Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

5118 S. Greenwood

5118-5120 S Greenwood Ave · (773) 570-2321
Location

5118-5120 S Greenwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5118 S. Greenwood.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
On a street lined with similar buildings, this property blends harmoniously with its surroundings, while offering the best views on the block. Arts and Crafts details punctuate the facade, capped with a Mission style rooftop. Expansive bay windows provide abundant light and cross-ventilation, while giving an unobstructed view of Sycamore Park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 br: $350:2 br: $450:3 br: $550:4 br: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $350 flat fee
limit: 2 pets
rent: $25/month or $35/month flat fee
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Street parking Gated parking: $100/month per spot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5118 S. Greenwood have any available units?
5118 S. Greenwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5118 S. Greenwood have?
Some of 5118 S. Greenwood's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5118 S. Greenwood currently offering any rent specials?
5118 S. Greenwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5118 S. Greenwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 5118 S. Greenwood is pet friendly.
Does 5118 S. Greenwood offer parking?
Yes, 5118 S. Greenwood offers parking.
Does 5118 S. Greenwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5118 S. Greenwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5118 S. Greenwood have a pool?
No, 5118 S. Greenwood does not have a pool.
Does 5118 S. Greenwood have accessible units?
No, 5118 S. Greenwood does not have accessible units.
Does 5118 S. Greenwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5118 S. Greenwood has units with dishwashers.

