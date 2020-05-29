Amenities

7406 South Perry Avenue is located in the Greater Grand Crossing area! These spacious apartments are newly remodeled, and may feature hardwood floors and new appliances. The building offers on-site laundry. This south side location is a commuter's dream! Travel to the Loop easily via the CTA Red Line at 69th, the 24 & 29 bus lines, or the Dan Ryan Expressway. 7406 S Perry Ave is located within walking distance to Aldi, Maxwell Street Grill, Walgreens, and Memorial Park. Pets are welcome! Call today to schedule your showing.