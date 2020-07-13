5118 S. Greenwood.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bike storage

On a street lined with similar buildings, this property blends harmoniously with its surroundings, while offering the best views on the block. Arts and Crafts details punctuate the facade, capped with a Mission style rooftop. Expansive bay windows provide abundant light and cross-ventilation, while giving an unobstructed view of Sycamore Park.