfect for entertaining

TECH LOUNGE+BUSINESS CENTER

Covered dog run+grooming station

Bicycle storage

Box-based 24 hour dry cleaning

Pet-friendly building

SHOPPING+RESTAURANTS!

BROWN/PURPLE LINE & RED LINE!

90/94 EXPRESSWAY!

RIVERWALK!!!



