All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 7406 S Perry Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
7406 S Perry Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

7406 S Perry Ave

Open Now until 5pm
7406 South Perry Avenue · (302) 219-4270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Greater Grand Crossing
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7406 South Perry Avenue, Chicago, IL 60621
Greater Grand Crossing

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7406 S Perry Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
7406 South Perry Avenue is located in the Greater Grand Crossing area! These spacious apartments are newly remodeled, and may feature hardwood floors and new appliances. The building offers on-site laundry. This south side location is a commuter's dream! Travel to the Loop easily via the CTA Red Line at 69th, the 24 & 29 bus lines, or the Dan Ryan Expressway. 7406 S Perry Ave is located within walking distance to Aldi, Maxwell Street Grill, Walgreens, and Memorial Park. Pets are welcome! Call today to schedule your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7406 S Perry Ave have any available units?
7406 S Perry Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7406 S Perry Ave have?
Some of 7406 S Perry Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7406 S Perry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7406 S Perry Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7406 S Perry Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7406 S Perry Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7406 S Perry Ave offer parking?
No, 7406 S Perry Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7406 S Perry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7406 S Perry Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7406 S Perry Ave have a pool?
No, 7406 S Perry Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7406 S Perry Ave have accessible units?
No, 7406 S Perry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7406 S Perry Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7406 S Perry Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7406 S Perry Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2128 N Sawyer
2128 North Sawyer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
Sheridan Lake Apartments
6401 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
180 W Adams
180 West Adams Street
Chicago, IL 60603
5355-5361 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
5355 S Cottage Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1101 W Columbia
1101 W Columbia Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
1401 S State Apartments
1401 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
2520 W. Leland Apt.
2520 West Leland Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
Burnham Pointe
730 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity